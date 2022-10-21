CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE FIRST ROUND 

Fremont-Mills 44 Moravia 38

No. 10 Southeast Warren 38 East Mills 32

No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen 76 Audubon 0

No. 8 West Harrison 29 Bedford 27

No. 5 Lenox 66 Colo-Nesco 14

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 14

No. 9 CAM, Anita 58 Baxter 38

No. 2 Don Bosco 48 Winfield-Mt. Union 18

No. 3 Easton Valley 40 BGM 32

GTRA 50 Kingsley-Pierson 34

Montezuma 44 Iowa Valley 42

No. 7 Turkey Valley 71 Edgewood-Colesburg 42

No. 6 Newell-Fonda 55 Harris-Lake Park 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 New London 14

Central City 46 Tripoli 26

CLASS A STATE FIRST ROUND 

No. 3 AHSTW 46 Westwood 21

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 40 Tri-Center 22

Hinton 46 Logan-Magnolia 22

Southwest Valley 21 Madrid 14

No. 10 Mount Ayr 27 Ogden 24

Alburnett 38 Bellevue 27

No. 2 Grundy Center 49 Belle Plaine 0

No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46 North Union 31

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 49 Earlham 16

North Linn 45 Wapello 0

No. 1 West Hancock 44 Nashua-Plainfield 16

No. 4 Woodbury Central 42 South O’Brien 0

Columbus Community 62 Maquoketa Valley 14

East Buchanan 44 Lisbon 14

No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 Hudson 42

No. 9 Wapsie Valley 35 Saint Ansgar 0

CLASS 1A STATE FIRST ROUND 

No. 5 Kuemper Catholic 35 Emmetsburg 8

No. 2 Underwood 49 Interstate 35 17

ACGC 34 Treynor 29

No. 8 Mediapolis 52 Central Decatur 7

No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 56 Eagle Grove 8

No. 7 MFL MarMac 48 Durant 12

No. 9 Sigourney-Keota 31 Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

South Hamilton 54 Ridge View 12

No. 1 Van Meter 49 Pleasantville 0

No. 3 West Branch 42 South Hardin 0

No. 4 West Sioux 58 East Sac County 0

Columbus Catholic 14 Denver 7

Dike-New Hartford 48 Cascade 14

No. 10 Pella Christian 31 Regina, Iowa City 0

Western Christian 36 South Central Calhoun 18

Woodward-Granger 34 West Central Valley 3

CLASS 2A STATE FIRST ROUND 

Clarinda 56 Roland-Story 27

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0

No. 9 Greene County 35 Union, LaPorte City 13

Monticello 42 Central Lee 0

No. 7 Osage 49 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15

No. 4 Spirit Lake 35 Sheldon 7

No. 8 Waukon 24 New Hampton 22

No. 3 West Marshall 63 Clarke 13

No. 2 Williamsburg 42 Camanche 0

Centerville 50 Des Moines Christian 42

Crestwood 28 North Fayette Valley 20

Mid-Prairie 7 Northeast 6

Clear Lake 28 PCM 27

No. 5 OABCIG 29 Unity Christian 23

No. 10 Wahlert Catholic 62 West Liberty 0

No. 6 West Lyon 37 Estherville-Lincoln Central 26

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24

Carroll 24 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19

Sioux Center 21 MOC-Floyd Valley 20

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Harlan 49 Knoxville 0

Atlantic 26 No. 10 Creston 21

No. 3 ADM 65 Saydel 0

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

No. 2 Mount Vernon 55 Vinton-Shellsburg 6

No. 4 Solon 41 Keokuk 7

No. 7 North Polk 35 No. 5 Nevada 14

No. 6 Humboldt 31 Algona 8

No. 8 Independence 38 Center Point-Urbana 20

Central DeWitt 21 No. 9 Benton 14

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Webster City 63 Denison-Schleswig 7

LeMars 44 Fort Dodge 16

Spencer 35 Storm Lake 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood 44 Dallas Center-Grimes 14

No. 1 Lewis Central 42 Winterset 15

Thomas Jefferson 9 Des Moines Hoover 7

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 32 Decorah 13

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 52 Oskaloosa 6

No. 4 Carlisle Forfeit over Perry

No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 34 Norwalk 7

No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 42 Clinton 7

No. 8 Indianola 49 Boone 0

No. 9 Western Dubuque 36 Mason City 29

Pella 47 No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington 14

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

Sioux City East 62 Sioux City West 14

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley 35 Iowa City West 14

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 43 Waukee 7

No. 3 Ankeny 54 Des Moines Lincoln 6

No. 4 Southeast Polk 63 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7

No. 5 Cedar Falls 24 Dubuque Senior 14

No. 6 Iowa City High 79 Davenport Central 0

No. 8 Linn-Mar 28 No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 13

No. 9 Waukee Northwest 20 Urbandale 7

No. 10 Johnston 31 Ames 9

OTHER KMALAND IOWA REGULAR SEASON

Red Oak 42 Chariton 12

Woodbine 50 East Union 34

Akron-Westfield 34 Riverside 0

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16

Rock Port 18 Mound City 14

South Holt 28 Nodaway Valley 22

Worth County 66 Stanberry 14

North Andrew 68 Southwest Livingston 8

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 49 Lafayette 14

Savannah 28 St. Pius X 13

Chillicothe 49 Benton 14

Cameron 24 Marshall 7

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Gross Catholic 41 Skutt Catholic 14

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 34 Platteview 0

Fort Calhoun 32 Boys Town 25

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Nebraska City 10 Auburn 0

Raymond Central 41 Falls City 6

Lincoln Christian 50 Syracuse 28 

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

David City 39 Louisville 7

Bishop Neumann 49 Aquinas Catholic 12

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Yutan 43 Tekamah-Herman 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 43 Meridian 38

Parkview Christian 62 Lewiston 30

Pawnee City 50 Dorchester 20

METRO

Omaha South 35 Bellevue East 28

Bellevue West 42 Papillion-LaVista South 20

Elkhorn South 42 Omaha North 6

Gretna 28 Lincoln East 6

Lincoln Southwest 42 Millard North 28

Millard South 34 Lincoln High 14

Omaha Burke 35 Omaha Central 14

Grand Island 52 Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Westside 63 Lincoln Northeast 7

North Platte 36 Papillion-LaVista 29

