KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1
Triangle
Shenandoah 24 AHSTW 22
Riverside 45 Red Oak 0
8-Man District 7
Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0
CAM 60 Griswold 8
Lenox 34 East Mills 29
Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 20
8-Man District 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36
Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32
Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Lamoni 46
Grand View Christian 39 Seymour 12
Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 34
Southeast Warren 53 Murray 20
8-Man District 4
New London 32 Moravia 13
Lone Tree at English Valleys
Winfield-Mount Union 44 Tri-County 8
WACO, Wayland 33 HLV, Victor 32 (ND)
KMAland 11-Man
Glenwood 57 Thomas Jefferson 7
Lewis Central 28 St. Albert 3
Underwood 39 Atlantic 0
Harlan 40 Grinnell 28
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 7 Boone 0
Abraham Lincoln 28 Denison-Schleswig 21 — OT
South Central Calhoun 14 Kuemper Catholic 0
West Monona 34 Sidney 22
Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7
Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0
Southwest Valley 14 Cardinal 7
Nodaway Valley 48 West Central Valley 0
Mount Ayr 36 Albia 7
Central Decatur 42 Wayne 6
Sioux City East 48 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41 — 3 OT
Sioux Center 13 LeMars 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 55 South Sioux City 48
Area District 11-Man
Earlham 31 ACGC 28
Woodward-Granger 49 Madrid 6
Ogden 49 Manson-NW Webster 26
OABCIG at Ridge View
Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20
Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8
Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully
Interstate 35, Truro at Chariton
Des Moines Christian 29 Pella Christian 24
Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Grundy Center 20 Panorama 14
Van Meter 33 Winterset 14
Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac County 7
Greene County 49 Perry 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20 Western Christian 10
Webster City 21 Spencer 7
West Lyon 53 Storm Lake 12
Carroll 7 Bondurant-Farrar 0
Missouri 8-Man
Rock Port 46 DeKalb 0
Mound City 50 Platte Valley 0
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Worth County 22
Stewartsville 34 North-West Nodaway 30
North Andrew 50 King City 26
Stanberry 58 Appleton City 18
Pattonsburg 80 Bishop LeBlond 40
Midland Empire Conference
Blair Oaks 51 Maryville 8
Lincoln College Prep 42 Benton 0
Cameron 63 Northeast KC 0
Marshall 21 Chillicothe 7
Harrisonville 28 Lafayette 26
Excelsior Springs 33 Savannah 21
St. Pius X 47 Pembroke Hill 24
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Auburn 20
Nebraska City 36 Schuyler 6
Falls City 28 Platteview 18
Louisville 28 Douglas County West 13
Lincoln Christian 38 Syracuse 0
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Elmwood-Murdock 43 Mead 6
Weeping Water 40 Freeman 8
Tri County 44 Johnson County Central 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
Omaha Christian Academy Palmyra
Johnson-Brock 68 Nebraska Lutheran 12
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Sterling 65 Hampton 6
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Ralston 38 Beatrice 27
York 35 Crete 6
Norris 28 Elkhorn 18
Waverly 49 Elkhorn North 0
Raymond Central 21 Fillmore Central 13
Wahoo 40 Columbus Scotus 0
Aquinas Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 13
Centennial 14 Superior 6
Lincoln Lutheran 24 Omaha Concordia 14
Wilber-Clatonia 28 Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Archbishop Bergan 41 Yutan 13
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Emerson-Hubbard 46 Cedar Bluffs 36
EMF 54 Conestoga 26
Stanton 67 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Southern 44 Humboldt-TRS 20
BDS 56 Diller-Odell 8
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Dorchester 58 Meridian 26
Metro Conference
Millard South 33 Millard North 0
Papillion-LaVistas 40 Papillion-LaVista South 11
Gretna 30 Lincoln Southwest 7