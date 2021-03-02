GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Unity Christian 70 Roland-Story 42
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinal
Glenwood 79 Wahlert Catholic 57
North Scott 59 Central DeWitt 45
Ballard 38 Harlan 27
Dallas Center-Grimes 43 Bondurant-Farrar 32
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley 51 Rock Valley 35
Nodaway Valley 53 North Linn 47
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals
Maryville 60 Savannah 42
Benton 41 Chillicothe 26
Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals
Lincoln Pius X 40 Millard North 20
Omaha Central 54 Lincoln Southwest 50
Millard South 62 Lincoln East 51
Fremont 72 North Platte 37
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Norris 62 Bennington 41
York 31 Skutt Catholic 28
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals
Clear Lake 64 Humboldt 48
Davenport Assumption 57 Mount Vernon 33
Iowa Class 4A Substate Finals
Abraham Lincoln 58 Southeast Polk 43
Ames 57 Ankeny Centennial 37
Johnston 65 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 — OT
Cedar Falls 58 Cedar Rapids Washington 29
Dubuque Senior 62 North Scott 40
Pleasant Valley 57 Iowa City Liberty 46
Dowling Catholic 61 WDM Valley 51
Waukee 74 Ankeny 54
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Mound City 70 Stanberry 55
Orrick 61 Grundy County 50
Thomas Jefferson Independent 66 Miami 39
St. Elizabeth 55 Golden City 50
Green City 70 Meadville 52
Higbee 62 Northwest (Hughesville) 50
South Iron 74 Chadwick 42
Delta 89 Gideon 88
Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals
North Andrew 48 Mid-Buchanan 45
Lakeland 79 Wellington-Napoleon 46
Salisbury 54 Lincoln 53
Wellsville-Middletown 57 Northeast (Cairo) 56
Crane 74 College Heights Christian 59
Norwood 72 Newburg 47
Valle Catholic 73 Central City 63
Campbell 52 Alton 50
Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals
St. Pius X 82 South Harrison 50
Summit Christian Academy 65 Skyline 64
Monroe City 50 Linn 46
Christian 65 Palmyra 45
Greenwood 81 Miller 47
Hartville 84 Steelville 49
Lift for Life Academy Charter 68 Arcadia Valley 34
Thayer 78 Charleston 54