KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 3
Class 2A District 7
Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7
Clarinda 49 Red Oak 6
Atlantic 31 Greene Count 18
8-Man District 7
CAM, Anita 72 East Union 0
Fremont-Mills 50 East Mills 25
Lenox 62 Griswold 14
Stanton-Essex 28 Bedford 22
8-Man District 8
Audubon 57 West Harrison 9
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Boyer Valley 26
Glidden-Ralston 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
Woodbine 76 Ar-We-Va 46
8-Man District 6
Murray 60 Grand View Christian 0
Lamoni 28 Mormon Trail 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Melcher-Dallas 31
Southeast Warren 62 Seymour 0
8-Man District 4
Baxter 36 Moravia 21 (ND)
Winfield-Mount Union 62 Twin Cedars 6
English Valleys 58 Tri-County 0
Lone Tree 42 WACO, Wayland 6
Montezuma 56 New London 20
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood, Sloan 14
Ridge View 30 West Monona 6
Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0
Class A District 9
Southwest Valley 28 AHSTW 14
St. Albert 21 Riverside 14
Tri-Center 49 Sidney 14
Class A District 8
Madrid 21 Nodaway Valley 19
Earlham 56 Ogden 18
Class 1A District 9
Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6
OABICG 54 Missouri Valley 0
Treynor 9 East Sac County 7
Class 1A District 8
Kuemper Catholic 47 West Central Valley 0
Van Meter 30 Panorama 0
Woodward-Granger 27 ACGC 14
Class 1A District 7
Pleasantville 13 Mount Ayr 7
Pella Christian 42 Central Decatur 6
Interstate 35 50 Colfax-Mingo 0
Class 3A District 9
Harlan 22 Glenwood 13
Lewis Central 34 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 7
Carroll 42 Denison-Schleswig 7
Class 3A District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35
Spencer 28 LeMars 0
Storm Lake 34 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24
Class 4A
Urbandale 36 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 55 Thomas Jefferson 7
Sioux City East 65 Sioux City West 14
Missouri 8-Man
Rock Port 72 Stewartsville 26
North-West Nodaway 38 Platte Valley 26
Mound City 40 Albany 18
Worth County 60 Schuyler County 0
Southwest Livingston 70 DeKalb 22
Stanberry 44 King City 20
North Andrew 74 Pattonsburg 38
Doniphan West 68 Bishop LeBlond 32
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 62 Chillicothe 7
Lafayette 13 Benton 6
St. Pius X 42 Cameron 22
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Nebraska City 51 Omaha Concordia 19
Plattsmouth 34 Elkhorn North 7
Ashland-Greenwood 22 Arlington 7
Syracuse 14 Louisville 12
Auburn 27 Platteview 0
Falls City Malcolm
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 16
Weeping Water 50 Johnson County Central 0
Palmyra 30 Conestoga 14
BDS 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 30
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson-Brock 14
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Sterling (2-0) at Parkview Christian (1-0) -- SATURDAY
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Blair 48 Beatrice 20
Crete 27 Seward 21
Bennington 21 Norris 20
Sutton 40 Fairbury 0
Lincoln Christian 48 Fort Calhoun 7
Milford 28 Fillmore Central 12
Raymond Central Schuyler
Wahoo 25 Boys Town 0
Bishop Neumann 34 Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Grand Island Central Catholic 42 Centennial 12
Archbishop Bergan 46 Lincoln Lutheran 20
Superior Wilber-Clatonia
Yutan 42 Ponca 0
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Nebraska Lutheran Cedar Bluffs
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Omaha Christian Academy
Freeman 36 Southern 28
Thayer Central 54 Humboldt-TRS 30
Diller-Odell 24 Lawrence-Nelson 6
Osceola 71 Mead 0
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Franklin 77 Deshler 0
Dorchester 62 Lewiston 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 36 Meridian 0
McCool Junction 58 Pawnee City 12
Metro Conference
Gretna 45 Papillion-La Vista South 22
Millard South 31 Millard West 12
Omaha Westside 42 Papillion-La Vista 11