IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class 8-Man Quarterfinals 

Remsen, St. Mary’s 42 Audubon 27

Fremont-Mills 30 CAM, Anita 28

Don Bosco 42 Janesville 12

Montezuma 62 Easton Valley 35

Class A Quarterfinals 

St. Albert 24 Logan-Magnolia 0

Grundy Center 20 West Hancock 14

Regina Catholic 32 Wapsie Valley 27

Saint Ansgar 49 MFL MarcMac 14

Class 1A Quarterfinals 

OABCIG 63 West Sioux 14

South Central Calhoun 26 Southeast Valley 6

Van Meter 33 Underwood 14

Sigourney-Keota 35 Columbus Catholic 32

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 34 West Lyon 14

PCM, Monroe 21 West Marshall 20

Camanche 34 West Liberty 20

Waukon 24 Solon 8

Class 3A Quarterfinals 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23 Webster City 14

Harlan 21 Lewis Central 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 21 Grinnell 7

North Scott 24 West Delaware 21

Class 4A Quarterfinals 

Pleasant Valley 38 Iowa City West 24

Southeast Polk 48 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Ankeny 28 Waukee 7

MISSOURI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS 

Class 8-Man District 3 

North Andrew 44 Pattonsburg 34

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 53 King City 22

Class 8-Man District 4 

Stanberry 56 Rock Port 0

East Atchison 60 Worth County 14

Class 3 District 8 

Richmond 62 Chillicothe 41

Maryville 41 Cameron 13

Class 4 District 8 

Smithville 42 Lafayette 0

Kearney 41 Winnetonka 34

Class 2 District 8  

St. Pius X 20 Brookfield 6

Lafayette County 21 Lexington 14

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class A Quarterfinals 

Kearney 41 Bellevue West 40 — OT

Elkhorn South 28 Lincoln Southeast 7

Millard South 34 Creighton Prep 20

Omaha Westside 49 Lincoln East 29

Class B Quarterfinals 

Plattsmouth 34 Bennington 27

Aurora 28 Norris 21

Elkhorn 41 Waverly 16

Hastings 45 Grand Island Northwest 42

Class C1 Quarterfinals 

Adams Central 35 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Kearney Catholic 21 Auburn 12

St. Paul 50 Lincoln Christian 21

Pierce 42 Wahoo 28

Class C2 Quarterfinals 

Archbishop Bergan 28 Sutton 7

Yutan 54 Wilber-Clatonia 19

Oakland-Craig 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic 6

Ord 24 Aquinas Catholic 12

Class D1 Quarterfinals 

Tri County 44 Weeping Water 28

Dundy County-Stratton 50 Stanton 24

Burwell 49 Neligh-Oakdale 48

Cross County 62 Elm Creek 6

Class D2 Quarterfinals 

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Osceola 28

Sandhills/Thedford 50 Pleasanton 8

Central Valley 44 St. Mary’s 14

BDS 60 Kenesaw 27

Class Six Man Quarterfinals 

Arthur County 55 Creek Valley 38

Sterling 52 Red Cloud 14

McCool Junction 79 Paxton 20

Cody-Kilgore 42 Potter-Dix 8

