KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TRIANGLE 

Shenandoah 36 Missouri Valley 24

Creston 28 Clarinda 12

Red Oak 41 Riverside 0

KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER 

CAM 26 Fremont-Mills 25

East Mills 55 Woodbine 14

Stanton-Essex 20 Martensdale-St. Marys 8

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Griswold 22

Southeast Warren 44 Audubon 20

Bedford 76 Lamoni 6

East Union 35 Murray 0

Lenox 76 Seymour 12

St. Edmond 65 Ar-We-Va 19

Boyer Valley 42 River Valley 6

West Harrison 59 Siouxland Christian 8

Mormon Trail 74 Melcher-Dallas 0

Winfield-Mount Union 64 Moravia 50

Tri-County 60 Twin Cedars 14

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER 

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 40 Kingsley-Pierson 38 

St. Mary’s, Remsen 42 Harris-Lake Park 7

Newell-Fonda 28 West Bend-Mallard 14

Montezuma 42 HLV, Victor 32

Baxter 50 Colo-Nesco 8

Grand View Christian at GMG

BGM, Brooklyn 78 Iowa Valley 74

Woodward Academy at Collins-Maxwell

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Glenwood 43 Atlantic 27

Treynor 21 St. Albert 17

Carroll 28 Denison-Schleswig 0

Kuemper Catholic 34 Logan-Magnolia 12

Sidney 21 Wayne 16

AHSTW 32 IKM-Manning 0 

Underwood 58 Tri-Center 14

Southwest Valley 17 Central Decatur 11

Mount Ayr 54 Nodaway Valley 0

Abraham Lincoln 22 Thomas Jefferson 6

Sioux City East 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

LeMars 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 

Des Moines Lincoln 49 Sioux City West 12

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Pleasantville 13 Lynnville-Sully 7

Woodward-Granger 20 Madrid 8

West Central Valley 35 North Mahaska 14

Ogden 41 Perry 0 

North Tama 34 Belle Plaine 6

Panorama 50 Colfax-Mingo 33

Van Meter 35 Earlham 6

Lawton-Bronson 29 Akron-Westfield 13

Westwood 41 MVAOCOU 18

Woodbury Central 41 Hinton 13

Pekin 20 Cardinal 0

Van Buren County 22 Central Lee 20

Durant 38 Sigourney-Keota 14

Pella Christian 56 Des Moines Christian 28

Southeast Valley 20 Interstate 35 7

ACGC at Greene County

South Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7

Alta-Aurelia 28 West Monona 0

Clarke 71 Saydel 0

Sioux Center 14 Sheldon 6

MOC-Floyd Valley 42 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 52 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

ADM 43 Gilbert 14

Newton 39 Knoxville 17

Humboldt 10 Webster City 0

Mason City 35 Fort Dodge 30

Estherville-Lincoln Central 35 Storm Lake 0

Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 16

Des Moines North 30 Des Moines Hoover 6

Carlisle 35 Winterset 18

North Polk 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 16

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 58 Southwest Livingston 0

Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20

Stewartsville-Osborn 54 Nodaway Valley 22

Platte Valley 52 Mound City 28

Worth County 60 South Holt 12

St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry Suspended & will continue Saturday at 10 AM

North Andrew 28 King City 14 

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Blair Oaks 54 Maryville 42

Chillicothe 42 Marshall 7

Lincoln College Prep 42 Cameron 0

Savannah 47 California 34

St. Pius X 27 Pembroke Hill 0

Benton 13 Northeast Kansas City 6

Center 54 Lafayette 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Twin River 24 Conestoga 8

Elmwood-Murdock 95 Falls City Sacred Heart 44

Mead 48 Johnson County Central 22

Palmyra 51 Weeping Water 34 

Freeman 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 20

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Humboldt-TRS 66 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Omaha Christian Academy 56 Cedar Bluffs 26

Clarkson/Leigh 56 EMF 38

Thayer Central 46 McCool Junction 15

BDS 58 High Plains Community 18

Osceola 62 Diller-Odell 8

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Blair 40 Plattsmouth 21

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Columbus Lakeview 6

Auburn 33 Boys Town 8

Platteview 40 Falls City 0

Syracuse 35 Louisville 0

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Gross Catholic 41 Beatrice 7

Bennington 44 Skutt Catholic 13

Ralston 48 Lincoln Northwest 12

Omaha Concordia 3 Schuyler 0

Roncalli Catholic 30 Wayne 0

Lincoln Christian 34 Lincoln Lutheran 27

Raymond Central 14 Arlington 10

Scotus Central Catholic 13 Aquinas Catholic 7

Bishop Neumann 35 Milford 14

David City at Fillmore Central

Malcolm 14 Yutan 7

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

St. Edward 27 Dorchester 16

Hampton 58 Lewiston 56

METRO 

Millard South 38 Millard West 14

Bellevue East 31 Lincoln Northeast 21

Bellevue West 28 Omaha North 26

Omaha Bryan 42 Omaha South 27

Papillion-LaVista South 35 Fremont 19

Omaha Westside 24 Creighton Prep 17

Lincoln North Star 27 Omaha Benson 2

Omaha Central 47 Omaha Northwest 0

Millard North 34 Papillion-LaVista 31 (OT)

Elkhorn South 31 Lincoln Southeast 20

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.