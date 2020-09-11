KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 3

Class 2A District 7  

Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7

Clarinda 49 Red Oak 6

Atlantic 31 Greene Count 18

8-Man District 7 

CAM, Anita 72 East Union 0

Fremont-Mills 50 East Mills 25

Lenox 62 Griswold 14

Stanton-Essex 28 Bedford 22

8-Man District 8 

Audubon 57 West Harrison 9

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Boyer Valley 26

Glidden-Ralston 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34

Woodbine 76 Ar-We-Va 46

8-Man District 6

Murray 60 Grand View Christian 0

Lamoni 28 Mormon Trail 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Melcher-Dallas 31

Southeast Warren 62 Seymour 0

8-Man District 4

Baxter 36 Moravia 21 (ND)

Winfield-Mount Union 62 Twin Cedars 6

English Valleys 58 Tri-County 0

Lone Tree 42 WACO, Wayland 6

Montezuma 56 New London 20

Class A District 10 

Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood, Sloan 14

Ridge View 30 West Monona 6

Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0

Class A District 9 

Southwest Valley 28 AHSTW 14

St. Albert 21 Riverside 14

Tri-Center 49 Sidney 14

Class A District 8 

Madrid 21 Nodaway Valley 19

Earlham 56 Ogden 18

Class 1A District 9 

Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6

OABICG 54 Missouri Valley 0

Treynor 9 East Sac County 7

Class 1A District 8 

Kuemper Catholic 47 West Central Valley 0

Van Meter 30 Panorama 0

Woodward-Granger 27 ACGC 14

Class 1A District 7 

Pleasantville 13 Mount Ayr 7

Pella Christian 42 Central Decatur 6

Interstate 35 50 Colfax-Mingo 0

Class 3A District 9 

Harlan 22 Glenwood 13

Lewis Central 34 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 7

Carroll 42 Denison-Schleswig 7

Class 3A District 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35

Spencer 28 LeMars 0

Storm Lake 34 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24

Class 4A 

Urbandale 36 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City North 55 Thomas Jefferson 7

Sioux City East 65 Sioux City West 14

Missouri 8-Man 

Rock Port 72 Stewartsville 26

North-West Nodaway 38 Platte Valley 26

Mound City 40 Albany 18

Worth County 60 Schuyler County 0

Southwest Livingston 70 DeKalb 22

Stanberry 44 King City 20

North Andrew 74 Pattonsburg 38

Doniphan West 68 Bishop LeBlond 32

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 62 Chillicothe 7

Lafayette 13 Benton 6

St. Pius X 42 Cameron 22 

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man 

Nebraska City 51 Omaha Concordia 19

Plattsmouth 34 Elkhorn North 7

Ashland-Greenwood 22 Arlington 7

Syracuse 14 Louisville 12

Auburn 27 Platteview 0

Falls City Malcolm

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 16

Weeping Water 50 Johnson County Central 0

Palmyra 30 Conestoga 14

BDS 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 30

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson-Brock 14

KMAland Nebraska 6-Man

Sterling (2-0) at Parkview Christian (1-0) -- SATURDAY

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Blair 48 Beatrice 20

Crete 27 Seward 21

Bennington 21 Norris 20

Sutton 40 Fairbury 0

Lincoln Christian 48 Fort Calhoun 7

Milford 28 Fillmore Central 12

Raymond Central Schuyler

Wahoo 25 Boys Town 0

Bishop Neumann 34 Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Grand Island Central Catholic 42 Centennial 12

Archbishop Bergan 46 Lincoln Lutheran 20

Superior Wilber-Clatonia

Yutan 42 Ponca 0

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Nebraska Lutheran Cedar Bluffs

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Omaha Christian Academy

Freeman 36 Southern 28

Thayer Central 54 Humboldt-TRS 30

Diller-Odell 24 Lawrence-Nelson 6

Osceola 71 Mead 0

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Franklin 77 Deshler 0

Dorchester 62 Lewiston 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 36 Meridian 0

McCool Junction 58 Pawnee City 12

Metro Conference

Gretna 45 Papillion-La Vista South 22

Millard South 31 Millard West 12

Omaha Westside 42 Papillion-La Vista 11

