CLASS 8-PLAYER FIRST ROUND

Fremont-Mills 68 Baxter 38

Audubon 55 Stanton-Essex 20

CAM, Anita 66 East Mills 0

Lenox 52 Lamoni 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 74 BGM 52

English Valleys 36 Southeast Warren 15

Remsen, St. Mary’s 48 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Kingsley-Pierson 30 Harris-Lake Park 13

Turkey Valley 54 Springville 14

Don Bosco 54 Tripoli 12

Easton Valley 69 Dunkerton 8

WACO, Wayland 39 Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Montezuma 36 New London 34

Kee, Lansing 50 Northwood-Kensett 45

Newell-Fonda 63 Janesville 8

GTRA 58 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

CLASS A FIRST ROUND

HMS 70 Tri-Center 54

Woodbury Central 46 AHSTW 12

Logan-Magnolia 42 Gehlen Catholic 14

South O’Brien 21 IKM-Manning 7

Southwest Valley 53 Ogden 22

Mount Ayr 34 Madrid 20

West Hancock 43 Alta-Aurelia 7

Grundy Center 35 Saint Ansgar 8

North Linn 46 Nashua-Plainfield 16

Lisbon 30 Bellevue 27

Lynnville-Sully 40 Highland, Riverside 15

North Butler 12 Starmont 0

Wapsie Valley 28 Alburnett 6

East Buchanan 44 Newman Catholic 29

North Tama 23 Wapello 22

Earlham 28 Belle Plaine 0

CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

Western Christian 21 Kuemper Catholic 7 

Underwood 49 Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg 3

Ridge View 14 Treynor 0

West Sioux 57 West Monona 7

South Central Calhoun 34 Emmetsburg 13

Dike-New Hartford 49 Eagle Grove 0

Beckman Catholic 42 South Hardin 6

Iowa City Regina 41 Cascade 19

Sigourney-Keota 34 Durant 8

Van Meter 77 Pleasantville 14

Woodward-Granger 7 Interstate 35, Truro 0

MFL MarMac 18 Denver 13

Columbus Catholic 27 Aplington-Parkersburg 13

West Branch 35 Cardinal 6

Pella Christian 42 Mediapolis 21

ACGC 40 South Hamilton 22

CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

PCM 14 Clarinda 13

OABCIG 56 Red Oak 0

Williamsburg 40 Clarke 0

Greene County 55 Roland Story 14

West Lyon 42 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

Southeast Valley 46 Sheldon 7

Spirit Lake 46 Osage 20

Waukon 38 West Liberty 24

Monticello 41 Union 35

West Marshall 42 Centerville 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38 Estherville Lincoln Central 23

Clear Lake 41 Unity Christian 28

North Fayette Valley 29 New Hampton 28

Camanche 35 Wahlert Catholic 20

Mid-Prairie 35 Northeast 28

Iowa Falls-Alden 35 Davis County 25

REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS 

West Central Valley 41 Shenandoah 21

Griswold 54 River Valley 22

Bedford 42 Mormon Trail 22

Central Decatur 30 Colfax-Mingo 21

Woodbine 54 Glidden-Ralston 15

West Bend-Mallard 72 Boyer Valley 27

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6

Creston 49 Atlantic 19

Harlan 76 Knoxville 0

ADM 69 Saydel 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Carroll 7

Sioux Center 17 MOC-Floyd Valley 14

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6

Dallas Center-Grimes 28 Glenwood 14

Lewis Central 38 Winterset 37

Thomas Jefferson 27 Des Moines Hoover 20

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Webster City 56 Denison-Schleswig 14

Fort Dodge 35 LeMars 15

Spencer 42 Storm Lake 7

CLASS 5A KMALAND

Sioux City North 43 Abraham Lincoln 7

Sioux City East 63 Sioux City West 0

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER   

Platte Valley 28 East Atchison 26

Rock Port 26 Mound City 20

South Holt 22 Nodaway Valley 6

Worth County 76 Stanberry 16

North Andrew 68 Southwest Livingston 20

Bishop LeBlond 32 Northwest Hughesville 30

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 37 Lafayette 6

St. Pius X 41 Savannah 6

Chillicothe 50 Benton 21

Cameron 27 Marshall 20 (NC)

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

South Harrison 25 Trenton 24

South Shelby 28 Brookfield 14

Centralia 12 Palmyra 0

Macon 54 Clark County 30

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 48 Bellevue East 14

Beatrice 48 Crete 34

Waverly 52 Norris 49 — 3 OT

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Auburn 49 Falls City 0

Nebraska City 27 Lincoln Christian 26

Milford 42 Fairbury 0

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 30 Platteview 7

Raymond Central 53 Louisville 32

Wahoo 22 Malcolm 15

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Bishop Neumann 35 Syracuse 6

Lincoln Lutheran 10 Wilber-Clatonia 7

Yutan 14 Centennial 7

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 53 Meridian 7

Wilcox-Hildreth 56 Deshler 19 (ND)

