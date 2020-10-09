KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 7

Class 2A District 9  

Greene County 42 Shenandoah 6

Clarinda 36 Des Moines Christian 7

Atlantic 42 Red Oak 0 

8-Man District 7  

CAM, Anita 34 Stanton-Essex 20

East Mills 63 Pattonsburg 14 (ND)

Central Valley 25 Fremont-Mills 16 (ND)

8-Man District 8  

Boyer Valley 56 Exira/EHK 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 0

Ar-We-Va 43 West Harrison 36

8-Man District 6

Southeast Warren 36 Lamoni 30 — OT

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Murray 34

Melcher-Dallas 44 Grand View Christian 20

Mormon Trail 52 Seymour 12

8-Man District 4  

Montezuma 62 Lone Tree 24

Moravia 53 Tri-County 12

Winfield-Mount Union 42 WACO, Wayland 28

New London 62 Twin Cedars 12

English Valleys 56 Collins-Maxwell 6 (ND)

Class A District 10  

Logan-Magnolia 35 IKM-Manning 6 

Ridge View 38 Westwood 7

Woodbury Central 63 West Monona 6

Class A District 9 

Riverside 15 Southwest Valley 0

St. Albert 57 Sidney 20

Class A District 8  

Ogden 25 Madrid 12

Earlham 57 Wayne 0

Class 1A District 9 

OABCIG 57 Treynor 20

Underwood 63 Missouri Valley 0

East Sac County 65 MVAOCOU 0

Class 1A District 8  

Panorama 41 Kuemper Catholic 10

Van Meter 41 Woodward-Granger 0

ACGC 50 West Central Valley 0

Class 1A District 7 

Mount Ayr 21 Central Decatur 14

Interstate 35, Truro 22 Pleasantville 7

Pella Christian 63 Colfax-Mingo 34

Class 3A District 9  

Carroll 21 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 14

Glenwood 34 Denison-Schleswig 0

Harlan 28 Lewis Central 10

Class 3A District 1 

LeMars 21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Spencer 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28 Storm Lake 14

Class 4A   

Thomas Jefferson 41 Sioux City West 23

Sioux City East 31 Abraham Lincoln 27

Missouri 8-Man  

East Atchison 52 Stewartsville 6

Bishop LeBlond 36 North-West Nodaway 14

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 Mound City 24

Platte Valley 52 DeKalb 50

North Andrew 50 Albany 46

Stanberry 36 North Shelby 34 — OT

Orrick 55 Santa Fe 26

King City 52 Schuyler County 0

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville 49 Lincoln College Prep 10

Cameron 34 Lafayette 33

St. Pius X 47 Benton 7

Savannah 37 Chillicothe 8

Class 3 District 8 

Holden (0-4) at Richmond (4-1)

Nebraska Class B District 3

Waverly 36 Plattsmouth 0

Norris 47 Crete 8

Beatrice 33 Seward 28 (ND)

Nebraska Class C1 District 1 

Auburn 56 Nebraska City 15

Milford 28 Falls City 21

Lincoln Christian 38 Fairbury 8

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Wahoo 22

Louisville 41 Platteview 22

Malcolm 14 Raymond Central 6

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Yutan 42 Syracuse 0 

Bishop Neumann 19 Lincoln Lutheran 7

Wilber-Clatonia 49 Centennial 21

Nebraska Class D1 District 1  

Elmwood-Murdock 56 Conestoga 8

Mead 54 Cedar Bluffs 20

Nebraska Class D1 District 2

Johnson County Central 58 Humboldt-TRS 36

Class D2 District 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1, 2-0) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-6, 0-3)

Johnson-Brock 50 Diller-Odell 14

Class D6 District 1 

Sterling 59 Pawnee City 16

Deshler 53 Lewiston 19

McCool Junction 65 Meridian 0 

Metro Conference

Lincoln Southeast 49 Bellevue East 16

Bellevue West 42 Millard West 7

Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln Northeast 0

Elkhorn South 35 Gretna 10

Millard North 38 Grand Island 35 — 2 OT

Omaha Westside 52 Norfolk 3

Lincoln Southwest 25 Papilliion-LaVista 14

