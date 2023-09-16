IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Shenandoah 53 Missouri Valley 6

Treynor 46 Red Oak 6

Underwood 28 AHSTW 12

IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7 

Van Meter 56 Clarinda 22

Clarke 40 Centerville 28

Interstate 35 24 Chariton 6

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Sidney 32

Fremont-Mills 49 Griswold 0

Stanton-Essex 52 East Mills 48

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9

Audubon 66 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48

Glidden-Ralston 42 Baxter 32

Colo-Nesco 46 Collins-Maxwell 26

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8

Lenox 66 Mormon Trail 8

Bedford 52 East Union 6

Murray 49 Lamoni 32

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Twin Cedars 28 Melcher-Dallas 18

Belle Plaine 66 BGM 35

OFF: Montezuma (3-1, 1-1)

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1

Ar-We-Va 75 West Harrison 18

Woodbine 78 Siouxland Christian 38

St. Mary’s, Remsen 12 Boyer Valley 7 (called at halftime due to weather – it is FINAL)

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

CAM 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

Moravia 59 Southeast Warren 28

Harris-Lake Park 26 Newell-Fonda 18

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Central Decatur 31 Mount Ayr 14

Martensdale-St. Marys 22 North Mahaska 14

Madrid 27 Lynnville-Sully 9

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 37

Earlham 60 Southwest Valley 14

ACGC 35 South Central Calhoun 21

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Kingsley-Pierson 47 St. Albert 29

Logan-Magnolia 40 West Monona 0

Tri-Center 24 Westwood 0

IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Woodward-Granger 46 Nodaway Valley 0

Ogden 29 Grand View Christian 14

South Hamilton 56 West Central Valley 8

IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Kuemper Catholic 42 Roland-Story 7

Des Moines Christian 52 Southeast Valley 12

Greene County 41 Saydel 0

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Glenwood 28 Denison-Schleswig 14

Bondurant-Farrar 36 Lewis Central 26

Harlan 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6

Winterset 21 Atlantic 0

Creston 50 Carroll 21

Panorama 35 Wayne 6

Thomas Jefferson 28 Abraham Lincoln 27

MOC-Floyd Valley 18 LeMars 13

Sioux City East 26 Sioux City North 23 (OT)

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Woodbury Central 43 Gehlen Catholic 14

Algona 53 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20

Sioux Center 35 Spencer 14

Knoxville 50 Des Moines Hoover 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24 Nevada 21

Perry (1-2) at Storm Lake (1-2)

Fort Dodge 45 Waterloo East 27

Ballard 24 Dallas Center-Grimes 0

ADM 47 Norwalk 14

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Mound City 14 East Atchison 12

Rock Port 64 DeKalb 0

Platte Valley 40 Nodaway Valley 26

South Holt 77 Stewartsville/Osborn 0

Worth County 66 Albany 12

North Andrew 38 St. Joseph Christian 34

Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 30

Princeton 62 King City/Union Star 26

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 46 St. Pius X 42

Savannah 50 Lafayette 0

Chillicothe 26 Cameron 20 (OT)

Lincoln College Prep 23 Benton 20 (OT)

OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 

Knob Noster 47 Kansas City Northeast 14

St. Michael the Archangel 35 Pembroke Hill 13

Van Horn 29 Richmond 12

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Weeping Water 44 Conestoga 9

Elmwood-Murdock 70 Omaha Christian Academy 12

Mead 52 Omaha Brownell Talbot 20

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Johnson County Central 38 Southern 6

Thayer Central 54 Palmyra 46

EMF 60 Freeman 6

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Diller-Odell 32

Johnson-Brock 69 Humboldt-TRS 12

Lourdes Central Catholic 34 BDS 28

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth 41 Mt. Michael Benedictine 7

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Auburn 0

Boys Town 26 Falls City 0

Wahoo 62 Nebraska City 0

Adams Central 27 Syracuse 8

Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Blair 22 Gross Catholic 7

Omaha Bryan 62 Omaha Buena Vista 6

Skutt Catholic 45 Elkhorn 0

Ralston 35 Gretna East 14

Central City 28 Fort Calhoun 14

Lincoln Lutheran 37 Omaha Concordia 14

Pierce 37 Roncalli Catholic 28

Aurora 55 Platteview 14

Lincoln Christian 34 Arlington 6

Raymond Central 35 Wayne 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 29 Bishop Neumann 25

Tri County 33 David City 7

Yutan 28 North Bend Central 20

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

OFF: Sterling (2-1)

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Harvard 34 Dorchester 32

Wilcox-Hildreth 59 Lewiston 14

Franklin def. Meridian (Forfeit)

Pawnee City 58 Red Cloud 22

METRO 

Kearney 16 Bellevue West 14

Millard West 20 Creighton Prep 7

Elkhorn South 32 Omaha Central 21

Millard South 38 Gretna 7

Omaha Westside 49 Millard North 7

Omaha Bryan 64 Omaha Buena Vista 6

Papilliion-LaVista South 55 Omaha Burke 8

South Sioux City 67 Omaha South 7

Papillion-LaVista 28 Lincoln Southwest 14

