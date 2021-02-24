KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Lenox 56

Kingsley-Pierson 64 St. Albert 44

Newell-Fonda 75 CAM 37

Bishop Garrigan 63 BCLUW 31

Montezuma 62 Collins-Maxwell 44

Saint Ansgar 56 Turkey Valley 46

Springville 65 Burlington Notre Dame 57

MMCRU 53 Westwood 43

Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals

Nodaway Valley 55 AHSTW 33

Treynor 40 Underwood 38

Maquoketa Valley 43 Beckman Catholic 37

Grundy Center 51 Denver 44

West Branch 62 Regina Catholic 39

North Linn 54 Bellevue 36

Dike-New Hartford 72 West Hancock 30

Rock Valley 40 Emmetsburg 22

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals

Stanberry 59 Worth County 29

DeKalb 52 Pattonsburg 37

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals

Platte Valley 65 Nodaway-Holt 16

South Holt 55 North Nodaway 37

Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals

Bishop LeBlond 51 North Andrew 37

East Atchison 38 Albany 31

