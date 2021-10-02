CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13

Greene County 55 Red Oak 0

Clarke 37 Des Moines Christian 24

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9   

East Mills 51 Bedford 27

Fremont-Mills 60 East Union 0

Lenox def. Griswold via forfeit

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10  

CAM 66 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

West Harrison 52 Woodbine 34

Audubon 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 23

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Southeast Warren 58 Moravia 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 34 Mormon Trail 6

Lamoni def. Seymour via forfeit

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Montezuma 87 Twin Cedars 0

Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy via forfeit 

BGM 68 Grand View Christian 7

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Kingsley-Pierson 62 Glidden-Ralston 20

Remsen St. Marys 53 Newell-Fonda 21

River Valley 32 Siouxland Christian 30 — OT

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Stanton-Essex 24 Murray 22

Ar-We-Va 33 Boyer Valley 30

Baxter 60 Collins-Maxwell 0 

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

Madrid 44 Wayne 26

Lynnville-Sully 52 Colfax-Mingo 13

Belle Plaine 16 Ogden 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Mount Ayr 53 St. Albert 0

AHSTW 44 Sidney 6

Southwest Valley 15 Earlham 13

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 19

Tri-Center 40 Lawton-Bronson 21

Woodbury Central 42 Westwood 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur 22 Van Buren County 14

Sigourney-Keota 50 Cardinal 26

Pella Christian 55 Pleasantville 15

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Van Meter 56 Nodaway Valley 0

West Central Valley 23 Panorama 0

ACGC 35 Interstate 35 6 

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Underwood 45 Treynor 0

Kuemper Catholic 20 East Sac County 19

West Monona 39 MVAOCOU 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Carroll 23 Bishop Heelan Catholic 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48 Sioux Center 16

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

Harlan 55 Atlantic 7 

ADM 42 Creston 0

Knoxville (0-5, 0-1) at Saydel (0-5, 0-1)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Denison-Schleswig 40 Storm Lake 0

Spencer 28 Fort Dodge 0

Webster City 50 LeMars 29

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Winterset 40 Glenwood 11

Lewis Central 56 Des Moines Hoover 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 36 Thomas Jefferson 0

CLASS 5A KMALAND 

Ames 52 Abraham Lincoln 31

Des Moines East 27 Sioux City West 21

Sioux City North 21 Waukee 18

IOWA NON-DISTRICT 

Columbus Junction (2-3) at North Mahaska (0-5, 0-4) ND

Riverside 59 Missouri Valley 14

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER  

East Atchison 58 Mound City 6

King City 74 Rock Port 0

Nodaway Valley 58 DeKalb 6

Platte Valley 62 Southwest Livingston 8

South Holt 72 Stewartsville-Osborn 20

Stanberry 55 North Andrew 12

Worth County 56 Orrick 8

Bishop LeBlond 44 Kansas City East Christian 27

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 47 Benton 12

Savannah 51 Cameron 23

Lafayette 35 Chillicothe 34

St. Pius X 46 St. James Academy 2 (NC)

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Brookfield 14 Monroe City 6

Macon 42 South Shelby 26

Palmyra 41 Clark County 0

Polo 30 Trenton 20

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 28 Norris 21

Waverly 56 Beatrice 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Nebraska City 38 Fairbury 6

Milford 15 Auburn 14

Lincoln Christian 55 Falls City 0

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Malcolm 0

Wahoo 52 Louisville 7 

Platteview 34 Raymond Central 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Lincoln Lutheran 41 Syracuse 7 

Bishop Neumann 23 Centennial 21

Yutan 42 Wilber-Clatonia 35

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Weeping Water 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32

Conestoga 76 Cedar Bluffs 15

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 46

Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Freeman 6

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 68 Omaha Christian Academy 6

Mead 56 Diller-Odell 22

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Pawnee City 50 Deshler 6

Meridian 27 Lewiston 26

KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT 

Gross Catholic 47 Crete 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-3, 0-1 D1-1)

Falls City Sacred Heart 76 Humboldt-TRS 22

Sterling 60 Dorchester 16

