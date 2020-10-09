KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 7
Class 2A District 9
Greene County 42 Shenandoah 6
Clarinda 36 Des Moines Christian 7
Atlantic 42 Red Oak 0
8-Man District 7
CAM, Anita 34 Stanton-Essex 20
East Mills 63 Pattonsburg 14 (ND)
Central Valley 25 Fremont-Mills 16 (ND)
8-Man District 8
Boyer Valley 56 Exira/EHK 34
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Glidden-Ralston 0
Ar-We-Va 43 West Harrison 36
8-Man District 6
Southeast Warren 36 Lamoni 30 — OT
Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Murray 34
Melcher-Dallas 44 Grand View Christian 20
Mormon Trail 52 Seymour 12
8-Man District 4
Montezuma 62 Lone Tree 24
Moravia 53 Tri-County 12
Winfield-Mount Union 42 WACO, Wayland 28
New London 62 Twin Cedars 12
English Valleys 56 Collins-Maxwell 6 (ND)
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia 35 IKM-Manning 6
Ridge View 38 Westwood 7
Woodbury Central 63 West Monona 6
Class A District 9
Riverside 15 Southwest Valley 0
St. Albert 57 Sidney 20
Class A District 8
Ogden 25 Madrid 12
Earlham 57 Wayne 0
Class 1A District 9
OABCIG 57 Treynor 20
Underwood 63 Missouri Valley 0
East Sac County 65 MVAOCOU 0
Class 1A District 8
Panorama 41 Kuemper Catholic 10
Van Meter 41 Woodward-Granger 0
ACGC 50 West Central Valley 0
Class 1A District 7
Mount Ayr 21 Central Decatur 14
Interstate 35, Truro 22 Pleasantville 7
Pella Christian 63 Colfax-Mingo 34
Class 3A District 9
Carroll 21 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 14
Glenwood 34 Denison-Schleswig 0
Harlan 28 Lewis Central 10
Class 3A District 1
LeMars 21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Spencer 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28 Storm Lake 14
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson 41 Sioux City West 23
Sioux City East 31 Abraham Lincoln 27
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison 52 Stewartsville 6
Bishop LeBlond 36 North-West Nodaway 14
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 Mound City 24
Platte Valley 52 DeKalb 50
North Andrew 50 Albany 46
Stanberry 36 North Shelby 34 — OT
Orrick 55 Santa Fe 26
King City 52 Schuyler County 0
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 49 Lincoln College Prep 10
Cameron 34 Lafayette 33
St. Pius X 47 Benton 7
Savannah 37 Chillicothe 8
Class 3 District 8
Holden (0-4) at Richmond (4-1)
Nebraska Class B District 3
Waverly 36 Plattsmouth 0
Norris 47 Crete 8
Beatrice 33 Seward 28 (ND)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Auburn 56 Nebraska City 15
Milford 28 Falls City 21
Lincoln Christian 38 Fairbury 8
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Wahoo 22
Louisville 41 Platteview 22
Malcolm 14 Raymond Central 6
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Yutan 42 Syracuse 0
Bishop Neumann 19 Lincoln Lutheran 7
Wilber-Clatonia 49 Centennial 21
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 56 Conestoga 8
Mead 54 Cedar Bluffs 20
Nebraska Class D1 District 2
Johnson County Central 58 Humboldt-TRS 36
Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1, 2-0) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-6, 0-3)
Johnson-Brock 50 Diller-Odell 14
Class D6 District 1
Sterling 59 Pawnee City 16
Deshler 53 Lewiston 19
McCool Junction 65 Meridian 0
Metro Conference
Lincoln Southeast 49 Bellevue East 16
Bellevue West 42 Millard West 7
Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln Northeast 0
Elkhorn South 35 Gretna 10
Millard North 38 Grand Island 35 — 2 OT
Omaha Westside 52 Norfolk 3
Lincoln Southwest 25 Papilliion-LaVista 14