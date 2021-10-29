IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Remsen, St. Mary’s 46 Kingsley-Pierson 6
Don Bosco 54 GTRA 20
Pod 2
Easton Valley 60 English Valleys 7
Kee, Lansing 42 Turkey Valley 40
Pod 3
WACO, Wayland 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
Audubon 63 Montezuma 14
Pod 4
CAM 46 Fremont-Mills 20
Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 14
IOWA CLASS A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
West Hancock 31 South O’Brien 7
HMS 26 North Butler 7
Pod 2
Woodbury Central 35 Southwest Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 34 Mount Ayr 7
Pod 3
Grundy Center 6 Earlham 0
North Tama 12 Lynnville-Sully 8
Pod 4
Wapsie Valley 7 North Linn 6
East Buchanan 12 Lisbon 8
IOWA CLASS 1A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Underwood 35 Western Christian 0
West Sioux 45 Ridge View 20
Pod 2
ACGC 34 South Central Calhoun 13
Van Meter 42 Woodward-Granger 0
Pod 3
Dike-New Hartford 35 Pella Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 18 Columbus Catholic 7
Pod 4
Beckman Catholic 24 West Branch 7
MFL MarMac 21 Iowa City Regina 7
IOWA CLASS 2A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
West Lyon 35 Spirit Lake 7
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Clear Lake 7
Pod 2
Southeast Valley 50 Iowa Falls-Alden 13
OABCIG 34 Greene County 14
Pod 3
Williamsburg 35 PCM 0
West Marshall 26 Mid-Prairie 14
Pod 4
Waukon 40 Camanche 0
North Fayette Valley 27 Monticello 14
IOWA CLASS 3A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49 Sioux Center 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 Algona 14
Pod 2
Humboldt 47 Hampton-Dumont/CAL 6
Independence 26 Benton Community 6
Pod 3
Harlan 45 Ballard 0
Nevada 34 ADM 26
Pod 4
West Delaware 48 Grinnell 0
Solon 24 Davenport Assumption 17
IOWA CLASS 4A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Decorah 14 North Scott 10
Winterset 24 Clear Creek-Amana 17
Pod 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45 Burlington 8
Webster City 57 Norwalk 20
Pod 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 41 Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Bondurant-Farrar 36 Fort Dodge 9
Pod 4
Indianola 41 Carlisle 0
Lewis Central 46 Spencer 14
IOWA CLASS 5A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Southeast Polk 57 Johnston 7
Dowling Catholic 38 Linn-Mar 13
Pod 2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23 Dubuque Senior 9
Iowa City High 47 Urbandale 21
Pod 3
WDM Valley 35 Ankeny Centennial 21
Pleasant Valley 42 Cedar Falls 14
Pod 4
Cedar Rapids Prairie 24 Bettendorf 6
Ankeny 42 Waukee Northwest 7
Missouri Class 8-Player District 4
Mound City 38 Albany 28
North Andrew 50 Nodaway Valley 36
Missouri Class 8-Player District 3
DeKalb 68 Stewartsville-Osborn 64
Missouri Class 2 District 7
Trenton 28 Brookfield 6
Macon 42 Clark County 6
Nebraska Class B State First Round
Bennington 51 McCook 13
Waverly 59 Northwest 13
Seward 21 Roncalli Catholic 19
Elkhorn 36 York 0
Plattsmouth 19 Gross Catholic 13
Skutt Catholic 31 Norris 10
Scottsbluff 54 Beatrice 21
Aurora 49 Lexington 7
Nebraska Class C1 State First Round
Ashland-Greenwood 23 Adams Central 12
Pierce 27 Broken Bow 14
Battle Creek 28 Chadron 20
Scotus Catholic 35 Fort Calhoun 16
Boone Central 42 Wayne 35
Columbus Lakeview 42 Milford 20
Wahoo 24 Auburn 13
Kearney Catholic 26 Boys Town 0
Nebraska Class C2 State First Round
Norfolk Catholic 35 Crofton 6
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20 North Platte St. Patrick’s 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 21 Bishop Neumann 14
Wilber-Clatonia 27 Yutan 26
Ord 62 Centennial 21
Lincoln Lutheran 31 Gordon-Rushville 15
Aquinas Catholic 37 Sutton 15
Archbishop Bergan 45 Oakland-Craig 20
Nebraska Class D1 State Second Round
Burwell 59 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12
Anselmo-Merna 26 Stanton 20
Howells-Dodge 54 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20
Dundy County Stratton 68 Nebraska Christian 34
Perkins County 37 Arapahoe 28
Hitchcock County 30 Neligh-Oakdale 20
Cross County 67 Weeping Water 36
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Sutherland 20
Nebraska Class D2 State Second Round
Sandhills/Thedford 62 Mead 6
Osceola 54 Leyton 28
Johnson-Brock 40 Riverside 22
Elgin Public/Pope John 70 Bloomfield 44
BDS 36 Pender 28
Ansley-Litchfield 50 Mullen 42 — OT
Kenesaw 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 56
Humphrey St. Francis 30 Blue Hill 0
Nebraska Class Six-Man State First Round
Potter-Dix 54 Sioux County 0
Parkview Christian 50 Silver Lake 38
McCool Junction 28 Franklin 20
Spalding Academy 45 Sterling 44
Pawnee City 54 Red Cloud 46
Wallace 62 Hay Springs 42
Arthur County 45 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30
Cody-Kilgore 55 Stuart 19
Nebraska Class A State First Round
Omaha North 49 Millard South 42
North Platte 24 Columbus 17
Gretna 59 Lincoln East 42
Elkhorn South 35 Kearney 20
Bellevue West 63 Papillion-LaVista 26
Grand Island 30 Creighton Prep 28
Omaha Burke 21 Lincoln Southeast 3
Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 0