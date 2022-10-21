CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE FIRST ROUND
Fremont-Mills 44 Moravia 38
No. 10 Southeast Warren 38 East Mills 32
No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen 76 Audubon 0
No. 8 West Harrison 29 Bedford 27
No. 5 Lenox 66 Colo-Nesco 14
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
No. 9 CAM, Anita 58 Baxter 38
No. 2 Don Bosco 48 Winfield-Mt. Union 18
No. 3 Easton Valley 40 BGM 32
GTRA 50 Kingsley-Pierson 34
Montezuma 44 Iowa Valley 42
No. 7 Turkey Valley 71 Edgewood-Colesburg 42
No. 6 Newell-Fonda 55 Harris-Lake Park 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 New London 14
Central City 46 Tripoli 26
CLASS A STATE FIRST ROUND
No. 3 AHSTW 46 Westwood 21
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 40 Tri-Center 22
Hinton 46 Logan-Magnolia 22
Southwest Valley 21 Madrid 14
No. 10 Mount Ayr 27 Ogden 24
Alburnett 38 Bellevue 27
No. 2 Grundy Center 49 Belle Plaine 0
No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46 North Union 31
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 49 Earlham 16
North Linn 45 Wapello 0
No. 1 West Hancock 44 Nashua-Plainfield 16
No. 4 Woodbury Central 42 South O’Brien 0
Columbus Community 62 Maquoketa Valley 14
East Buchanan 44 Lisbon 14
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 Hudson 42
No. 9 Wapsie Valley 35 Saint Ansgar 0
CLASS 1A STATE FIRST ROUND
No. 5 Kuemper Catholic 35 Emmetsburg 8
No. 2 Underwood 49 Interstate 35 17
ACGC 34 Treynor 29
No. 8 Mediapolis 52 Central Decatur 7
No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 56 Eagle Grove 8
No. 7 MFL MarMac 48 Durant 12
No. 9 Sigourney-Keota 31 Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
South Hamilton 54 Ridge View 12
No. 1 Van Meter 49 Pleasantville 0
No. 3 West Branch 42 South Hardin 0
No. 4 West Sioux 58 East Sac County 0
Columbus Catholic 14 Denver 7
Dike-New Hartford 48 Cascade 14
No. 10 Pella Christian 31 Regina, Iowa City 0
Western Christian 36 South Central Calhoun 18
Woodward-Granger 34 West Central Valley 3
CLASS 2A STATE FIRST ROUND
Clarinda 56 Roland-Story 27
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0
No. 9 Greene County 35 Union, LaPorte City 13
Monticello 42 Central Lee 0
No. 7 Osage 49 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15
No. 4 Spirit Lake 35 Sheldon 7
No. 8 Waukon 24 New Hampton 22
No. 3 West Marshall 63 Clarke 13
No. 2 Williamsburg 42 Camanche 0
Centerville 50 Des Moines Christian 42
Crestwood 28 North Fayette Valley 20
Mid-Prairie 7 Northeast 6
Clear Lake 28 PCM 27
No. 5 OABCIG 29 Unity Christian 23
No. 10 Wahlert Catholic 62 West Liberty 0
No. 6 West Lyon 37 Estherville-Lincoln Central 26
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24
Carroll 24 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19
Sioux Center 21 MOC-Floyd Valley 20
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan 49 Knoxville 0
Atlantic 26 No. 10 Creston 21
No. 3 ADM 65 Saydel 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 55 Vinton-Shellsburg 6
No. 4 Solon 41 Keokuk 7
No. 7 North Polk 35 No. 5 Nevada 14
No. 6 Humboldt 31 Algona 8
No. 8 Independence 38 Center Point-Urbana 20
Central DeWitt 21 No. 9 Benton 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Webster City 63 Denison-Schleswig 7
LeMars 44 Fort Dodge 16
Spencer 35 Storm Lake 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 44 Dallas Center-Grimes 14
No. 1 Lewis Central 42 Winterset 15
Thomas Jefferson 9 Des Moines Hoover 7
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 32 Decorah 13
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 52 Oskaloosa 6
No. 4 Carlisle Forfeit over Perry
No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 34 Norwalk 7
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 42 Clinton 7
No. 8 Indianola 49 Boone 0
No. 9 Western Dubuque 36 Mason City 29
Pella 47 No. 10 Cedar Rapids Washington 14
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Sioux City East 62 Sioux City West 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 35 Iowa City West 14
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 43 Waukee 7
No. 3 Ankeny 54 Des Moines Lincoln 6
No. 4 Southeast Polk 63 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7
No. 5 Cedar Falls 24 Dubuque Senior 14
No. 6 Iowa City High 79 Davenport Central 0
No. 8 Linn-Mar 28 No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 13
No. 9 Waukee Northwest 20 Urbandale 7
No. 10 Johnston 31 Ames 9
OTHER KMALAND IOWA REGULAR SEASON
Red Oak 42 Chariton 12
Woodbine 50 East Union 34
Akron-Westfield 34 Riverside 0
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16
Rock Port 18 Mound City 14
South Holt 28 Nodaway Valley 22
Worth County 66 Stanberry 14
North Andrew 68 Southwest Livingston 8
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 49 Lafayette 14
Savannah 28 St. Pius X 13
Chillicothe 49 Benton 14
Cameron 24 Marshall 7
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Gross Catholic 41 Skutt Catholic 14
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 34 Platteview 0
Fort Calhoun 32 Boys Town 25
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Nebraska City 10 Auburn 0
Raymond Central 41 Falls City 6
Lincoln Christian 50 Syracuse 28
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
David City 39 Louisville 7
Bishop Neumann 49 Aquinas Catholic 12
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Yutan 43 Tekamah-Herman 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling 43 Meridian 38
Parkview Christian 62 Lewiston 30
Pawnee City 50 Dorchester 20
METRO
Omaha South 35 Bellevue East 28
Bellevue West 42 Papillion-LaVista South 20
Elkhorn South 42 Omaha North 6
Gretna 28 Lincoln East 6
Lincoln Southwest 42 Millard North 28
Millard South 34 Lincoln High 14
Omaha Burke 35 Omaha Central 14
Grand Island 52 Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Westside 63 Lincoln Northeast 7
North Platte 36 Papillion-LaVista 29