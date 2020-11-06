IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man Quarterfinals
Remsen, St. Mary’s 42 Audubon 27
Fremont-Mills 30 CAM, Anita 28
Don Bosco 42 Janesville 12
Montezuma 62 Easton Valley 35
Class A Quarterfinals
St. Albert 24 Logan-Magnolia 0
Grundy Center 20 West Hancock 14
Regina Catholic 32 Wapsie Valley 27
Saint Ansgar 49 MFL MarcMac 14
Class 1A Quarterfinals
OABCIG 63 West Sioux 14
South Central Calhoun 26 Southeast Valley 6
Van Meter 33 Underwood 14
Sigourney-Keota 35 Columbus Catholic 32
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 34 West Lyon 14
PCM, Monroe 21 West Marshall 20
Camanche 34 West Liberty 20
Waukon 24 Solon 8
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23 Webster City 14
Harlan 21 Lewis Central 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21 Grinnell 7
North Scott 24 West Delaware 21
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Pleasant Valley 38 Iowa City West 24
Southeast Polk 48 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Ankeny 28 Waukee 7
MISSOURI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Class 8-Man District 3
North Andrew 44 Pattonsburg 34
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 53 King City 22
Class 8-Man District 4
Stanberry 56 Rock Port 0
East Atchison 60 Worth County 14
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 62 Chillicothe 41
Maryville 41 Cameron 13
Class 4 District 8
Smithville 42 Lafayette 0
Kearney 41 Winnetonka 34
Class 2 District 8
St. Pius X 20 Brookfield 6
Lafayette County 21 Lexington 14
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Quarterfinals
Kearney 41 Bellevue West 40 — OT
Elkhorn South 28 Lincoln Southeast 7
Millard South 34 Creighton Prep 20
Omaha Westside 49 Lincoln East 29
Class B Quarterfinals
Plattsmouth 34 Bennington 27
Aurora 28 Norris 21
Elkhorn 41 Waverly 16
Hastings 45 Grand Island Northwest 42
Class C1 Quarterfinals
Adams Central 35 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Kearney Catholic 21 Auburn 12
St. Paul 50 Lincoln Christian 21
Pierce 42 Wahoo 28
Class C2 Quarterfinals
Archbishop Bergan 28 Sutton 7
Yutan 54 Wilber-Clatonia 19
Oakland-Craig 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic 6
Ord 24 Aquinas Catholic 12
Class D1 Quarterfinals
Tri County 44 Weeping Water 28
Dundy County-Stratton 50 Stanton 24
Burwell 49 Neligh-Oakdale 48
Cross County 62 Elm Creek 6
Class D2 Quarterfinals
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Osceola 28
Sandhills/Thedford 50 Pleasanton 8
Central Valley 44 St. Mary’s 14
BDS 60 Kenesaw 27
Class Six Man Quarterfinals
Arthur County 55 Creek Valley 38
Sterling 52 Red Cloud 14
McCool Junction 79 Paxton 20
Cody-Kilgore 42 Potter-Dix 8