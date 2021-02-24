KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Lenox 56
Kingsley-Pierson 64 St. Albert 44
Newell-Fonda 75 CAM 37
Bishop Garrigan 63 BCLUW 31
Montezuma 62 Collins-Maxwell 44
Saint Ansgar 56 Turkey Valley 46
Springville 65 Burlington Notre Dame 57
MMCRU 53 Westwood 43
Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals
Nodaway Valley 55 AHSTW 33
Treynor 40 Underwood 38
Maquoketa Valley 43 Beckman Catholic 37
Grundy Center 51 Denver 44
West Branch 62 Regina Catholic 39
North Linn 54 Bellevue 36
Dike-New Hartford 72 West Hancock 30
Rock Valley 40 Emmetsburg 22
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals
Stanberry 59 Worth County 29
DeKalb 52 Pattonsburg 37
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals
Platte Valley 65 Nodaway-Holt 16
South Holt 55 North Nodaway 37
Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals
Bishop LeBlond 51 North Andrew 37
East Atchison 38 Albany 31