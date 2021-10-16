CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Shenandoah 19 Des Moines Christian 14

Clarinda 44 Red Oak 0

Greene County 49 Clarke 3

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9   

Lenox 52 Fremont-Mills 46 — 2 OT

Stanton-Essex 44 East Mills 18

Bedford 60 East Union 31

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10  

CAM 74 Boyer Valley 6

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15

Audubon 49 Woodbine 24

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour via forfeit

Moravia 35 Murray 34

Southeast Warren 60 Lamoni 34

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Baxter 72 Twin Cedars 0

BGM 51 Melcher-Dallas 0

Montezuma def. Woodward Academy via forfeit

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Newell-Fonda 48 Ar-We-Va 6

Remsen St. Mary’s 53 Glidden-Ralston 0

Kingsley-Pierson 62 Siouxland Christian 8

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

West Harrison 78 Griswold 24

Mormon Trail 59 Grand View Christian 10 

West Bend-Mallard 63 River Valley 8

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

Lynnville-Sully 25 Belle Plaine 8

Madrid 21 North Mahaska 12

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Mount Ayr 41 Southwest Valley 33

Earlham 49 Riverside 21

AHSTW 20 St. Albert 17

MMCRU 27 Sidney 14 (ND)

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Logan-Magnolia 41 Lawton-Bronson 0

Tri-Center 51 Westwood 14

Woodbury Central 60 Missouri Valley 8

IKM-Manning 35 Ogden 21 (ND)

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Pella Christian 42 Central Decatur 7

Sigourney-Keota 49 Van Buren County 0

Pleasantville 29 Cardinal 28

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Nodaway Valley 36 Panorama 14

Van Meter 41 ACGC 7

Interstate 35 28 West Central Valley 7

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Underwood 42 Kuemper Catholic 7 

Treynor 42 MVAOCOU 0

West Monona 50 East Sac County 13

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41 MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Sioux Center 45 Carroll 6

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

Harlan 42 Creston 0

Atlantic 40 Saydel 12

ADM 52 Knoxville 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Fort Dodge 43 Denison-Schleswig 8

Webster City 41 Storm Lake 6

Spencer 42 LeMars 27

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood 55 Thomas Jefferson 21

Lewis Central 42 Dallas Center-Grimes 10

Winterset 53 Des Moines Hoover 0

CLASS 5A KMALAND 

Abraham Lincoln 37 Des Moines East 7

Sioux City North 27 Sioux City West 6

Des Moines Roosevelt 47 Sioux City East 26

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER  

East Atchison 48 Stanberry 42

South Holt 40 Rock Port 34

Southwest Livingston 32 Nodaway Valley 28

Mound City 56 DeKalb 0

Platte Valley 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 0

Bishop LeBlond 80 Northland Christian 26 

Worth County 70 North Andrew 50

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 35 Savannah 0

St. Pius X 40 Lafayette 7

Cameron 20 Benton 14

Chillicothe 62 Kansas City East 0 (NC)

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Monroe City 58 Clarke County 16

South Shelby 27 Palmyra 8

Highland 24 Brookfield 18

Gallatin 37 Trenton 6

Macon 28 Centralia 22

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 20

Waverly 48 Crete 14

Norris 43 Lincoln Pius X 22 (ND)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Auburn 67 Fairbury 12

Nebraska City 57 Falls City 28

Milford 46 Lincoln Christian 20

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Ashland-Greenwood 51 Louisville 13

Wahoo 31 Raymond Central 6

Malcolm 28 Platteview 12

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Wilber-Clatonia 49 Syracuse 18

Yutan 19 Bishop Neumann 14

Lincoln Lutheran 28 Centennial 21

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 52 Mead 20

Omaha Christian Academy 84 Walthill 28 (ND)

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Sterling def. Lewiston via forfeit

Deshler 31 Meridian 23

Red Cloud 41 Pawnee City 32 (ND)

