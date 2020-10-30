KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE — WEEK 10

Iowa Class 8-Man Pod A 

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53 Harris-Lake Park 13

Audubon 28 Newell-Fonda 6

Iowa Class 8-Man Pod B

CAM, Anita 62 Lamoni 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Fremont-Mills 42

Iowa Class 8-Man Pod C 

Janesville 66 New London 22

Don Bosco 44 Tripoli 38

Iowa Class 8-Man Pod D 

Easton Valley 55 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Montezuma 56 BGM, Brooklyn 14

Iowa Class A Pod A 

St. Albert 20 South O’Brien 8

Logan-Magnolia 36 Riverside 14

Iowa Class A Pod B 

West Hancock 56 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Grundy Center 40 Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa Class A Pod C 

Wapsie Valley 15 Lisbon 8

Regina Catholic 28 Alburnett 7

Iowa Class A Pod D 

MFL MarMac 22 Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Saint Ansgar 42 South Winneshiek 6

Iowa Class 1A Pod A 

OABCIG 41 Western Christian 14

West Sioux 36 Emmetsburg 15

Iowa Class 1A Pod B 

South Central Calhoun 20 South Hamilton 8

Southeast Valley 34 Denver 7

Iowa Class 1A Pod C 

Van Meter 49 Pella Christian 23

Underwood 42 Mount Ayr 17

Iowa Class 1A Pod D 

Columbus Catholic 32 Mediapolis 20

Sigourney-Keota 35 Beckman Catholic 14

Iowa Class 2A Pod A 

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 28 Estherville-Lincoln Central 6

West Lyon 12 Spirit Lake 0

Iowa Class 2A Pod B

West Marshall 27 Atlantic 7

PCM, Monroe 42 Greene County 0

Iowa Class 2A Pod C 

Camanche 35 Tipton 29

West Liberty 20 Williamsburg 14

Iowa Class 2A Pod D 

Waukon 46 Monticello 14

Solon 37 Independence 21

Iowa Class 3A Pod A 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42 Spencer 7

Webster City 28 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

Iowa Class 3A Pod B 

Lewis Central 34 Ballard 6

Harlan 49 Carlisle 42

Iowa Class 3A Pod C 

Grinnell 6 Pella 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 Wahlert Catholic 14

Iowa Class 3A Pod D 

West Delaware 47 Washington 14

North Scott 13 Assumption, Davenport 10

Iowa Class 4A Pod A 

Pleasant Valley 10 Bettendorf 6

Iowa City West 38 Dubuque Hempstead 24

Iowa Class 4A Pod B 

Southeast Polk 41 Ankeny Centennial 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

Iowa Class 4A Pod C 

Ankeny 37 Cedar Falls 16

Waukee 50 Indianola 28

Iowa Class 4A Pod D 

Dowling Catholic 38 Waterloo West 12

WDM Valley 41 Urbandale 0

Missouri Class 8-Man District 3 First Round

North Andrew 50 DeKalb 8

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Stewartsville/Osborn 22

Missouri Class 8-Man District 4 First Round

Stanberry 48 Platte Valley 0

East Atchison 58 North-West Nodaway 12

Mound City 46 Worth County 28

Missouri Class 3 District 8 First Round 

Maryville 60 Kansas City Northeast 20

Cameron 58 Kansas City Central 20

Chillicothe 34 Benton 28 — OT

Nebraska Class B First Round 

Bennington 52 Seward 26

Plattsmouth 13 McCook 9

Aurora 54 Scottsbluff 13

Norris 35 Beatrice 27

Elkhorn 53 Gross Catholic 7

Waverly 42 Blair 8

Northwest 27 Skutt Catholic 20

Hastings 47 Roncalli Catholic 21

Nebraska Class C1 First Round 

Ashland-Greenwood 24 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7

Adams Central 31 Wayne 13

Auburn 37 Battle Creek 15

Kearney Catholic 41 Chadron 0

St. Paul 48 Cozad 0

Lincoln Christian 27 Gothenburg 24 — OT

Wahoo 43 Mitchell 14

Pierce 42 West Point-Beemer 21

Nebraska Class C2 First Round 

Archbishop Bergan 55 Lincoln Lutheran 15

Sutton 30 North Platte St. Patrick’s 6

Wilber-Clatonia 46 Grand Island Central Catholic 33

Yutan 57 Centura 12

Oakland-Craig 44 Crofton 14

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21 Bridgeport 0

Aquinas Catholic 27 Norfolk Catholic 10

Ord 38 Bishop Neumann 14

Nebraska Class D1 Second Round 

Tri County 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12

Weeping Water 36 Lutheran High Northeast 32

Stanton 56 Arcadia Loup City 14

Dundy County Stratton 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 30

Burwell 50 Howells-Dodge 14

Neligh-Oakdale 72 Hi-Line 50

Elm Creek 24 Nebraska Christian 22

Cross County 54 Cambridge 16

Nebraska Class D2 Second Round 

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Creighton 28

Osceola 50 Humphrey St. Francis 46

Sandhills/Thedford 60 Loomis 16

Pleasanton 46 Wynot 30

Central Valley 79 Medicine Valley 42

St. Mary’s 34 Bloomfield 24

Kenesaw 64 Allen 20

BDS 50 Ansley-Litchfield 30

Nebraska Six-Man First Round 

Arthur County 55 Pawnee City 8

Creek Valley 40 Spalding Academy 16

Red Cloud 50 Dorchester 34

Sterling 54 Southwest 6

McCool Junction 83 Parkview Christian 24

Paxton 44 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38

Cody-Kilgore 30 Stuart 0

Potter-Dix 66 Wallace 34

Nebraska Class A Second Round

Bellevue West 45 Lincoln Southwest 14

Kearney 30 Gretna 28

Fremont 48 Elkhorn South 28

Lincoln Southeast 31 Columbus 7

Millard South 21 Millard West 7

Creighton Prep 28 Millard North 17

Lincoln East 42 North Platte 0

Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 3

