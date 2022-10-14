CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda 52 Red Oak 7
Greene County 54 Clarke 8
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 62 Okoboji 6
No. 2 Williamsburg 76 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
No. 3 West Marshall 47 Albia 0
No. 4 Spirit Lake 24 Southeast Valley 6
No. 5 OABCIG 30 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14
No. 6 West Lyon 42 Cherokee 12
No. 7 Osage 28 Crestwood 12
Clear Lake 35 No. 8 New Hampton 28
No. 10 Waukon 42 Union, LaPorte City 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
No. 5 Lenox 28 No. 9 Fremont-Mills 2
Bedford 60 East Union 14
East Mills 69 Stanton-Essex 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 56 Woodbine 48
CAM, Anita 58 Boyer Valley 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Seymour 42
Moravia 46 Murray 6
No. 10 Southeast Warren 67 Lamoni 24
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 82 Twin Cedars 6
BGM 73 Melcher-Dallas 0
Montezuma 78 Woodward Academy 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 Glidden-Ralston 6
Kingsley-Pierson 75 Siouxland Christian 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
No. 8 West Harrison 52 Griswold 16
Mormon Trail 42 Grand View Christian 21
West Bend-Mallard 57 River Valley 18
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco (7-0) OFF
No. 3 Easton Valley 62 Kee 12
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Tri-County 10
No. 7 Turkey Valley 73 West Central 32
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Colfax-Mingo 33 Wayne 22
Madrid 49 North Mahaska 8
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 55 Belle Plaine 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 3 AHSTW 52 St. Albert 10
No. 10 Mount Ayr 33 Southwest Valley 14
Earlham 42 Riverside 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center 40 Westwood 29
No. 4 Woodbury Central 56 Missouri Valley 14
Logan-Magnolia 48 Lawton-Bronson 13
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
MMCRU 49 Sidney 6
Ogden 39 IKM-Manning 20
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock 52 North Butler 0
No. 2 Grundy Center 42 North Tama 0
No. 5 HMS 41 Akron-Westfield 8
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 North Union 27
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 44 Alta-Aurelia 14
No. 9 Wapsie Valley 52 BCLUW 6
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Pella Christian 48 Central Decatur 14
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 69 Van Buren County 20
Pleasantville 50 Cardinal 17
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Panorama 36 Nodaway Valley 34
West Central Valley 17 Interstate 35 13
No. 1 Van Meter 54 ACGC 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 2 Underwood 28 No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 20
Treynor 23 MVAOCOU 0
East Sac County 21 West Monona 16
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch 54 Wilton 7
No. 5 West Sioux 68 Sioux Central 0
No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 50 East Marshall 0
No. 7 MFL MarMac 61 Beckman Catholic 0
No. 8 Mediapolis 55 Louisa-Muscatine 7
Iowa City Regina 26 No. 9 Durant 12
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 28
Sioux Center 25 Carroll 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 28 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan 56 No. 9 Creston 12
Atlantic 55 Saydel 6
No. 4 ADM 56 Knoxville 3
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Central DeWitt 0
No. 8 Nevada 16 No. 3 Humboldt 8
No. 5 Solon 51 Grinnell 7
Independence 21 No. 6 West Delaware 20
No. 7 North Polk 28 Gilbert 0
No. 10 Benton 49 Maquoketa 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Fort Dodge 28 Denison-Schleswig 7
LeMars 38 No. 10 Spencer 28
Webster City 55 Storm Lake 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 69 Thomas Jefferson 7
No. 1 Lewis Central 41 Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Winterset 36 Des Moines Hoover 7
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 35 No. 9 Western Dubuque 14
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 42 Newton 3
No. 4 Carlisle 49 Norwalk 28
No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 28 No. 8 Indianola 14
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 29 Burlington 28
No. 7 North Scott 49 Fort Madison 14
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Abraham Lincoln 10 Des Moines East 6
Sioux City North 70 Sioux City West 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Dubuque Senior 7
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 35 WDM Valley 3
No. 3 Ankeny 31 No. 7 Waukee Northwest 7
No. 4 Southeast Polk 42 Ankeny Centennial 16
No. 5 Cedar Falls 10 Bettendorf 7
Johnston 28 No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7
No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport West 6
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Iowa City West 28
No. 10 Linn-Mar 72 Davenport Central 0
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20
Rock Port 30 South Holt 28
Platte Valley 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 24
North Andrew 56 Worth County 48
Nodaway Valley 50 Southwest Livingston 12
Mound City 68 DeKalb 40
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 39 Savannah 20
Cameron 28 Benton 19
St. Pius X 40 Lafayette 0
Odessa 36 Chillicothe 35
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Ralston 42 Hastings 28
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 13 Roncalli Catholic 9
Platteview 34 Boys Town 27
Fort Calhoun 48 Omaha Concordia 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Syracuse 42 Nebraska City 20
Auburn 35 Falls City 9
Lincoln Christian 34 Raymond Central 28
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Bishop Neumann 57 David City 7
Yutan 21 Aquinas Catholic 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37 Louisville 20
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Mead 50 Conestoga 12
Weeping Water 78 Omaha Christian Academy 24
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
EMF 56 Southern 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 71 Diller-Odell 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling 54 Lewiston 18
Pawnee City 56 Meridian 14
Parkview Christian 64 Dorchester 0
METRO
Creighton Prep 24 Papillion-La Vista 20
Elkhorn South 55 Omaha Burke 14
Gretna 71 Omaha South 17
Omaha Benson 33 Omaha Central 13
Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 14
Grand Island 31 Omaha North 21
Fremont 55 Omaha Northwest 32