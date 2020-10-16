KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 8

Class 2A Pod 16 

Clarinda 55 Shenandoah 20

Greene County 49 Red Oak 0

Class 2A Pod 15 

Des Moines Christian 38 Albia 0

Class 8-Man Pod 16 

Fremont-Mills 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Woodbine 84 Glidden-Ralston 0

Class 8-Man Pod 15 

CAM, Anita 67 Griswold 18

Stanton-Essex 61 Murray 22

Class 8-Man Pod 14 

East Mills 41 Lenox 16

Audubon 55 Bedford 0

Class 8-Man Pod 13 

Collins-Maxwell 56 Mormon Trail 8

Class 8-Man Pod 12 

Southeast Warren 76 Seymour 8

Lamoni 72 Grand View Christian 27

Class 8-Man Pod 11 

English Valleys 56 Moravia 13

New London 52 WACO, Wayland 6

Class 8-Man Pod 3 

Harris-Lake Park 47 River Valley 16

Class 8-Man Pod 2 

Kingsley-Pierson 64 Ar-We-Va 29

Newell-Fonda 54 West Bend-Mallard 6

Class 8-Man Pod 1 

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56 GTRA 14

West Harrison 54 Boyer Valley 42

Class A Pod 16 

IKM-Manning 34 Southwest Valley 20

Class A Pod 15 

Lawton-Bronson 14 Tri-Center 8

Riverside 53 AHSTW 12

Class A Pod 14 

St. Albert 45 Sidney 14

Woodbury Central 44 West Monona 22

Class A Pod 13 

Nodaway Valley 20 North Mahaska 0

Class 1A Pod 16 

East Sac County 21 Missouri Valley 16

Class 1A Pod 15 

Underwood 49 West Central Valley 7

Woodward-Granger 51 Colfax-Mingo 14

Class 1A Pod 14 

Interstate 35, Truro 20 Central Decatur 14

Class 1A Pod 3 

Treynor 83 MVAOCOU 18

Class 1A Pod 2 

Kuemper Catholic 16 Pocahontas Area 8

Emmetsburg 49 Eagle Grove 6

Class 3A Pod 16 

Lewis Central 63 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 12

Norwalk 30 Glenwood 29

Class 3A Pod 15 

Bondurant-Farrar 14 ADM 7

Class 3A Pod 3 

Storm Lake 36 LeMars 28

Class 3A Pod 2 

Humboldt 40 Bishop Heelan Catholic 17

Class 3A Pod 1 

Denison-Schleswig 12 Carroll 7

Class 4A Pod 14 

Thomas Jefferson 49 Sioux City West 7

Missouri 8-Man   

Stanberry 20 East Atchison 18

Mound City 40 DeKalb 12

Southwest Livingston 76 North-West Nodaway 26

Stewartsville 40 Platte Valley 16

North Andrew 30 Worth County 14

Albany 56 King City 36

Bishop LeBlond 37 Schuyler County 24

North Shelby 78 Orrick 22

Pattonsburg 94 St. Paul Lutheran 50

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville 39 Savannah 17

St. Pius X 16 Lafayette 14

Cameron 42 Benton 0

Chillicothe 33 Kansas City East 14

Class 3 District 8 

Richmond 41 Knob Noster 0

Pembroke Hill 54 Northeast Kansas City 8

Nebraska Class B District 3 

Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 21

Waverly 35 Crete 6

Norris 38 Lincoln Pius X 7 (ND)

Nebraska Class C1 District 1  

Falls City 54 Nebraska City 21

Lincoln Christian 41 Milford 14

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Louisville 14

Platteview 29 Malcolm 17

Wahoo 41 Raymond Central 0

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Wilber-Clatonia 47 Syracuse 7

Yutan 14 Bishop Neumann 7

Lincoln Lutheran 21 Centennial 17

Nebraska Class D1 District 1 

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Cedar Bluffs 24

Nebraska Class D2 District 1 

Mead 34 Johnson-Brock 28

Nebraska Class D6 District 1 

Sterling 60 Lewiston 7

Deshler 54 Meridian 31

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 24 Papillion-LaVista 14

Millard South 64 Lincoln North Star 0

North Platte 17 Millard West 7

Millard North 40 Fremont 7

Omaha Westside 49 St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.