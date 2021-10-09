CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6
Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12
Red Oak 15 Clarke 7
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 61 Griswold 0
East Mills 82 East Union 22
Stanton-Essex 64 Bedford 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM 82 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Audubon 50 West Harrison 8
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Boyer Valley 47
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren 47 Murray 6
Lamoni 58 Moravia 30
Mormon Trail 59 Seymour 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Grand View Christian 7 Melcher-Dallas 0
Montezuma 45 Baxter 24
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda 49 Glidden-Ralston 7
Remsen St. Mary’s 64 Ar-We-Va 20
Kingsley-Pierson 70 River Valley 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lenox 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 20
Woodbine 64 Siouxland Christian 6
BGM 64 Colo-NESCO 58
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
North Mahaska 28 Wayne 6
Madrid 46 Colfax-Mingo 34
Lynnville-Sully 51 Ogden 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr 31 Earlham 6
St. Albert 9 Sidney 8
Southwest Valley 15 Riverside 12
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center 26 Woodbury Central 23
IKM-Manning 48 Lawton-Bronson 27
Westwood 48 Missouri Valley 14
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Sigourney-Keota 37 Central Decatur 9
Pella Christian 52 Cardinal 8
Pleasantville 45 Van Bureny County 8
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley 14 West Central Valley 6
ACGC 70 Panorama 0
Van Meter 43 Interstate 35 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 70 West Monona 0
Treynor 35 Kuemper Catholic 21
MVAOCOU 22 East Sac County 19
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10
Sioux Center 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23
Carroll 13 MOC-Floyd Valley 6
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan 58 ADM 30
Atlantic 42 Knoxville 6
Creston 51 Saydel 12
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
LeMars 42 Denison-Schleswig 14
Webster City 21 Spencer 7
Fort Dodge 42 Storm Lake 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 19
Winterset 54 Thomas Jefferson 20
Dallas Center-Grimes 63 Des Moines Hoover 6
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Waukee 33 Abraham Lincoln 11
Johnston 16 Sioux City North 0
Urbandale 56 Sioux City West 6
Sioux City East 51 Des Moines East 7
IOWA NON-DISTRICT
Logan-Magnolia 49 AHSTW 20
Belle Plaine 52 Pekin 0
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Rock Port 68 Southwest Livingston 14
Bishop LeBlond 40 Nodaway Valley 20
South Holt 24 Mound City 20
Platte Valley 66 DeKalb 18
Worth County 92 Pattonsburg 6
North Andrew 66 Albany 40
North Shelby 14 Stanberry 13
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Lincoln College Prep 27 Maryville 26
St. Pius X 63 Benton 7
Chillicothe 13 Savannah 0
Lafayette 32 Cameron 10
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Monroe City 58 Macon 38
Trenton 34 Maysville 8
Brookfield 40 Clark County 8
Highland 24 Palmyra 20
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 21 Waverly 14
Norris 48 Crete 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn 41 Nebraska City 14
Milford 68 Falls City 0
Lincoln Christian 57 Fairbury 14
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wahoo 12
Platteview 43 Louisville 35
Malcolm 35 Raymond Central 14
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Yutan 67 Syracuse 16
Lincoln Lutheran 30 Bishop Neumann 17
Centennial 35 Wilber-Clatonia 25
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 66 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12
Elmwood-Murdock 52 Conestoga 8
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Johnson County Central 6
Palmyra 58 Humboldt-TRS 22
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 77 Diller-Odell 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Omaha Christian Academy 14
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Sterling 38 Pawnee City 28
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Seward 28 Beatrice 26
Mead 62 Cedar Bluffs 27
Tri County 40 Freeman 0
McCool Junction 74 Meridian 26