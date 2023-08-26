KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
Clarinda 46 Shenandoah 7
Southwest Valley 34 Red Oak 31
KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER
East Mills 54 West Harrison 36
Lenox 54 Stanton-Essex 16
Boyer Valley 56 Griswold 12
East Union 53 Sidney 30
CAM 42 Audubon 12
Bedford 63 Moravia 20
Montezuma 47 Southeast Warren 28
Ar-We-Va 46 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44
Glidden-Ralston 32 Woodbine 28
Colo-Nesco 48 Murray 12
Lamoni 74 Twin Cedars 22
Mormon Trail 50 Melcher-Dallas 14
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER
West Bend-Mallard 44 Newell-Fonda 16
GTRA at Siouxland Christian
Remsen St. Mary’s 28 Harris-Lake Park 7
Belle Plaine at HLV
BGM 96 Meskwaki Settlement School 12
Collins-Maxwell at GMG
Bishop Garrigan at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER
Glenwood 28 Sioux City East 24
Treynor 41 St. Albert 0
Lewis Central 21 Harlan 20
Atlantic 47 Clarke 33
Creston 36 Winterset 17
Denison-Schleswig 38 Thomas Jefferson 14
Bishop Heelan Catholic 22 Kuemper Catholic 19
AHSTW 64 Tri-Center 27
Riverside 40 West Monona 0
Logan-Magnolia 29 Missouri Valley 8
Van Meter 21 Underwood 14
IKM-Manning 19 East Sac County 15
Mount Ayr 39 Nodaway Valley 12
Earlham 25 Central Decatur 7
Grand View Christian 27 Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Wayne 42 Colfax-Mingo 8
Abraham Lincoln 28 Sioux City West 13
LeMars 41 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13
South Sioux City 46 Sioux City North 37
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Danville at Lynnville-Sully
Madrid 28 Woodward-Granger 27
North Mahaska 22 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6
ACGC 20 Ogden 19
Panorama at West Central Valley
South Central Calhoun 34 Pocahontas Area 14
Kingsley-Pierson 27 Alta-Aurelia 7
Westwood 22 MVAOCOU 20
Woodbury Central 27 Lawton-Bronson 24
South Hamilton 20 South Hardin 14
Albia 21 Centerville 13
Chariton at Davis County
Pleasantville at Interstate 35
Pella Christian 49 Des Moines Christian 35
Carroll 20 Greene County 0
Roland-Story 40 South Tama 0
Storm Lake 45 Saydel 28
Western Christian 27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6
Unity Christian 29 MOC-Floyd Valley 25
West Lyon 14 Sioux Center 2
Boone 15 Knoxville 14
Nevada 31 West Marshall 0
Des Moines Hoover at Perry
Webster City 35 Fort Dodge 28
Humboldt 20 Spencer 3
Gilbert 14 Dallas Center-Grimes 12
Norwalk 52 Carlisle 32
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 54 King City 6
Stanberry 42 Mound City 8
Platte Valley 38 Worth County 34
Nodaway Valley 32 North Andrew 8
South Holt 58 Princeton 50
Albany 70 Stewartsville 24
Bishop LeBlond 58 North Shelby 42
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Blair Oaks 41 Maryville 14
Savannah vs. Portageville (at Ozark)
Benton 44 Northeast (Kansas City) 0
St. Pius X 54 Pembroke Hill 6
Cameron 20 Lincoln College Prep 0
Marshall 19 Chillicothe 13
Center 20 Lafayette 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Twin River 44 Conestoga 25
Elmwood-Murdock 58 Falls City Sacred Heart 30
Johnson County Central 60 Mead 16
Johnson-Brock 40 Southern 8
Weeping Water 38 Palmyra 12
Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Freeman 8
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Omaha Christian Academy 44 Cedar Bluffs 22
EMF 58 Clarkson/Leigh 38
McCool Junction at Thayer Central
BDS at High Plains Community
Osceola 54 Diller-Odell 8
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 30 Blair 27 — OT
Ashland-Greenwood 28 Columbus Lakeview 3
Auburn 20 Boys Town 19
Platteview 47 Falls City 14
Fort Calhoun 19 Nebraska City 18
Syracuse 44 Louisville 26
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 35 Beatrice 16
Omaha Westview 57 Omaha Buena Vista 6
Bennington 14 Skutt Catholic 13
Ralston 19 Lincoln Northwest 14
Schuyler 19 Omaha Concordia 13
Roncalli Catholic 43 Wayne 33
Lincoln Lutheran 7 Lincoln Christian 0
Arlington 27 Raymond Central 21
Scotus Central Catholic 3 Aquinas Catholic 0
Bishop Neumann 55 Milford 0
Fillmore Central 52 David City 14
Malcolm 34 Yutan 28
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 38 Heartland Lutheran 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Dorchester 59 St. Edward 26
Hampton 38 Lewiston 16
METRO
Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha North at Bellevue West (1-0)
Omaha Westside 57 Creighton Prep 7
Omaha Burke at Gretna
Millard South at Millard West
Lincoln North Star 93 Omaha Benson 0
Omaha South at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Central at Omaha Northwest
Lincoln Southeast 35 Elkhorn South 7
Papillion-LaVista South 43 Fremont 7