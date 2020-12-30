KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 66 North Andrew 20

Semifinal: Savannah 56 East Buchanan 31

Doane College Tournament 

Maryville 58 Grand Island Northwest 32

Crete 35 Skutt Catholic 32

Fort Calhoun Tournament 

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 43 Brownell-Talbot 30

Louisville Tournament 

Nebraska City 53 Ralston 20

BRLD 53 Louisville 37

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

Championship: Falls City 51 Conestoga 37

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

Championship: Weeping Water 51 Sterling 42

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Roncalli Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 28

Archbishop Bergan 42 Ashland-Greenwood 35

David City Tournament 

Aquinas Catholic 28 Palmyra 18

David City 67 Douglas County West 42

Freeman Tournament 

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Freeman 20

Syracuse 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 43

Thayer Central Tournament 

Thayer Central 46 Johnson County Central 22

Nebraska Christian 49 Southern 48

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Semifinal: Auburn 43 Wayne 25

Semifinal: Pierce 57 Pender 31

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Semifinal: St. Michael 73 North Andrew 50

Semifinal: Smithville 54 Bishop LeBlond 44

Louisville Tournament 

Nebraska City 61 Ralston 53

BRLD 66 Louisville 63

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 56 Lewiston 42

Championship: Conestoga 62 Falls City 58

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

3rd Place: Weeping Water 53 Dorchester 22

Championship: Raymond Central 42 Sterling 33

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 48

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 64 Archbishop Bergan 49

David City Tournament 

Aquinas Catholic 63 Palmyra 33

Douglas County West 74 David City 29

Freeman Tournament 

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Syracuse 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Freman 39

Thayer Central Tournament 

Johnson County Central 61 Thayer Central 51

Southern 58 Nebraska Christian 34

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Semifinal: Auburn 47 Wayne 38

Semifinal: Pierce 52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

