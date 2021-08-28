TRIANGLE  

Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29

Creston 18 Clarinda 6

Riverside 41 Red Oak 20

KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER 

CAM 48 Fremont-Mills 6

East Mills 53 Woodbine 36

Stanton-Essex 54 Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 Griswold 8

Audubon 48 Southeast Warren 21

Bedford 66 Lamoni 28

Murray 40 East Union 8

Lenox 64 Seymour 6

St. Edmond 62 Ar-We-Va 56 — OT

Boyer Valley 68 River Valley 14

West Harrison 48 Siouxland Christian 6

Mormon Trail 74 Melcher-Dallas 6

Winfield-Mount Union 84 Moravia 34

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER 

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 42 Kingsley-Pierson 38

Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen 

Newell-Fonda 54 West Bend-Mallard 12

Montezuma 56 HLV, Victor 20

Baxter 48 Colo-Nesco 20

Grand View Christian 36 GMG 24

Iowa Valley at BGM, Brooklyn

Collins-Maxwell at Woodward Academy

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0

Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29

Treynor 35 St. Albert 2

Denison-Schleswig 28 Carroll 7

Logan-Magnolia 40 Kuemper Catholic 14

Sidney 46 Wayne 6

AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16

Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14

Central Decatur 28 Southwest Valley 0

Nodaway Valley 20 Mount Ayr 16

Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16

Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 LeMars 7

Des Moines Lincoln 68 Sioux City West 6

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Lynnville-Sully at Pleasantville

Woodward-Granger 33 Madrid 0

North Mahaska at West Central Valley

Ogden 33 Perry 0

North Tama 31 Belle Plaine 14

Panorama 26 Colfax-Mingo 21

Van Meter 42 Earlham 0

Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 7

Westwood 43 MVAOCOU 8

Woodbury Central 52 Hinton 0

Cardinal 70 Pekin 19

Van Buren County 46 Central Lee 6

Sigourney-Keota 23 Durant 20

Pella Christian 56 Des Moines Christian 14

Southeast valley 28 Interstate 35 0

ACGC 29 Greene County 27 — OT

South Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7

Alta-Aurelia 21 West Monona 6

Clarke 43 Saydel 6

Sioux Center 31 Sheldon 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7

Gilbert at ADM

Newton 41 Knoxville 0

Humboldt 35 Webster City 7

Fort Dodge 28 Mason City 13

Estherville-Lincoln Central 34 Storm Lake 0

Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 13

Des Moines North 24 Des Moines Hoover 8

Winterset 26 Carlisle 3

North Polk 34 Dallas Center-Grimes 7

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 64 Southwest Livingston 6

Rock Port 54 DeKalb 8

Nodaway Valley 60 Stewartsville 14

Platte Valley 32 Mound City 22

Worth County 50 South Holt 22

Stanberry 58 Appleton City 22

King City 62 North Andrew 26

Bishop LeBlond 70 Pattonsburg 20

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER

Blair Oaks 40 Maryville 6

Chillicothe 27 Marshall 8

Cameron 34 KC Northeast 0

Excelsior Springs 21 Savannah 6

St. Pius X 21 Pembroke Hill 14

Lincoln College Prep 46 Benton 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54 Conestoga 6

Palmyra 58 Omaha Christian Academy 0

Weeping Water 44 Freeman 38

Tri County 36 Johnson County Central 18

Elmwood-Murdock 74 Mead 50

Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Sacred Heart 42

Johnson-Brock 72 Nebraska Lutheran 14

Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Sacred Heart 42

Johnson-Brock 72 Nebraska Lutheran 14

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs

Stanton 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 0

Southern at Humboldt-TRS

BDS 34 Diller-Odell 20

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Plattsmouth 28 Blair 7

Platteview 35 Falls City 14

Nebraska City 47 Schuyler 0

Ashland-Greenwood 17 Auburn 16

Douglas County West 20 Louisville 7

Lincoln Christian 35 Syracuse 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Beatrice 47 Ralston 27

York 28 Crete 27 — OT

Elkhorn North 20 Norris 18

Minden 49 Fairbury 8

Milford 14 Malcolm 7

Raymond Central Fillmore Central 

Columbus Scotus 31 Wahoo 14

Aquinas Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 0

Centennial 34 Superior 6

Lincoln Lutheran 68 Omaha Concordia 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 34 Wilber-Clatonia 20

Archbishop Bergan 35 Yutan 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Sterling 61 Hampton 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Red Cloud 59 Deshler 19

Meridian 46 Dorchester 28

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.