CLASS 8-PLAYER FIRST ROUND
Fremont-Mills 68 Baxter 38
Audubon 55 Stanton-Essex 20
CAM, Anita 66 East Mills 0
Lenox 52 Lamoni 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 BGM 52
English Valleys 36 Southeast Warren 15
Remsen, St. Mary’s 48 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Kingsley-Pierson 30 Harris-Lake Park 13
Turkey Valley 54 Springville 14
Don Bosco 54 Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69 Dunkerton 8
WACO, Wayland 39 Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Montezuma 36 New London 34
Kee, Lansing 50 Northwood-Kensett 45
Newell-Fonda 63 Janesville 8
GTRA 58 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
HMS 70 Tri-Center 54
Woodbury Central 46 AHSTW 12
Logan-Magnolia 42 Gehlen Catholic 14
South O’Brien 21 IKM-Manning 7
Southwest Valley 53 Ogden 22
Mount Ayr 34 Madrid 20
West Hancock 43 Alta-Aurelia 7
Grundy Center 35 Saint Ansgar 8
North Linn 46 Nashua-Plainfield 16
Lisbon 30 Bellevue 27
Lynnville-Sully 40 Highland, Riverside 15
North Butler 12 Starmont 0
Wapsie Valley 28 Alburnett 6
East Buchanan 44 Newman Catholic 29
North Tama 23 Wapello 22
Earlham 28 Belle Plaine 0
CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND
Western Christian 21 Kuemper Catholic 7
Underwood 49 Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg 3
Ridge View 14 Treynor 0
West Sioux 57 West Monona 7
South Central Calhoun 34 Emmetsburg 13
Dike-New Hartford 49 Eagle Grove 0
Beckman Catholic 42 South Hardin 6
Iowa City Regina 41 Cascade 19
Sigourney-Keota 34 Durant 8
Van Meter 77 Pleasantville 14
Woodward-Granger 7 Interstate 35, Truro 0
MFL MarMac 18 Denver 13
Columbus Catholic 27 Aplington-Parkersburg 13
West Branch 35 Cardinal 6
Pella Christian 42 Mediapolis 21
ACGC 40 South Hamilton 22
CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
PCM 14 Clarinda 13
OABCIG 56 Red Oak 0
Williamsburg 40 Clarke 0
Greene County 55 Roland Story 14
West Lyon 42 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
Southeast Valley 46 Sheldon 7
Spirit Lake 46 Osage 20
Waukon 38 West Liberty 24
Monticello 41 Union 35
West Marshall 42 Centerville 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38 Estherville Lincoln Central 23
Clear Lake 41 Unity Christian 28
North Fayette Valley 29 New Hampton 28
Camanche 35 Wahlert Catholic 20
Mid-Prairie 35 Northeast 28
Iowa Falls-Alden 35 Davis County 25
REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
West Central Valley 41 Shenandoah 21
Griswold 54 River Valley 22
Bedford 42 Mormon Trail 22
Central Decatur 30 Colfax-Mingo 21
Woodbine 54 Glidden-Ralston 15
West Bend-Mallard 72 Boyer Valley 27
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Creston 49 Atlantic 19
Harlan 76 Knoxville 0
ADM 69 Saydel 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Carroll 7
Sioux Center 17 MOC-Floyd Valley 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 28 Glenwood 14
Lewis Central 38 Winterset 37
Thomas Jefferson 27 Des Moines Hoover 20
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Webster City 56 Denison-Schleswig 14
Fort Dodge 35 LeMars 15
Spencer 42 Storm Lake 7
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Sioux City North 43 Abraham Lincoln 7
Sioux City East 63 Sioux City West 0
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Platte Valley 28 East Atchison 26
Rock Port 26 Mound City 20
South Holt 22 Nodaway Valley 6
Worth County 76 Stanberry 16
North Andrew 68 Southwest Livingston 20
Bishop LeBlond 32 Northwest Hughesville 30
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 37 Lafayette 6
St. Pius X 41 Savannah 6
Chillicothe 50 Benton 21
Cameron 27 Marshall 20 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
South Harrison 25 Trenton 24
South Shelby 28 Brookfield 14
Centralia 12 Palmyra 0
Macon 54 Clark County 30
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 48 Bellevue East 14
Beatrice 48 Crete 34
Waverly 52 Norris 49 — 3 OT
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn 49 Falls City 0
Nebraska City 27 Lincoln Christian 26
Milford 42 Fairbury 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 30 Platteview 7
Raymond Central 53 Louisville 32
Wahoo 22 Malcolm 15
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Bishop Neumann 35 Syracuse 6
Lincoln Lutheran 10 Wilber-Clatonia 7
Yutan 14 Centennial 7
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Sterling 53 Meridian 7
Wilcox-Hildreth 56 Deshler 19 (ND)