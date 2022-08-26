KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah 36 Missouri Valley 24
Creston 28 Clarinda 12
Red Oak 41 Riverside 0
KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER
CAM 26 Fremont-Mills 25
East Mills 55 Woodbine 14
Stanton-Essex 20 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Griswold 22
Southeast Warren 44 Audubon 20
Bedford 76 Lamoni 6
East Union 35 Murray 0
Lenox 76 Seymour 12
St. Edmond 65 Ar-We-Va 19
Boyer Valley 42 River Valley 6
West Harrison 59 Siouxland Christian 8
Mormon Trail 74 Melcher-Dallas 0
Winfield-Mount Union 64 Moravia 50
Tri-County 60 Twin Cedars 14
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 40 Kingsley-Pierson 38
St. Mary’s, Remsen 42 Harris-Lake Park 7
Newell-Fonda 28 West Bend-Mallard 14
Montezuma 42 HLV, Victor 32
Baxter 50 Colo-Nesco 8
Grand View Christian at GMG
BGM, Brooklyn 78 Iowa Valley 74
Woodward Academy at Collins-Maxwell
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER
Glenwood 43 Atlantic 27
Treynor 21 St. Albert 17
Carroll 28 Denison-Schleswig 0
Kuemper Catholic 34 Logan-Magnolia 12
Sidney 21 Wayne 16
Underwood 58 Tri-Center 14
Southwest Valley 17 Central Decatur 11
Mount Ayr 54 Nodaway Valley 0
Abraham Lincoln 22 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sioux City East 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
LeMars 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Des Moines Lincoln 49 Sioux City West 12
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Pleasantville 13 Lynnville-Sully 7
Woodward-Granger 20 Madrid 8
West Central Valley 35 North Mahaska 14
Ogden 41 Perry 0
North Tama 34 Belle Plaine 6
Panorama 50 Colfax-Mingo 33
Van Meter 35 Earlham 6
Lawton-Bronson 29 Akron-Westfield 13
Westwood 41 MVAOCOU 18
Woodbury Central 41 Hinton 13
Pekin 20 Cardinal 0
Van Buren County 22 Central Lee 20
Durant 38 Sigourney-Keota 14
Pella Christian 56 Des Moines Christian 28
Southeast Valley 20 Interstate 35 7
ACGC at Greene County
South Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7
Alta-Aurelia 28 West Monona 0
Clarke 71 Saydel 0
Sioux Center 14 Sheldon 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 42 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 52 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
ADM 43 Gilbert 14
Newton 39 Knoxville 17
Humboldt 10 Webster City 0
Mason City 35 Fort Dodge 30
Estherville-Lincoln Central 35 Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 16
Des Moines North 30 Des Moines Hoover 6
Carlisle 35 Winterset 18
North Polk 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 16
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 58 Southwest Livingston 0
Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20
Stewartsville-Osborn 54 Nodaway Valley 22
Platte Valley 52 Mound City 28
Worth County 60 South Holt 12
St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry Suspended & will continue Saturday at 10 AM
North Andrew 28 King City 14
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Blair Oaks 54 Maryville 42
Chillicothe 42 Marshall 7
Lincoln College Prep 42 Cameron 0
Savannah 47 California 34
St. Pius X 27 Pembroke Hill 0
Benton 13 Northeast Kansas City 6
Center 54 Lafayette 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Twin River 24 Conestoga 8
Elmwood-Murdock 95 Falls City Sacred Heart 44
Mead 48 Johnson County Central 22
Palmyra 51 Weeping Water 34
Freeman 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 20
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Humboldt-TRS 66 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Omaha Christian Academy 56 Cedar Bluffs 26
Clarkson/Leigh 56 EMF 38
Thayer Central 46 McCool Junction 15
BDS 58 High Plains Community 18
Osceola 62 Diller-Odell 8
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Blair 40 Plattsmouth 21
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Columbus Lakeview 6
Auburn 33 Boys Town 8
Platteview 40 Falls City 0
Syracuse 35 Louisville 0
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 41 Beatrice 7
Bennington 44 Skutt Catholic 13
Ralston 48 Lincoln Northwest 12
Omaha Concordia 3 Schuyler 0
Roncalli Catholic 30 Wayne 0
Lincoln Christian 34 Lincoln Lutheran 27
Raymond Central 14 Arlington 10
Scotus Central Catholic 13 Aquinas Catholic 7
Bishop Neumann 35 Milford 14
David City at Fillmore Central
Malcolm 14 Yutan 7
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
St. Edward 27 Dorchester 16
Hampton 58 Lewiston 56
METRO
Millard South 38 Millard West 14
Bellevue East 31 Lincoln Northeast 21
Bellevue West 28 Omaha North 26
Omaha Bryan 42 Omaha South 27
Papillion-LaVista South 35 Fremont 19
Omaha Westside 24 Creighton Prep 17
Lincoln North Star 27 Omaha Benson 2
Omaha Central 47 Omaha Northwest 0
Millard North 34 Papillion-LaVista 31 (OT)
Elkhorn South 31 Lincoln Southeast 20