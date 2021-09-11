TRIANGLE 

Atlantic 37 Shenandoah 13

Treynor 20 Clarinda 13 — OT

Nodaway Valley 6 Red Oak 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 

East Mills 71 Griswold 12

Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 8

Lenox 54 Bedford 12

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Boyer Valley 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

CAM 52 West Harrison 14

Woodbine 64 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys 32 Southeast Warren 26

Mormon Trail 40 Moravia 22

Murray 32 Lamoni 8

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Grand View Christian 48 Twin Cedars 0

Baxter 72 Woodward Academy 22

Montezuma 67 BGM 32

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Ar-We-Va 45 Glidden-Ralston 31

Newell-Fonda 42 River Valley 0

Remsen St. Mary’s 70 Siouxland Christian 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Audubon 63 Fremont-Mills 20

Melcher-Dallas 44 Seymour 6

Harris-Lake Park 28 Kingsley-Pierson 8

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Belle Plaine 52 Wayne 0

Ogden 27 Madrid 21

Colfax-Mingo 35 North Mahaska 32

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Southwest Valley 14 AHSTW 12

Riverside 29 Mount Ayr 26

Earlham 51 Sidney 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Woodbury Central 41 IKM-Manning 14

Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 24

Tri-Center 56 Missouri Valley 30

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Glenwood 48 Abraham Lincoln 0

Lewis Central 31 Norwalk 3

Underwood 69 St. Albert 7

Harlan 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26

Creston 35 Denison-Schleswig 14

Greene County 13 Kuemper Catholic 3

Central Decatur 14 Panorama 5

Carroll 24 Thomas Jefferson 14

Spencer 49 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14

Sioux City East 42 LeMars 13

Sioux City West 40 Des Moines Hoover 12

Sioux City North 20 Des Moines North 0

KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT

Lynnville-Sully 48 East Marshall 21

Gehlen Catholic 29 Lawton-Bronson 12

Cardinal 42 Davis County 38

Sigourney-Keota 42 Centerville 7

Pella Christian 21 PCM 7

Pleasantville 21 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Van Buren County 57 Louisa-Muscatine 12

ACGC 42 Des Moines Christian 12

West Central Valley 20 Eagle Grove 0

Woodward-Granger 35 Interstate 35 21

Van Meter 28 Winterset 13

Cherokee 43 MVAOCOU 0

OABCIG 46 East Sac County 7

Ridge View 41 West Monona 0

Clarke 54 Perry 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56 Unity Christian 0

Sioux Center 20 West Lyon 13

MOC-Floyd Valley 26 Storm Lake 17

Chariton 33 Saydel 18

Carlisle 62 Knoxville 8

ADM 38 North Polk 35

Fort Dodge 36 Waterloo East 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 31 Webster City 14

Johnston 17 Dallas Center-Grimes 16

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 48 South Holt 0

Rock Port 72 Concordia 34

Platte Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 26

Albany 40 Mound City 32

Stanberry 34 King City 32

North Andrew 70 Pattonsburg 20

Worth County 80 Schuyler County 12

Bishop LeBlond 56 Doniphan West 50

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE 

Maryville 36 Chillicothe 25

St. Pius X 48 Cameron 0

Lafayette 28 Benton 14

Kirksville 34 Savannah 28 (NC)

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT

Centralia 30 Brookfield 12

Highland 38 Clark County 0

Palmyra 40 Macon 21

Trenton 57 Princeton 28

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth 42 Elkhorn North 17

Auburn 35 Platteview 20

Malcolm 43 Falls City 6

Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14

Ashland-Greenwood 38 Arlington 0

Louisville 41 Syracuse 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER  

Palmyra 54 Conestoga 8

Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 50

Weeping Water 60 Johnson County Central 44

Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8

Falls City Sacred Heart 52 BDS 8

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Parkview Christian (1-0) at Sterling (2-0)

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS

Beatrice 21 Blair 14

Seward 46 Crete 31

Bennington 35 Norris 21

Elkhorn 14 Waverly 13

Sutton 45 Fairbury 7

Fort Calhoun 28 Lincoln Christian 19 

Milford 54 Fillmore Central 7

Raymond Central 54 Schuyler 8

Wahoo 21 Boys Town 12

Bishop Neumann 28 Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Centennial 42 Grand Island Central Catholic 27 

Wilber-Clatonia 34 Superior 14

Yutan 40 Ponca 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS  

Nebraska Lutheran 54 Cedar Bluffs 28

Omaha Brownell Talbot 52 Omaha Christian Academy 30

Freeman 50 Southern 12

Thayer Central 60 Humboldt-TRS 26

Lawrence-Nelson 46 Diller-Odell 26 

Osceola 60 Mead 42

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Lewiston 63 Dorchester 24

Wilcox-Hildreth 50 Meridian 15

Pawnee City 72 McCool Junction 44

