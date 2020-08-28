KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1

Triangle 

Shenandoah 24 AHSTW 22

Riverside 45 Red Oak 0

8-Man District 7

Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0

CAM 60 Griswold 8

Lenox 34 East Mills 29

Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 20

8-Man District 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36

Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32

Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20

8-Man District 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Lamoni 46

Grand View Christian 39 Seymour 12

Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 34

Southeast Warren 53 Murray 20

8-Man District 4

New London 32 Moravia 13

Lone Tree at English Valleys

Winfield-Mount Union 44 Tri-County 8

WACO, Wayland 33 HLV, Victor 32 (ND)

KMAland 11-Man

Glenwood 57 Thomas Jefferson 7

Lewis Central 28 St. Albert 3

Underwood 39 Atlantic 0

Harlan 40 Grinnell 28

Creston/Orient-Macksburg 7 Boone 0

Abraham Lincoln 28 Denison-Schleswig 21 — OT

South Central Calhoun 14 Kuemper Catholic 0

West Monona 34 Sidney 22

Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7

Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0

Southwest Valley 14 Cardinal 7

Nodaway Valley 48 West Central Valley 0

Mount Ayr 36 Albia 7

Central Decatur 42 Wayne 6

Sioux City East 48 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41 — 3 OT

Sioux Center 13 LeMars 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North 55 South Sioux City 48

Area District 11-Man

Earlham 31 ACGC 28

Woodward-Granger 49 Madrid 6

Ogden 49 Manson-NW Webster 26

OABCIG at Ridge View

Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20 

Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8

Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully

Interstate 35, Truro at Chariton

Des Moines Christian 29 Pella Christian 24

Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Grundy Center 20 Panorama 14

Van Meter 33 Winterset 14

Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac County 7

Greene County 49 Perry 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20 Western Christian 10

Webster City 21 Spencer 7

West Lyon 53 Storm Lake 12

Carroll 7 Bondurant-Farrar 0

Missouri 8-Man

Rock Port 46 DeKalb 0

Mound City 50 Platte Valley 0

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Worth County 22

Stewartsville 34 North-West Nodaway 30

North Andrew 50 King City 26

Stanberry 58 Appleton City 18

Pattonsburg 80 Bishop LeBlond 40

Midland Empire Conference

Blair Oaks 51 Maryville 8

Lincoln College Prep 42 Benton 0

Cameron 63 Northeast KC 0

Marshall 21 Chillicothe 7

Harrisonville 28 Lafayette 26

Excelsior Springs 33 Savannah 21

St. Pius X 47 Pembroke Hill 24

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man

Ashland-Greenwood 21 Auburn 20

Nebraska City 36 Schuyler 6

Falls City 28 Platteview 18

Louisville 28 Douglas County West 13

Lincoln Christian 38 Syracuse 0

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Elmwood-Murdock 43 Mead 6

Weeping Water 40 Freeman 8

Tri County 44 Johnson County Central 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 30

Omaha Christian Academy Palmyra

Johnson-Brock 68 Nebraska Lutheran 12

KMAland Nebraska 6-Man

Sterling 65 Hampton 6

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Ralston 38 Beatrice 27

York 35 Crete 6

Norris 28 Elkhorn 18

Waverly 49 Elkhorn North 0

Raymond Central 21 Fillmore Central 13

Wahoo 40 Columbus Scotus 0

Aquinas Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 13

Centennial 14 Superior 6

Lincoln Lutheran 24 Omaha Concordia 14

Wilber-Clatonia 28 Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Archbishop Bergan 41 Yutan 13

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Emerson-Hubbard 46 Cedar Bluffs 36

EMF 54 Conestoga 26

Stanton 67 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Southern 44 Humboldt-TRS 20

BDS 56 Diller-Odell 8

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Dorchester 58 Meridian 26

Metro Conference

Millard South 33 Millard North 0

Papillion-LaVistas 40 Papillion-LaVista South 11

Gretna 30 Lincoln Southwest 7

