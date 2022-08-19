KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Sioux City East 50 Glenwood 33
Sioux City West 46 Thomas Jefferson 20
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Sioux City East 50 Glenwood 33
Sioux City West 46 Thomas Jefferson 20
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.