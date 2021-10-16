CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Shenandoah 19 Des Moines Christian 14
Clarinda 44 Red Oak 0
Greene County 49 Clarke 3
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Lenox 52 Fremont-Mills 46 — 2 OT
Stanton-Essex 44 East Mills 18
Bedford 60 East Union 31
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM 74 Boyer Valley 6
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15
Audubon 49 Woodbine 24
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour via forfeit
Moravia 35 Murray 34
Southeast Warren 60 Lamoni 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 72 Twin Cedars 0
BGM 51 Melcher-Dallas 0
Montezuma def. Woodward Academy via forfeit
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda 48 Ar-We-Va 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 53 Glidden-Ralston 0
Kingsley-Pierson 62 Siouxland Christian 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
West Harrison 78 Griswold 24
Mormon Trail 59 Grand View Christian 10
West Bend-Mallard 63 River Valley 8
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Lynnville-Sully 25 Belle Plaine 8
Madrid 21 North Mahaska 12
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr 41 Southwest Valley 33
Earlham 49 Riverside 21
AHSTW 20 St. Albert 17
MMCRU 27 Sidney 14 (ND)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Logan-Magnolia 41 Lawton-Bronson 0
Tri-Center 51 Westwood 14
Woodbury Central 60 Missouri Valley 8
IKM-Manning 35 Ogden 21 (ND)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Pella Christian 42 Central Decatur 7
Sigourney-Keota 49 Van Buren County 0
Pleasantville 29 Cardinal 28
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley 36 Panorama 14
Van Meter 41 ACGC 7
Interstate 35 28 West Central Valley 7
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 42 Kuemper Catholic 7
Treynor 42 MVAOCOU 0
West Monona 50 East Sac County 13
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41 MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Sioux Center 45 Carroll 6
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan 42 Creston 0
Atlantic 40 Saydel 12
ADM 52 Knoxville 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Fort Dodge 43 Denison-Schleswig 8
Webster City 41 Storm Lake 6
Spencer 42 LeMars 27
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 55 Thomas Jefferson 21
Lewis Central 42 Dallas Center-Grimes 10
Winterset 53 Des Moines Hoover 0
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Abraham Lincoln 37 Des Moines East 7
Sioux City North 27 Sioux City West 6
Des Moines Roosevelt 47 Sioux City East 26
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 48 Stanberry 42
South Holt 40 Rock Port 34
Southwest Livingston 32 Nodaway Valley 28
Mound City 56 DeKalb 0
Platte Valley 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 0
Bishop LeBlond 80 Northland Christian 26
Worth County 70 North Andrew 50
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 35 Savannah 0
St. Pius X 40 Lafayette 7
Cameron 20 Benton 14
Chillicothe 62 Kansas City East 0 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Monroe City 58 Clarke County 16
South Shelby 27 Palmyra 8
Highland 24 Brookfield 18
Gallatin 37 Trenton 6
Macon 28 Centralia 22
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 20
Waverly 48 Crete 14
Norris 43 Lincoln Pius X 22 (ND)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn 67 Fairbury 12
Nebraska City 57 Falls City 28
Milford 46 Lincoln Christian 20
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Louisville 13
Wahoo 31 Raymond Central 6
Malcolm 28 Platteview 12
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Wilber-Clatonia 49 Syracuse 18
Yutan 19 Bishop Neumann 14
Lincoln Lutheran 28 Centennial 21
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 52 Mead 20
Omaha Christian Academy 84 Walthill 28 (ND)
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Sterling def. Lewiston via forfeit
Deshler 31 Meridian 23
Red Cloud 41 Pawnee City 32 (ND)