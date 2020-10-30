KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE — WEEK 10
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod A
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53 Harris-Lake Park 13
Audubon 28 Newell-Fonda 6
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod B
CAM, Anita 62 Lamoni 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Fremont-Mills 42
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod C
Janesville 66 New London 22
Don Bosco 44 Tripoli 38
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod D
Easton Valley 55 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Montezuma 56 BGM, Brooklyn 14
Iowa Class A Pod A
St. Albert 20 South O’Brien 8
Logan-Magnolia 36 Riverside 14
Iowa Class A Pod B
West Hancock 56 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Grundy Center 40 Nodaway Valley 0
Iowa Class A Pod C
Wapsie Valley 15 Lisbon 8
Regina Catholic 28 Alburnett 7
Iowa Class A Pod D
MFL MarMac 22 Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Saint Ansgar 42 South Winneshiek 6
Iowa Class 1A Pod A
OABCIG 41 Western Christian 14
West Sioux 36 Emmetsburg 15
Iowa Class 1A Pod B
South Central Calhoun 20 South Hamilton 8
Southeast Valley 34 Denver 7
Iowa Class 1A Pod C
Van Meter 49 Pella Christian 23
Underwood 42 Mount Ayr 17
Iowa Class 1A Pod D
Columbus Catholic 32 Mediapolis 20
Sigourney-Keota 35 Beckman Catholic 14
Iowa Class 2A Pod A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 28 Estherville-Lincoln Central 6
West Lyon 12 Spirit Lake 0
Iowa Class 2A Pod B
West Marshall 27 Atlantic 7
PCM, Monroe 42 Greene County 0
Iowa Class 2A Pod C
Camanche 35 Tipton 29
West Liberty 20 Williamsburg 14
Iowa Class 2A Pod D
Waukon 46 Monticello 14
Solon 37 Independence 21
Iowa Class 3A Pod A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42 Spencer 7
Webster City 28 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
Iowa Class 3A Pod B
Lewis Central 34 Ballard 6
Harlan 49 Carlisle 42
Iowa Class 3A Pod C
Grinnell 6 Pella 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 Wahlert Catholic 14
Iowa Class 3A Pod D
West Delaware 47 Washington 14
North Scott 13 Assumption, Davenport 10
Iowa Class 4A Pod A
Pleasant Valley 10 Bettendorf 6
Iowa City West 38 Dubuque Hempstead 24
Iowa Class 4A Pod B
Southeast Polk 41 Ankeny Centennial 7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14
Iowa Class 4A Pod C
Ankeny 37 Cedar Falls 16
Waukee 50 Indianola 28
Iowa Class 4A Pod D
Dowling Catholic 38 Waterloo West 12
WDM Valley 41 Urbandale 0
Missouri Class 8-Man District 3 First Round
North Andrew 50 DeKalb 8
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Stewartsville/Osborn 22
Missouri Class 8-Man District 4 First Round
Stanberry 48 Platte Valley 0
East Atchison 58 North-West Nodaway 12
Mound City 46 Worth County 28
Missouri Class 3 District 8 First Round
Maryville 60 Kansas City Northeast 20
Cameron 58 Kansas City Central 20
Chillicothe 34 Benton 28 — OT
Nebraska Class B First Round
Bennington 52 Seward 26
Plattsmouth 13 McCook 9
Aurora 54 Scottsbluff 13
Norris 35 Beatrice 27
Elkhorn 53 Gross Catholic 7
Waverly 42 Blair 8
Northwest 27 Skutt Catholic 20
Hastings 47 Roncalli Catholic 21
Nebraska Class C1 First Round
Ashland-Greenwood 24 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7
Adams Central 31 Wayne 13
Auburn 37 Battle Creek 15
Kearney Catholic 41 Chadron 0
St. Paul 48 Cozad 0
Lincoln Christian 27 Gothenburg 24 — OT
Wahoo 43 Mitchell 14
Pierce 42 West Point-Beemer 21
Nebraska Class C2 First Round
Archbishop Bergan 55 Lincoln Lutheran 15
Sutton 30 North Platte St. Patrick’s 6
Wilber-Clatonia 46 Grand Island Central Catholic 33
Yutan 57 Centura 12
Oakland-Craig 44 Crofton 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21 Bridgeport 0
Aquinas Catholic 27 Norfolk Catholic 10
Ord 38 Bishop Neumann 14
Nebraska Class D1 Second Round
Tri County 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12
Weeping Water 36 Lutheran High Northeast 32
Stanton 56 Arcadia Loup City 14
Dundy County Stratton 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
Burwell 50 Howells-Dodge 14
Neligh-Oakdale 72 Hi-Line 50
Elm Creek 24 Nebraska Christian 22
Cross County 54 Cambridge 16
Nebraska Class D2 Second Round
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Creighton 28
Osceola 50 Humphrey St. Francis 46
Sandhills/Thedford 60 Loomis 16
Pleasanton 46 Wynot 30
Central Valley 79 Medicine Valley 42
St. Mary’s 34 Bloomfield 24
Kenesaw 64 Allen 20
BDS 50 Ansley-Litchfield 30
Nebraska Six-Man First Round
Arthur County 55 Pawnee City 8
Creek Valley 40 Spalding Academy 16
Red Cloud 50 Dorchester 34
Sterling 54 Southwest 6
McCool Junction 83 Parkview Christian 24
Paxton 44 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38
Cody-Kilgore 30 Stuart 0
Potter-Dix 66 Wallace 34
Nebraska Class A Second Round
Bellevue West 45 Lincoln Southwest 14
Kearney 30 Gretna 28
Fremont 48 Elkhorn South 28
Lincoln Southeast 31 Columbus 7
Millard South 21 Millard West 7
Creighton Prep 28 Millard North 17
Lincoln East 42 North Platte 0
Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 3