TRIANGLE
Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29
Creston 18 Clarinda 6
Riverside 41 Red Oak 20
KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER
CAM 48 Fremont-Mills 6
East Mills 53 Woodbine 36
Stanton-Essex 54 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 Griswold 8
Audubon 48 Southeast Warren 21
Bedford 66 Lamoni 28
Murray 40 East Union 8
Lenox 64 Seymour 6
St. Edmond 62 Ar-We-Va 56 — OT
Boyer Valley 68 River Valley 14
West Harrison 48 Siouxland Christian 6
Mormon Trail 74 Melcher-Dallas 6
Winfield-Mount Union 84 Moravia 34
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 42 Kingsley-Pierson 38
Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Newell-Fonda 54 West Bend-Mallard 12
Montezuma 56 HLV, Victor 20
Baxter 48 Colo-Nesco 20
Grand View Christian 36 GMG 24
Iowa Valley at BGM, Brooklyn
Collins-Maxwell at Woodward Academy
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER
Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0
Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29
Treynor 35 St. Albert 2
Denison-Schleswig 28 Carroll 7
Logan-Magnolia 40 Kuemper Catholic 14
Sidney 46 Wayne 6
AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16
Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14
Central Decatur 28 Southwest Valley 0
Nodaway Valley 20 Mount Ayr 16
Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16
Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 LeMars 7
Des Moines Lincoln 68 Sioux City West 6
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Lynnville-Sully at Pleasantville
Woodward-Granger 33 Madrid 0
North Mahaska at West Central Valley
Ogden 33 Perry 0
North Tama 31 Belle Plaine 14
Panorama 26 Colfax-Mingo 21
Van Meter 42 Earlham 0
Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 7
Westwood 43 MVAOCOU 8
Woodbury Central 52 Hinton 0
Cardinal 70 Pekin 19
Van Buren County 46 Central Lee 6
Sigourney-Keota 23 Durant 20
Pella Christian 56 Des Moines Christian 14
Southeast valley 28 Interstate 35 0
ACGC 29 Greene County 27 — OT
South Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7
Alta-Aurelia 21 West Monona 6
Clarke 43 Saydel 6
Sioux Center 31 Sheldon 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7
Gilbert at ADM
Newton 41 Knoxville 0
Humboldt 35 Webster City 7
Fort Dodge 28 Mason City 13
Estherville-Lincoln Central 34 Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 13
Des Moines North 24 Des Moines Hoover 8
Winterset 26 Carlisle 3
North Polk 34 Dallas Center-Grimes 7
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 64 Southwest Livingston 6
Rock Port 54 DeKalb 8
Nodaway Valley 60 Stewartsville 14
Platte Valley 32 Mound City 22
Worth County 50 South Holt 22
Stanberry 58 Appleton City 22
King City 62 North Andrew 26
Bishop LeBlond 70 Pattonsburg 20
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Blair Oaks 40 Maryville 6
Chillicothe 27 Marshall 8
Cameron 34 KC Northeast 0
Excelsior Springs 21 Savannah 6
St. Pius X 21 Pembroke Hill 14
Lincoln College Prep 46 Benton 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54 Conestoga 6
Palmyra 58 Omaha Christian Academy 0
Weeping Water 44 Freeman 38
Tri County 36 Johnson County Central 18
Elmwood-Murdock 74 Mead 50
Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Sacred Heart 42
Johnson-Brock 72 Nebraska Lutheran 14
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs
Stanton 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 0
Southern at Humboldt-TRS
BDS 34 Diller-Odell 20
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 28 Blair 7
Platteview 35 Falls City 14
Nebraska City 47 Schuyler 0
Ashland-Greenwood 17 Auburn 16
Douglas County West 20 Louisville 7
Lincoln Christian 35 Syracuse 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Beatrice 47 Ralston 27
York 28 Crete 27 — OT
Elkhorn North 20 Norris 18
Minden 49 Fairbury 8
Milford 14 Malcolm 7
Raymond Central Fillmore Central
Columbus Scotus 31 Wahoo 14
Aquinas Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 0
Centennial 34 Superior 6
Lincoln Lutheran 68 Omaha Concordia 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 34 Wilber-Clatonia 20
Archbishop Bergan 35 Yutan 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 61 Hampton 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 59 Deshler 19
Meridian 46 Dorchester 28