CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13
Greene County 55 Red Oak 0
Clarke 37 Des Moines Christian 24
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills 51 Bedford 27
Fremont-Mills 60 East Union 0
Lenox def. Griswold via forfeit
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM 66 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
West Harrison 52 Woodbine 34
Audubon 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 23
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren 58 Moravia 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 34 Mormon Trail 6
Lamoni def. Seymour via forfeit
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 87 Twin Cedars 0
Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy via forfeit
BGM 68 Grand View Christian 7
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 62 Glidden-Ralston 20
Remsen St. Marys 53 Newell-Fonda 21
River Valley 32 Siouxland Christian 30 — OT
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Stanton-Essex 24 Murray 22
Ar-We-Va 33 Boyer Valley 30
Baxter 60 Collins-Maxwell 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Madrid 44 Wayne 26
Lynnville-Sully 52 Colfax-Mingo 13
Belle Plaine 16 Ogden 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr 53 St. Albert 0
AHSTW 44 Sidney 6
Southwest Valley 15 Earlham 13
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 19
Tri-Center 40 Lawton-Bronson 21
Woodbury Central 42 Westwood 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 22 Van Buren County 14
Sigourney-Keota 50 Cardinal 26
Pella Christian 55 Pleasantville 15
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Van Meter 56 Nodaway Valley 0
West Central Valley 23 Panorama 0
ACGC 35 Interstate 35 6
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 45 Treynor 0
Kuemper Catholic 20 East Sac County 19
West Monona 39 MVAOCOU 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Carroll 23 Bishop Heelan Catholic 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48 Sioux Center 16
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan 55 Atlantic 7
ADM 42 Creston 0
Knoxville (0-5, 0-1) at Saydel (0-5, 0-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 40 Storm Lake 0
Spencer 28 Fort Dodge 0
Webster City 50 LeMars 29
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Winterset 40 Glenwood 11
Lewis Central 56 Des Moines Hoover 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 36 Thomas Jefferson 0
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Ames 52 Abraham Lincoln 31
Des Moines East 27 Sioux City West 21
Sioux City North 21 Waukee 18
IOWA NON-DISTRICT
Columbus Junction (2-3) at North Mahaska (0-5, 0-4) ND
Riverside 59 Missouri Valley 14
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 58 Mound City 6
King City 74 Rock Port 0
Nodaway Valley 58 DeKalb 6
Platte Valley 62 Southwest Livingston 8
South Holt 72 Stewartsville-Osborn 20
Stanberry 55 North Andrew 12
Worth County 56 Orrick 8
Bishop LeBlond 44 Kansas City East Christian 27
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 47 Benton 12
Savannah 51 Cameron 23
Lafayette 35 Chillicothe 34
St. Pius X 46 St. James Academy 2 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Brookfield 14 Monroe City 6
Macon 42 South Shelby 26
Palmyra 41 Clark County 0
Polo 30 Trenton 20
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 28 Norris 21
Waverly 56 Beatrice 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 38 Fairbury 6
Milford 15 Auburn 14
Lincoln Christian 55 Falls City 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Malcolm 0
Wahoo 52 Louisville 7
Platteview 34 Raymond Central 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Lincoln Lutheran 41 Syracuse 7
Bishop Neumann 23 Centennial 21
Yutan 42 Wilber-Clatonia 35
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32
Conestoga 76 Cedar Bluffs 15
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 46
Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Freeman 6
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 68 Omaha Christian Academy 6
Mead 56 Diller-Odell 22
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City 50 Deshler 6
Meridian 27 Lewiston 26
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Gross Catholic 47 Crete 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-3, 0-1 D1-1)
Falls City Sacred Heart 76 Humboldt-TRS 22
Sterling 60 Dorchester 16