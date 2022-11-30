KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mound City Invitational
GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 68 Mound City 27
GIRLS: Mid-Buchanan 50 Rock Port 30
BOYS: Mid-Buchanan 41 Rock Port 32
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 53 Mound City 35
Platte Valley Invitational
GIRLS Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 73 DeKalb 27
GIRLS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 33
BOYS Semifinal: Stewartsville-Osborn 48 DeKalb 34
BOYS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 63 St. Joseph Christian 41
GIRLS Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 36 Bishop LeBlond JV 33
Albany Invitational
GIRLS Consolation: Stanberry 32 Albany 26
GIRLS Consolation: Worth County 43 Pattonsburg 41
BOYS Consolation: South Harrison 60 Stanberry 40
BOYS Consolation: Albany 47 King City 31
Savannah Invitational
GIRLS: Maryville 51 Savannah 30
GIRLS: Smithville def. Pembroke Hill
GIRLS: Benton 47 Chillicothe 38
Other Area Missouri
GIRLS: North Andrew 40 West Platte 25