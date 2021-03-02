GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinal

Unity Christian 70 Roland-Story 42

Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinal 

Glenwood 79 Wahlert Catholic 57

North Scott 59 Central DeWitt 45

Ballard 38 Harlan 27

Dallas Center-Grimes 43 Bondurant-Farrar 32

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Maquoketa Valley 51 Rock Valley 35

Nodaway Valley 53 North Linn 47

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals 

Maryville 60 Savannah 42

Benton 41 Chillicothe 26

Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals 

Lincoln Pius X 40 Millard North 20

Omaha Central 54 Lincoln Southwest 50

Millard South 62 Lincoln East 51

Fremont 72 North Platte 37

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals 

Norris 62 Bennington 41

York 31 Skutt Catholic 28

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals 

Clear Lake 64 Humboldt 48

Davenport Assumption 57 Mount Vernon 33

Iowa Class 4A Substate Finals 

Abraham Lincoln 58 Southeast Polk 43

Ames 57 Ankeny Centennial 37

Johnston 65 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 — OT

Cedar Falls 58 Cedar Rapids Washington 29

Dubuque Senior 62 North Scott 40

Pleasant Valley 57 Iowa City Liberty 46

Dowling Catholic 61 WDM Valley 51

Waukee 74 Ankeny 54

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals  

Mound City 70 Stanberry 55

Orrick 61 Grundy County 50

Thomas Jefferson Independent 66 Miami 39

St. Elizabeth 55 Golden City 50

Green City 70 Meadville 52

Higbee 62 Northwest (Hughesville) 50

South Iron 74 Chadwick 42

Delta 89 Gideon 88

Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals 

North Andrew 48 Mid-Buchanan 45

Lakeland 79 Wellington-Napoleon 46

Salisbury 54 Lincoln 53

Wellsville-Middletown 57 Northeast (Cairo) 56

Crane 74 College Heights Christian 59

Norwood 72 Newburg 47

Valle Catholic 73 Central City 63

Campbell 52 Alton 50

Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals 

St. Pius X 82 South Harrison 50

Summit Christian Academy 65 Skyline 64

Monroe City 50 Linn 46

Christian 65 Palmyra 45

Greenwood 81 Miller 47

Hartville 84 Steelville 49

Lift for Life Academy Charter 68 Arcadia Valley 34

Thayer 78 Charleston 54

