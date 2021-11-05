Iowa Class A State Quarterfinals
Woodbury Central 26 Logan-Magnolia 7
West Hancock 27 HMS 0
East Buchanan 12 Wapsie Valley 0
Grundy Center 28 North Tama 7
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
West Sioux 31 Underwood 14
Van Meter 31 ACGC 13
Dike-New Hartford 38 Sigourney-Keota 14
Beckman Catholic 35 MFL MarMac 6
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
West Lyon 24 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7
Southeast Valley 34 OABCIG 28
Williamsburg 32 West Marshall 6
Waukon 28 North Fayette Valley 14
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Harlan 38 Nevada 0
Solon 23 West Delaware 19
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Humboldt 42 Independence 21
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Lewis Central 35 Indianola 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 Webster City 13
Waverly-Shell Rock 36 Bondurant-Farrar 25
Winterset 28 Decorah 19
Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Ankeny 37 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7
WDM Valley 40 Pleasant Valley 14
Southeast Polk 38 Dowling Catholic 28
Iowa City High 32 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13
Missouri Class 8-Player District 4
Worth County 82 Mound City 18
Stanberry 46 South Holt 6
Platte Valley 70 North Andrew 34
East Atchison 50 Rock Port 0
Missouri Class 8-Player District 3
Bishop LeBlond 64 DeKalb 0
Braymer 78 Pattonsburg 42
King City 84 St. Joseph Christian 30
Orrick 60 Southwest Livingston 22
Missouri Class 2 District 7
Maryville 51 Trenton 3
Macon 34 Palmyra 7
Missouri Class 3 District 8
St. Pius X 47 Cameron 0
Chillicothe 42 Savannah 0
Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals
Omaha North 35 North Platte 34
Gretna 14 Elkhorn South 7
Bellevue West 52 Grand Island 20
Omaha Westside 42 Omaha Burke 3
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Bennington 41 Waverly 0
Elkhorn 35 Seward 20
Skutt Catholic 20 Plattsmouth 10
Aurora 34 Scottsbluff 14
Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals
Pierce 35 Ashland-Greenwood 28
Battle Creek 33 Scotus Catholic 21
Columbus Lakeview 23 Boone Central 20
Kearney Catholic 33 Wahoo 7
Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals
Norfolk Catholic 20 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Wilber-Clatonia 32 Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Ord 42 Lincoln Lutheran 7
Archbishop Bergan 38 Aquinas Catholic 7
Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals
Burwell 41 Anselmo-Merna 18
Howells-Dodge 44 Dundy County Stratton 18
Hitchcock County 58 Perkins County 6
Cross County 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 51
Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals
Sandhills/Thedford 46 Osceola 14
Elgin Public/Pope John 22 Johnson-Brock 10
BDS 30 Ansley-Litchfield 26
Kenesaw 70 Humphrey St. Francis 40
Nebraska Class 6P State Quarterfinals
Potter-Dix 70 Parkview Christian 34
Spalding Academy 32 McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38 Pawnee City 18
Cody-Kilgore 51 Arthur County 6