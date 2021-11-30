KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 52 Red Oak 19

Creston 52 Atlantic 41

Harlan 44 St. Albert 30

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 54 Riverside 38

Underwood 70 IKM-Manning 30

Audubon 64 Missouri Valley 23

Logan-Magnolia 49 Tri-Center 38

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 43 Ar-We-Va 27

Boyer Valley 85 Paton-Churdan 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 58 Murray 21

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 54 Southwest Valley 46

Glenwood 75 Abraham Lincoln 52

Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Lewis Central 44

MVAOCOU 61 Denison-Schleswig 58

Carroll 73 Kuemper Catholic 43

Bedford 40 Essex 36

Stanton 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Lenox 53 Orient-Macksburg 9

Panorama 57 Mount Ayr 25

Diagonal at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Interstate 35 37

Southeast Warren 61 Mormon Trail 24

Pleasantville 65 Melcher-Dallas 12

Wayne 52 Twin Cedars 34

Unity Christian 58 LeMars 41

Sioux City East 71 Spencer 59

Storm Lake 49 Sioux City North 45

Chillicothe 52 Maryville 35

Mound City Tournament 

Mound City 27 Rock Port 16

East Atchison 63 Maryville JV 10

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Nodaway Valley 52 Northeast Nodaway 26

Stewartsville-Osborn 59 Union Star 44

Albany Tournament 

Platte Valley 84 Albany 14

Pattonsburg 63 South Harrison 62

 

