KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Moravia 32 Boyer Valley 27

Murray 55 Melcher-Dallas 0

Colo-Nesco 74 Twin Cedars 8

Bellevue West 27 Creighton Prep 14

Papillion-LaVista South 41 North Platte 28

Pawnee City 56 St. Edward 12

