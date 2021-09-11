TRIANGLE
Atlantic 37 Shenandoah 13
Treynor 20 Clarinda 13 — OT
Nodaway Valley 6 Red Oak 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills 71 Griswold 12
Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 8
Lenox 54 Bedford 12
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Boyer Valley 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
CAM 52 West Harrison 14
Woodbine 64 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 32 Southeast Warren 26
Mormon Trail 40 Moravia 22
Murray 32 Lamoni 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Grand View Christian 48 Twin Cedars 0
Baxter 72 Woodward Academy 22
Montezuma 67 BGM 32
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 45 Glidden-Ralston 31
Newell-Fonda 42 River Valley 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 70 Siouxland Christian 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Audubon 63 Fremont-Mills 20
Melcher-Dallas 44 Seymour 6
Harris-Lake Park 28 Kingsley-Pierson 8
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Belle Plaine 52 Wayne 0
Ogden 27 Madrid 21
Colfax-Mingo 35 North Mahaska 32
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Southwest Valley 14 AHSTW 12
Riverside 29 Mount Ayr 26
Earlham 51 Sidney 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Woodbury Central 41 IKM-Manning 14
Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 24
Tri-Center 56 Missouri Valley 30
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood 48 Abraham Lincoln 0
Lewis Central 31 Norwalk 3
Underwood 69 St. Albert 7
Harlan 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26
Creston 35 Denison-Schleswig 14
Greene County 13 Kuemper Catholic 3
Central Decatur 14 Panorama 5
Carroll 24 Thomas Jefferson 14
Spencer 49 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14
Sioux City East 42 LeMars 13
Sioux City West 40 Des Moines Hoover 12
Sioux City North 20 Des Moines North 0
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Lynnville-Sully 48 East Marshall 21
Gehlen Catholic 29 Lawton-Bronson 12
Cardinal 42 Davis County 38
Sigourney-Keota 42 Centerville 7
Pella Christian 21 PCM 7
Pleasantville 21 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Van Buren County 57 Louisa-Muscatine 12
ACGC 42 Des Moines Christian 12
West Central Valley 20 Eagle Grove 0
Woodward-Granger 35 Interstate 35 21
Van Meter 28 Winterset 13
Cherokee 43 MVAOCOU 0
OABCIG 46 East Sac County 7
Ridge View 41 West Monona 0
Clarke 54 Perry 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56 Unity Christian 0
Sioux Center 20 West Lyon 13
MOC-Floyd Valley 26 Storm Lake 17
Chariton 33 Saydel 18
Carlisle 62 Knoxville 8
ADM 38 North Polk 35
Fort Dodge 36 Waterloo East 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 31 Webster City 14
Johnston 17 Dallas Center-Grimes 16
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 48 South Holt 0
Rock Port 72 Concordia 34
Platte Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 26
Albany 40 Mound City 32
Stanberry 34 King City 32
North Andrew 70 Pattonsburg 20
Worth County 80 Schuyler County 12
Bishop LeBlond 56 Doniphan West 50
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 36 Chillicothe 25
St. Pius X 48 Cameron 0
Lafayette 28 Benton 14
Kirksville 34 Savannah 28 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Centralia 30 Brookfield 12
Highland 38 Clark County 0
Palmyra 40 Macon 21
Trenton 57 Princeton 28
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 42 Elkhorn North 17
Auburn 35 Platteview 20
Malcolm 43 Falls City 6
Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14
Ashland-Greenwood 38 Arlington 0
Louisville 41 Syracuse 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Palmyra 54 Conestoga 8
Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 50
Weeping Water 60 Johnson County Central 44
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 52 BDS 8
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Parkview Christian (1-0) at Sterling (2-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice 21 Blair 14
Seward 46 Crete 31
Bennington 35 Norris 21
Elkhorn 14 Waverly 13
Sutton 45 Fairbury 7
Fort Calhoun 28 Lincoln Christian 19
Milford 54 Fillmore Central 7
Raymond Central 54 Schuyler 8
Wahoo 21 Boys Town 12
Bishop Neumann 28 Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Centennial 42 Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Wilber-Clatonia 34 Superior 14
Yutan 40 Ponca 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Nebraska Lutheran 54 Cedar Bluffs 28
Omaha Brownell Talbot 52 Omaha Christian Academy 30
Freeman 50 Southern 12
Thayer Central 60 Humboldt-TRS 26
Lawrence-Nelson 46 Diller-Odell 26
Osceola 60 Mead 42
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Lewiston 63 Dorchester 24
Wilcox-Hildreth 50 Meridian 15
Pawnee City 72 McCool Junction 44