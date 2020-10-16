KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 8
Class 2A Pod 16
Clarinda 55 Shenandoah 20
Greene County 49 Red Oak 0
Class 2A Pod 15
Des Moines Christian 38 Albia 0
Class 8-Man Pod 16
Fremont-Mills 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Woodbine 84 Glidden-Ralston 0
Class 8-Man Pod 15
CAM, Anita 67 Griswold 18
Stanton-Essex 61 Murray 22
Class 8-Man Pod 14
East Mills 41 Lenox 16
Audubon 55 Bedford 0
Class 8-Man Pod 13
Collins-Maxwell 56 Mormon Trail 8
Class 8-Man Pod 12
Southeast Warren 76 Seymour 8
Lamoni 72 Grand View Christian 27
Class 8-Man Pod 11
English Valleys 56 Moravia 13
New London 52 WACO, Wayland 6
Class 8-Man Pod 3
Harris-Lake Park 47 River Valley 16
Class 8-Man Pod 2
Kingsley-Pierson 64 Ar-We-Va 29
Newell-Fonda 54 West Bend-Mallard 6
Class 8-Man Pod 1
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56 GTRA 14
West Harrison 54 Boyer Valley 42
Class A Pod 16
IKM-Manning 34 Southwest Valley 20
Class A Pod 15
Lawton-Bronson 14 Tri-Center 8
Riverside 53 AHSTW 12
Class A Pod 14
St. Albert 45 Sidney 14
Woodbury Central 44 West Monona 22
Class A Pod 13
Nodaway Valley 20 North Mahaska 0
Class 1A Pod 16
East Sac County 21 Missouri Valley 16
Class 1A Pod 15
Underwood 49 West Central Valley 7
Woodward-Granger 51 Colfax-Mingo 14
Class 1A Pod 14
Interstate 35, Truro 20 Central Decatur 14
Class 1A Pod 3
Treynor 83 MVAOCOU 18
Class 1A Pod 2
Kuemper Catholic 16 Pocahontas Area 8
Emmetsburg 49 Eagle Grove 6
Class 3A Pod 16
Lewis Central 63 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 12
Norwalk 30 Glenwood 29
Class 3A Pod 15
Bondurant-Farrar 14 ADM 7
Class 3A Pod 3
Storm Lake 36 LeMars 28
Class 3A Pod 2
Humboldt 40 Bishop Heelan Catholic 17
Class 3A Pod 1
Denison-Schleswig 12 Carroll 7
Class 4A Pod 14
Thomas Jefferson 49 Sioux City West 7
Missouri 8-Man
Stanberry 20 East Atchison 18
Mound City 40 DeKalb 12
Southwest Livingston 76 North-West Nodaway 26
Stewartsville 40 Platte Valley 16
North Andrew 30 Worth County 14
Albany 56 King City 36
Bishop LeBlond 37 Schuyler County 24
North Shelby 78 Orrick 22
Pattonsburg 94 St. Paul Lutheran 50
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 39 Savannah 17
St. Pius X 16 Lafayette 14
Cameron 42 Benton 0
Chillicothe 33 Kansas City East 14
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 41 Knob Noster 0
Pembroke Hill 54 Northeast Kansas City 8
Nebraska Class B District 3
Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 21
Waverly 35 Crete 6
Norris 38 Lincoln Pius X 7 (ND)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Falls City 54 Nebraska City 21
Lincoln Christian 41 Milford 14
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Louisville 14
Platteview 29 Malcolm 17
Wahoo 41 Raymond Central 0
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Wilber-Clatonia 47 Syracuse 7
Yutan 14 Bishop Neumann 7
Lincoln Lutheran 21 Centennial 17
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Cedar Bluffs 24
Nebraska Class D2 District 1
Mead 34 Johnson-Brock 28
Nebraska Class D6 District 1
Sterling 60 Lewiston 7
Deshler 54 Meridian 31
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 24 Papillion-LaVista 14
Millard South 64 Lincoln North Star 0
North Platte 17 Millard West 7
Millard North 40 Fremont 7
Omaha Westside 49 St. Thomas Aquinas 6