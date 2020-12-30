KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 66 North Andrew 20
Semifinal: Savannah 56 East Buchanan 31
Doane College Tournament
Maryville 58 Grand Island Northwest 32
Crete 35 Skutt Catholic 32
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 43 Brownell-Talbot 30
Louisville Tournament
Nebraska City 53 Ralston 20
BRLD 53 Louisville 37
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Championship: Falls City 51 Conestoga 37
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Championship: Weeping Water 51 Sterling 42
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Roncalli Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 28
Archbishop Bergan 42 Ashland-Greenwood 35
David City Tournament
Aquinas Catholic 28 Palmyra 18
David City 67 Douglas County West 42
Freeman Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Freeman 20
Syracuse 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 43
Thayer Central Tournament
Thayer Central 46 Johnson County Central 22
Nebraska Christian 49 Southern 48
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Semifinal: Auburn 43 Wayne 25
Semifinal: Pierce 57 Pender 31
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Semifinal: St. Michael 73 North Andrew 50
Semifinal: Smithville 54 Bishop LeBlond 44
Louisville Tournament
Nebraska City 61 Ralston 53
BRLD 66 Louisville 63
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 56 Lewiston 42
Championship: Conestoga 62 Falls City 58
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
3rd Place: Weeping Water 53 Dorchester 22
Championship: Raymond Central 42 Sterling 33
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 48
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 64 Archbishop Bergan 49
David City Tournament
Aquinas Catholic 63 Palmyra 33
Douglas County West 74 David City 29
Freeman Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Syracuse 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Freman 39
Thayer Central Tournament
Johnson County Central 61 Thayer Central 51
Southern 58 Nebraska Christian 34
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Semifinal: Auburn 47 Wayne 38
Semifinal: Pierce 52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 46