HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

BOYS: Creston 59 Penney 47

Area Missouri 

GIRLS: Golden City 39 Mound City 30

BOYS: Mound City 69 Golden City 43

BOYS: Battle 67 Maryville 60

