KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri 

GIRLS: DeKalb 43 East Atchison 41

GIRLS: Pattonsburg 54 Worth County 19

BOYS: East Atchison 77 DeKalb 48

BOYS: Worth County 77 Pattonsburg 46

