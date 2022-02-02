KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
GIRLS: Lamoni 60 Murray 33
BOYS: Murray 34 Lamoni 32
Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
