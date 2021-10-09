CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6

Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12

Red Oak 15 Clarke 7

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9   

Fremont-Mills 61 Griswold 0

East Mills 82 East Union 22

Stanton-Essex 64 Bedford 34

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10  

CAM 82 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22 

Audubon 50 West Harrison 8

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Boyer Valley 47

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Southeast Warren 47 Murray 6

Lamoni 58 Moravia 30

Mormon Trail 59 Seymour 8

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Grand View Christian 7 Melcher-Dallas 0

Montezuma 45 Baxter 24

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Newell-Fonda 49 Glidden-Ralston 7

Remsen St. Mary’s 64 Ar-We-Va 20

Kingsley-Pierson 70 River Valley 8

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Lenox 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 20

Woodbine 64 Siouxland Christian 6

BGM 64 Colo-NESCO 58

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

North Mahaska 28 Wayne 6

Madrid 46 Colfax-Mingo 34

Lynnville-Sully 51 Ogden 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Mount Ayr 31 Earlham 6

St. Albert 9 Sidney 8

Southwest Valley 15 Riverside 12

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Tri-Center 26 Woodbury Central 23

IKM-Manning 48 Lawton-Bronson 27

Westwood 48 Missouri Valley 14

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Sigourney-Keota 37 Central Decatur 9 

Pella Christian 52 Cardinal 8

Pleasantville 45 Van Bureny County 8

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Nodaway Valley 14 West Central Valley 6

ACGC 70 Panorama 0

Van Meter 43 Interstate 35 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Underwood 70 West Monona 0

Treynor 35 Kuemper Catholic 21

MVAOCOU 22 East Sac County 19

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10

Sioux Center 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23

Carroll 13 MOC-Floyd Valley 6

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

Harlan 58 ADM 30

Atlantic 42 Knoxville 6

Creston 51 Saydel 12

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

LeMars 42 Denison-Schleswig 14

Webster City 21 Spencer 7

Fort Dodge 42 Storm Lake 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 19

Winterset 54 Thomas Jefferson 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 63 Des Moines Hoover 6

CLASS 5A KMALAND 

Waukee 33 Abraham Lincoln 11

Johnston 16 Sioux City North 0

Urbandale 56 Sioux City West 6 

Sioux City East 51 Des Moines East 7

IOWA NON-DISTRICT 

Logan-Magnolia 49 AHSTW 20

Belle Plaine 52 Pekin 0

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER  

Rock Port 68 Southwest Livingston 14

Bishop LeBlond 40 Nodaway Valley 20

South Holt 24 Mound City 20 

Platte Valley 66 DeKalb 18

Worth County 92 Pattonsburg 6

North Andrew 66 Albany 40

North Shelby 14 Stanberry 13

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Lincoln College Prep 27 Maryville 26

St. Pius X 63 Benton 7

Chillicothe 13 Savannah 0

Lafayette 32 Cameron 10

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Monroe City 58 Macon 38

Trenton 34 Maysville 8

Brookfield 40 Clark County 8

Highland 24 Palmyra 20

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 21 Waverly 14

Norris 48 Crete 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Auburn 41 Nebraska City 14

Milford 68 Falls City 0

Lincoln Christian 57 Fairbury 14

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wahoo 12

Platteview 43 Louisville 35

Malcolm 35 Raymond Central 14

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Yutan 67 Syracuse 16

Lincoln Lutheran 30 Bishop Neumann 17

Centennial 35 Wilber-Clatonia 25

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Weeping Water 66 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12

Elmwood-Murdock 52 Conestoga 8

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Johnson County Central 6

Palmyra 58 Humboldt-TRS 22

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 77 Diller-Odell 8

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Omaha Christian Academy 14

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 38 Pawnee City 28 

KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT 

Seward 28 Beatrice 26

Mead 62 Cedar Bluffs 27

Tri County 40 Freeman 0

McCool Junction 74 Meridian 26

