KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 52 Red Oak 19
Creston 52 Atlantic 41
Harlan 44 St. Albert 30
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 54 Riverside 38
Underwood 70 IKM-Manning 30
Audubon 64 Missouri Valley 23
Logan-Magnolia 49 Tri-Center 38
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 43 Ar-We-Va 27
Boyer Valley 85 Paton-Churdan 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 58 Murray 21
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 54 Southwest Valley 46
Glenwood 75 Abraham Lincoln 52
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Lewis Central 44
MVAOCOU 61 Denison-Schleswig 58
Carroll 73 Kuemper Catholic 43
Bedford 40 Essex 36
Stanton 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Lenox 53 Orient-Macksburg 9
Panorama 57 Mount Ayr 25
Diagonal at East Union
Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Interstate 35 37
Southeast Warren 61 Mormon Trail 24
Pleasantville 65 Melcher-Dallas 12
Wayne 52 Twin Cedars 34
Unity Christian 58 LeMars 41
Sioux City East 71 Spencer 59
Storm Lake 49 Sioux City North 45
Chillicothe 52 Maryville 35
Mound City Tournament
Mound City 27 Rock Port 16
East Atchison 63 Maryville JV 10
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Nodaway Valley 52 Northeast Nodaway 26
Stewartsville-Osborn 59 Union Star 44
Albany Tournament
Platte Valley 84 Albany 14
Pattonsburg 63 South Harrison 62