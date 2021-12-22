HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
BOYS: Creston 59 Penney 47
Area Missouri
GIRLS: Golden City 39 Mound City 30
BOYS: Mound City 69 Golden City 43
BOYS: Battle 67 Maryville 60
