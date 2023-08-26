KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

TRIANGLE 

Clarinda 46 Shenandoah 7

Southwest Valley 34 Red Oak 31

KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER 

East Mills 54 West Harrison 36

Lenox 54 Stanton-Essex 16

Boyer Valley 56 Griswold 12

East Union 53 Sidney 30

CAM 42 Audubon 12

Bedford 63 Moravia 20

Montezuma 47 Southeast Warren 28

Ar-We-Va 46 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44 

Glidden-Ralston 32 Woodbine 28

Colo-Nesco 48 Murray 12 

Lamoni 74 Twin Cedars 22 

Mormon Trail 50 Melcher-Dallas 14

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER 

West Bend-Mallard 44 Newell-Fonda 16

GTRA at Siouxland Christian

Remsen St. Mary’s 28 Harris-Lake Park 7

Belle Plaine at HLV

BGM 96 Meskwaki Settlement School 12 

Collins-Maxwell at GMG

Bishop Garrigan at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Glenwood 28 Sioux City East 24

Treynor 41 St. Albert 0

Lewis Central 21 Harlan 20

Atlantic 47 Clarke 33

Creston 36 Winterset 17

Denison-Schleswig 38 Thomas Jefferson 14

Bishop Heelan Catholic 22 Kuemper Catholic 19 

AHSTW 64 Tri-Center 27

Riverside 40 West Monona 0

Logan-Magnolia 29 Missouri Valley 8

Van Meter 21 Underwood 14

IKM-Manning 19 East Sac County 15 

Mount Ayr 39 Nodaway Valley 12

Earlham 25 Central Decatur 7 

Grand View Christian 27 Martensdale-St. Marys 26

Wayne 42 Colfax-Mingo 8

Abraham Lincoln 28 Sioux City West 13

LeMars 41 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13

South Sioux City 46 Sioux City North 37

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Danville at Lynnville-Sully

Madrid 28 Woodward-Granger 27

North Mahaska 22 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6

ACGC 20 Ogden 19 

Panorama at West Central Valley

South Central Calhoun 34 Pocahontas Area 14

Kingsley-Pierson 27 Alta-Aurelia 7

Westwood 22 MVAOCOU 20 

Woodbury Central 27 Lawton-Bronson 24

South Hamilton 20 South Hardin 14 

Albia 21 Centerville 13

Chariton at Davis County

Pleasantville at Interstate 35

Pella Christian 49 Des Moines Christian 35

Carroll 20 Greene County 0 

Roland-Story 40 South Tama 0

Storm Lake 45 Saydel 28

Western Christian 27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Unity Christian 29 MOC-Floyd Valley 25

West Lyon 14 Sioux Center 2

Boone 15 Knoxville 14 

Nevada 31 West Marshall 0

Des Moines Hoover at Perry

Webster City 35 Fort Dodge 28 

Humboldt 20 Spencer 3

Gilbert 14 Dallas Center-Grimes 12 

Norwalk 52 Carlisle 32

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 54 King City 6

Stanberry 42 Mound City 8 

Platte Valley 38 Worth County 34

Nodaway Valley 32 North Andrew 8

South Holt 58 Princeton 50

Albany 70 Stewartsville 24 

Bishop LeBlond 58 North Shelby 42

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Blair Oaks 41 Maryville 14

Savannah vs. Portageville (at Ozark)

Benton 44 Northeast (Kansas City) 0 

St. Pius X 54 Pembroke Hill 6

Cameron 20 Lincoln College Prep 0

Marshall 19 Chillicothe 13

Center 20 Lafayette 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Twin River 44 Conestoga 25

Elmwood-Murdock 58 Falls City Sacred Heart 30

Johnson County Central 60 Mead 16

Johnson-Brock 40 Southern 8

Weeping Water 38 Palmyra 12

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Freeman 8

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Omaha Christian Academy 44 Cedar Bluffs 22

EMF 58 Clarkson/Leigh 38

McCool Junction at Thayer Central

BDS at High Plains Community

Osceola 54 Diller-Odell 8

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth 30 Blair 27 — OT

Ashland-Greenwood 28 Columbus Lakeview 3

Auburn 20 Boys Town 19

Platteview 47 Falls City 14

Fort Calhoun 19 Nebraska City 18

Syracuse 44 Louisville 26

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Gross Catholic 35 Beatrice 16

Omaha Westview 57 Omaha Buena Vista 6

Bennington 14 Skutt Catholic 13

Ralston 19 Lincoln Northwest 14

Schuyler 19 Omaha Concordia 13

Roncalli Catholic 43 Wayne 33

Lincoln Lutheran 7 Lincoln Christian 0

Arlington 27 Raymond Central 21

Scotus Central Catholic 3 Aquinas Catholic 0

Bishop Neumann 55 Milford 0

Fillmore Central 52 David City 14

Malcolm 34 Yutan 28

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Sterling 38 Heartland Lutheran 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Dorchester 59 St. Edward 26

Hampton 38 Lewiston 16

METRO 

Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha North at Bellevue West (1-0)

Omaha Westside 57 Creighton Prep 7

Omaha Burke at Gretna

Millard South at Millard West

Lincoln North Star 93 Omaha Benson 0 

Omaha South at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Central at Omaha Northwest

Lincoln Southeast 35 Elkhorn South 7

Papillion-LaVista South 43 Fremont 7

