CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarinda 52 Red Oak 7

Greene County 54 Clarke 8

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 62 Okoboji 6

No. 2 Williamsburg 76 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

No. 3 West Marshall 47 Albia 0

No. 4 Spirit Lake 24 Southeast Valley 6

No. 5 OABCIG 30 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14

No. 6 West Lyon 42 Cherokee 12

No. 7 Osage 28 Crestwood 12

Clear Lake 35 No. 8 New Hampton 28

No. 10 Waukon 42 Union, LaPorte City 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 

No. 5 Lenox 28 No. 9 Fremont-Mills 2

Bedford 60 East Union 14

East Mills 69 Stanton-Essex 8

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Audubon 56 Woodbine 48

CAM, Anita 58 Boyer Valley 20

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Seymour 42

Moravia 46 Murray 6

No. 10 Southeast Warren 67 Lamoni 24

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Baxter 82 Twin Cedars 6

BGM 73 Melcher-Dallas 0

Montezuma 78 Woodward Academy 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 Glidden-Ralston 6

Kingsley-Pierson 75 Siouxland Christian 34

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

No. 8 West Harrison 52 Griswold 16

Mormon Trail 42 Grand View Christian 21

West Bend-Mallard 57 River Valley 18

KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

No. 2 Don Bosco (7-0) OFF

No. 3 Easton Valley 62 Kee 12

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Tri-County 10

No. 7 Turkey Valley 73 West Central 32

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Colfax-Mingo 33 Wayne 22

Madrid 49 North Mahaska 8

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 55 Belle Plaine 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

No. 3 AHSTW 52 St. Albert 10

No. 10 Mount Ayr 33 Southwest Valley 14

Earlham 42 Riverside 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Tri-Center 40 Westwood 29

No. 4 Woodbury Central 56 Missouri Valley 14

Logan-Magnolia 48 Lawton-Bronson 13

CLASS A NON-DISTRICT 

MMCRU 49 Sidney 6

Ogden 39 IKM-Manning 20

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

No. 1 West Hancock 52 North Butler 0

No. 2 Grundy Center 42 North Tama 0

No. 5 HMS 41 Akron-Westfield 8

No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 North Union 27

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 44 Alta-Aurelia 14

No. 9 Wapsie Valley 52 BCLUW 6

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Pella Christian 48 Central Decatur 14

No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 69 Van Buren County 20

Pleasantville 50 Cardinal 17

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Panorama 36 Nodaway Valley 34

West Central Valley 17 Interstate 35 13

No. 1 Van Meter 54 ACGC 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 2 Underwood 28 No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 20

Treynor 23 MVAOCOU 0

East Sac County 21 West Monona 16

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch 54 Wilton 7

No. 5 West Sioux 68 Sioux Central 0

No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 50 East Marshall 0

No. 7 MFL MarMac 61 Beckman Catholic 0

No. 8 Mediapolis 55 Louisa-Muscatine 7

Iowa City Regina 26 No. 9 Durant 12

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 28

Sioux Center 25 Carroll 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 28 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Harlan 56 No. 9 Creston 12

Atlantic 55 Saydel 6

No. 4 ADM 56 Knoxville 3

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Central DeWitt 0

No. 8 Nevada 16 No. 3 Humboldt 8

No. 5 Solon 51 Grinnell 7

Independence 21 No. 6 West Delaware 20

No. 7 North Polk 28 Gilbert 0

No. 10 Benton 49 Maquoketa 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Fort Dodge 28 Denison-Schleswig 7

LeMars 38 No. 10 Spencer 28

Webster City 55 Storm Lake 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood 69 Thomas Jefferson 7

No. 1 Lewis Central 41 Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Winterset 36 Des Moines Hoover 7

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 35 No. 9 Western Dubuque 14

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 42 Newton 3

No. 4 Carlisle 49 Norwalk 28

No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 28 No. 8 Indianola 14

No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 29 Burlington 28

No. 7 North Scott 49 Fort Madison 14

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

Abraham Lincoln 10 Des Moines East 6

Sioux City North 70 Sioux City West 0

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Dubuque Senior 7

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 35 WDM Valley 3

No. 3 Ankeny 31 No. 7 Waukee Northwest 7

No. 4 Southeast Polk 42 Ankeny Centennial 16

No. 5 Cedar Falls 10 Bettendorf 7

Johnston 28 No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7

No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport West 6

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Iowa City West 28

No. 10 Linn-Mar 72 Davenport Central 0

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20

Rock Port 30 South Holt 28

Platte Valley 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 24

North Andrew 56 Worth County 48

Nodaway Valley 50 Southwest Livingston 12

Mound City 68 DeKalb 40

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 39 Savannah 20

Cameron 28 Benton 19

St. Pius X 40 Lafayette 0

Odessa 36 Chillicothe 35

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Ralston 42 Hastings 28

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 13 Roncalli Catholic 9

Platteview 34 Boys Town 27

Fort Calhoun 48 Omaha Concordia 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Syracuse 42 Nebraska City 20

Auburn 35 Falls City 9

Lincoln Christian 34 Raymond Central 28

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Bishop Neumann 57 David City 7

Yutan 21 Aquinas Catholic 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37 Louisville 20

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Mead 50 Conestoga 12

Weeping Water 78 Omaha Christian Academy 24

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

EMF 56 Southern 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 71 Diller-Odell 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 54 Lewiston 18

Pawnee City 56 Meridian 14

Parkview Christian 64 Dorchester 0

METRO

Creighton Prep 24 Papillion-La Vista 20

Elkhorn South 55 Omaha Burke 14

Gretna 71 Omaha South 17

Omaha Benson 33 Omaha Central 13

Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 14

Grand Island 31 Omaha North 21

Fremont 55 Omaha Northwest 32

