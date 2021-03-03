GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Dike-New Hartford 44 Treynor 36
West Branch 49 Grundy Center 33
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Bishop Garrigan 48 Springville 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 MMCRU 55
Newell-Fonda 88 Kingsley-Pierson 47
Montezuma 50 Saint Ansgar 45
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Platte Valley 58 Stanberry 34
Delta 110 Scott County Central 13
South Iron 54 Chadwick 46
Leyton 61 Community 48
North Shelby 73 Meadville 44
Walnut Grove 67 Climax Springs 25
McAuley Catholic 70 Montrose 45
Sante Fe 47 Mercer 41
Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals
Ellington 58 Holcomb 49
Oran 74 Viburnum 44
Richland 69 Dora 49
Blue Eye 42 Greenfield 38
Scotland County 48 New Haven 45
Eugene 55 Harrisburg 39
Wellington-Napoleon 51 Archie 35
Bishop LeBlond 47 Plattsburg 32
Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals
Twin Rivers 57 Woodland 41
Lift for Life Academy Charter 63 West County 29
Steelville 50 Strafford 41
Miller 52 Ash Grove 41
Clark County 42 Duchesne 22
Tipton 70 South Callaway 53
Skyline 47 Barstow 40
Milan 54 Lawson 42
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Elkhorn North 35 Omaha Gross 28
Scottsbluff 34 Crete 20
Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Winnebago 48 GICC 44
North Bend 50 Broken Bow 29
Lincoln Luthern 53 Sidney 20
Hastings St. Cecilia 54 Syracuse 32
Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast)
Crofton 62 Centennial 37
Bridgeport 66 Lourdes Central Catholic 48
BRLD 56 Wood River 41
Ponca 59 GACC 45
Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southwest)
Pleasanton 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32
Archbishop Bergan 50 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Weeping Water 55 BDS 45
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46 South Platte 37
Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln North Star)
Humphrey St. Francis 73 Sterling 41
Mullen 53 Exeter-Milligan 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 42 Maywood-Hayes Center 31
Wynot 49 CWC 39
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals
Benton 53 Maryville 48
Richmond 63 Chillicothe 44