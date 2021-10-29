IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

Remsen, St. Mary’s 46 Kingsley-Pierson 6

Don Bosco 54 GTRA 20

Pod 2 

Easton Valley 60 English Valleys 7

Kee, Lansing 42 Turkey Valley 40

Pod 3 

WACO, Wayland 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 8

Audubon 63 Montezuma 14

Pod 4 

CAM 46 Fremont-Mills 20

Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 14

IOWA CLASS A ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

West Hancock 31 South O’Brien 7

HMS 26 North Butler 7

Pod 2 

Woodbury Central 35 Southwest Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 34 Mount Ayr 7

Pod 3 

Grundy Center 6 Earlham 0

North Tama 12 Lynnville-Sully 8

Pod 4 

Wapsie Valley 7 North Linn 6

East Buchanan 12 Lisbon 8

IOWA CLASS 1A ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1 

Underwood 35 Western Christian 0

West Sioux 45 Ridge View 20

Pod 2 

ACGC 34 South Central Calhoun 13

Van Meter 42 Woodward-Granger 0

Pod 3 

Dike-New Hartford 35 Pella Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 18 Columbus Catholic 7

Pod 4 

Beckman Catholic 24 West Branch 7

MFL MarMac 21 Iowa City Regina 7

IOWA CLASS 2A ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

West Lyon 35 Spirit Lake 7

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Clear Lake 7

Pod 2 

Southeast Valley 50 Iowa Falls-Alden 13

OABCIG 34 Greene County 14

Pod 3 

Williamsburg 35 PCM 0

West Marshall 26 Mid-Prairie 14

Pod 4 

Waukon 40 Camanche 0

North Fayette Valley 27 Monticello 14

IOWA CLASS 3A ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49 Sioux Center 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 Algona 14

Pod 2

Humboldt 47 Hampton-Dumont/CAL 6

Independence 26 Benton Community 6

Pod 3 

Harlan 45 Ballard 0

Nevada 34 ADM 26

Pod 4 

West Delaware 48 Grinnell 0 

Solon 24 Davenport Assumption 17

IOWA CLASS 4A ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1  

Decorah 14 North Scott 10

Winterset 24 Clear Creek-Amana 17

Pod 2 

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45 Burlington 8

Webster City 57 Norwalk 20

Pod 3 

Waverly-Shell Rock 41 Cedar Rapids Washington 14

Bondurant-Farrar 36 Fort Dodge 9

Pod 4 

Indianola 41 Carlisle 0

Lewis Central 46 Spencer 14

IOWA CLASS 5A ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

Southeast Polk 57 Johnston 7

Dowling Catholic 38 Linn-Mar 13

Pod 2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23 Dubuque Senior 9

Iowa City High 47 Urbandale 21

Pod 3 

WDM Valley 35 Ankeny Centennial 21

Pleasant Valley 42 Cedar Falls 14

Pod 4 

Cedar Rapids Prairie 24 Bettendorf 6

Ankeny 42 Waukee Northwest 7

Missouri Class 8-Player District 4 

Mound City 38 Albany 28

North Andrew 50 Nodaway Valley 36

Missouri Class 8-Player District 3 

DeKalb 68 Stewartsville-Osborn 64

Missouri Class 2 District 7 

Trenton 28 Brookfield 6

Macon 42 Clark County 6

Nebraska Class B State First Round 

Bennington 51 McCook 13

Waverly 59 Northwest 13

Seward 21 Roncalli Catholic 19

Elkhorn 36 York 0

Plattsmouth 19 Gross Catholic 13

Skutt Catholic 31 Norris 10

Scottsbluff 54 Beatrice 21

Aurora 49 Lexington 7

Nebraska Class C1 State First Round 

Ashland-Greenwood 23 Adams Central 12

Pierce 27 Broken Bow 14

Battle Creek 28 Chadron 20

Scotus Catholic 35 Fort Calhoun 16

Boone Central 42 Wayne 35

Columbus Lakeview 42 Milford 20

Wahoo 24 Auburn 13

Kearney Catholic 26 Boys Town 0

Nebraska Class C2 State First Round 

Norfolk Catholic 35 Crofton 6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20 North Platte St. Patrick’s 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 21 Bishop Neumann 14

Wilber-Clatonia 27 Yutan 26

Ord 62 Centennial 21

Lincoln Lutheran 31 Gordon-Rushville 15

Aquinas Catholic 37 Sutton 15

Archbishop Bergan 45 Oakland-Craig 20

Nebraska Class D1 State Second Round 

Burwell 59 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

Anselmo-Merna 26 Stanton 20

Howells-Dodge 54 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20

Dundy County Stratton 68 Nebraska Christian 34

Perkins County 37 Arapahoe 28

Hitchcock County 30 Neligh-Oakdale 20

Cross County 67 Weeping Water 36

Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Sutherland 20 

Nebraska Class D2 State Second Round 

Sandhills/Thedford 62 Mead 6

Osceola 54 Leyton 28

Johnson-Brock 40 Riverside 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 70 Bloomfield 44

BDS 36 Pender 28

Ansley-Litchfield 50 Mullen 42 — OT

Kenesaw 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 56

Humphrey St. Francis 30 Blue Hill 0

Nebraska Class Six-Man State First Round 

Potter-Dix 54 Sioux County 0

Parkview Christian 50 Silver Lake 38

McCool Junction 28 Franklin 20

Spalding Academy 45 Sterling 44

Pawnee City 54 Red Cloud 46

Wallace 62 Hay Springs 42

Arthur County 45 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30

Cody-Kilgore 55 Stuart 19

Nebraska Class A State First Round 

Omaha North 49 Millard South 42

North Platte 24 Columbus 17

Gretna 59 Lincoln East 42

Elkhorn South 35 Kearney 20

Bellevue West 63 Papillion-LaVista 26

Grand Island 30 Creighton Prep 28

Omaha Burke 21 Lincoln Southeast 3

Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 0

