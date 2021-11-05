Iowa Class A State Quarterfinals

Woodbury Central 26 Logan-Magnolia 7

West Hancock 27 HMS 0

East Buchanan 12 Wapsie Valley 0

Grundy Center 28 North Tama 7

Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

West Sioux 31 Underwood 14

Van Meter 31 ACGC 13

Dike-New Hartford 38 Sigourney-Keota 14

Beckman Catholic 35 MFL MarMac 6

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

West Lyon 24 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7

Southeast Valley 34 OABCIG 28

Williamsburg 32 West Marshall 6

Waukon 28 North Fayette Valley 14

Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Harlan 38 Nevada 0

Solon 23 West Delaware 19

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Humboldt 42 Independence 21

Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Lewis Central 35 Indianola 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 Webster City 13

Waverly-Shell Rock 36 Bondurant-Farrar 25

Winterset 28 Decorah 19

Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals 

Ankeny 37 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

WDM Valley 40 Pleasant Valley 14

Southeast Polk 38 Dowling Catholic 28

Iowa City High 32 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13

Missouri Class 8-Player District 4

Worth County 82 Mound City 18

Stanberry 46 South Holt 6

Platte Valley 70 North Andrew 34

East Atchison 50 Rock Port 0 

Missouri Class 8-Player District 3

Bishop LeBlond 64 DeKalb 0

Braymer 78 Pattonsburg 42

King City 84 St. Joseph Christian 30

Orrick 60 Southwest Livingston 22

Missouri Class 2 District 7 

Maryville 51 Trenton 3

Macon 34 Palmyra 7

Missouri Class 3 District 8 

St. Pius X 47 Cameron 0

Chillicothe 42 Savannah 0

Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals

Omaha North 35 North Platte 34

Gretna 14 Elkhorn South 7

Bellevue West 52 Grand Island 20

Omaha Westside 42 Omaha Burke 3

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals 

Bennington 41 Waverly 0

Elkhorn 35 Seward 20

Skutt Catholic 20 Plattsmouth 10

Aurora 34 Scottsbluff 14

Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals 

Pierce 35 Ashland-Greenwood 28

Battle Creek 33 Scotus Catholic 21

Columbus Lakeview 23 Boone Central 20

Kearney Catholic 33 Wahoo 7

Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals 

Norfolk Catholic 20 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Wilber-Clatonia 32 Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Ord 42 Lincoln Lutheran 7

Archbishop Bergan 38 Aquinas Catholic 7

Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals

Burwell 41 Anselmo-Merna 18

Howells-Dodge 44 Dundy County Stratton 18

Hitchcock County 58 Perkins County 6

Cross County 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 51

Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals

Sandhills/Thedford 46 Osceola 14

Elgin Public/Pope John 22 Johnson-Brock 10

BDS 30 Ansley-Litchfield 26

Kenesaw 70 Humphrey St. Francis 40

Nebraska Class 6P State Quarterfinals 

Potter-Dix 70 Parkview Christian 34

Spalding Academy 32 McCool Junction 25

Wallace 38 Pawnee City 18

Cody-Kilgore 51 Arthur County 6

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.