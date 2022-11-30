KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Mound City Invitational 

GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 68 Mound City 27

GIRLS: Mid-Buchanan 50 Rock Port 30

BOYS: Mid-Buchanan 41 Rock Port 32

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 53 Mound City 35

Platte Valley Invitational 

GIRLS Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 73 DeKalb 27

GIRLS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 33

BOYS Semifinal: Stewartsville-Osborn 48 DeKalb 34

BOYS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 63 St. Joseph Christian 41

GIRLS Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 36 Bishop LeBlond JV 33

Albany Invitational 

GIRLS Consolation: Stanberry 32 Albany 26

GIRLS Consolation: Worth County 43 Pattonsburg 41

BOYS Consolation: South Harrison 60 Stanberry 40

BOYS Consolation: Albany 47 King City 31

Savannah Invitational 

GIRLS: Maryville 51 Savannah 30

GIRLS: Smithville def. Pembroke Hill

GIRLS: Benton 47 Chillicothe 38

Other Area Missouri 

GIRLS: North Andrew 40 West Platte 25

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.