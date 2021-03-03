GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Dike-New Hartford 44 Treynor 36

West Branch 49 Grundy Center 33

Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Bishop Garrigan 48 Springville 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 MMCRU 55

Newell-Fonda 88 Kingsley-Pierson 47

Montezuma 50 Saint Ansgar 45

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals 

Platte Valley 58 Stanberry 34

Delta 110 Scott County Central 13

South Iron 54 Chadwick 46

Leyton 61 Community 48

North Shelby 73 Meadville 44

Walnut Grove 67 Climax Springs 25

McAuley Catholic 70 Montrose 45

Sante Fe 47 Mercer 41

Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals 

Ellington 58 Holcomb 49

Oran 74 Viburnum 44

Richland 69 Dora 49

Blue Eye 42 Greenfield 38

Scotland County 48 New Haven 45

Eugene 55 Harrisburg 39

Wellington-Napoleon 51 Archie 35

Bishop LeBlond 47 Plattsburg 32

Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals 

Twin Rivers 57 Woodland 41

Lift for Life Academy Charter 63 West County 29

Steelville 50 Strafford 41

Miller 52 Ash Grove 41

Clark County 42 Duchesne 22

Tipton 70 South Callaway 53

Skyline 47 Barstow 40

Milan 54 Lawson 42

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Elkhorn North 35 Omaha Gross 28

Scottsbluff 34 Crete 20

Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Winnebago 48 GICC 44

North Bend 50 Broken Bow 29

Lincoln Luthern 53 Sidney 20

Hastings St. Cecilia 54 Syracuse 32

Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast)

Crofton 62 Centennial 37

Bridgeport 66 Lourdes Central Catholic 48

BRLD 56 Wood River 41

Ponca 59 GACC 45

Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southwest)

Pleasanton 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32

Archbishop Bergan 50 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

Weeping Water 55 BDS 45

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46 South Platte 37

Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln North Star)

Humphrey St. Francis 73 Sterling 41

Mullen 53 Exeter-Milligan 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 42 Maywood-Hayes Center 31

Wynot 49 CWC 39

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals 

Benton 53 Maryville 48

Richmond 63 Chillicothe 44

