IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Shenandoah 53 Missouri Valley 6
Treynor 46 Red Oak 6
Underwood 28 AHSTW 12
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7
Van Meter 56 Clarinda 22
Clarke 40 Centerville 28
Interstate 35 24 Chariton 6
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Sidney 32
Fremont-Mills 49 Griswold 0
Stanton-Essex 52 East Mills 48
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Audubon 66 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48
Glidden-Ralston 42 Baxter 32
Colo-Nesco 46 Collins-Maxwell 26
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Lenox 66 Mormon Trail 8
Bedford 52 East Union 6
Murray 49 Lamoni 32
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Twin Cedars 28 Melcher-Dallas 18
Belle Plaine 66 BGM 35
OFF: Montezuma (3-1, 1-1)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 75 West Harrison 18
Woodbine 78 Siouxland Christian 38
St. Mary’s, Remsen 12 Boyer Valley 7 (called at halftime due to weather – it is FINAL)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
CAM 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Moravia 59 Southeast Warren 28
Harris-Lake Park 26 Newell-Fonda 18
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 31 Mount Ayr 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 22 North Mahaska 14
Madrid 27 Lynnville-Sully 9
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 37
Earlham 60 Southwest Valley 14
ACGC 35 South Central Calhoun 21
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Kingsley-Pierson 47 St. Albert 29
Logan-Magnolia 40 West Monona 0
Tri-Center 24 Westwood 0
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Woodward-Granger 46 Nodaway Valley 0
Ogden 29 Grand View Christian 14
South Hamilton 56 West Central Valley 8
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Kuemper Catholic 42 Roland-Story 7
Des Moines Christian 52 Southeast Valley 12
Greene County 41 Saydel 0
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood 28 Denison-Schleswig 14
Bondurant-Farrar 36 Lewis Central 26
Harlan 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Winterset 21 Atlantic 0
Creston 50 Carroll 21
Panorama 35 Wayne 6
Thomas Jefferson 28 Abraham Lincoln 27
MOC-Floyd Valley 18 LeMars 13
Sioux City East 26 Sioux City North 23 (OT)
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Woodbury Central 43 Gehlen Catholic 14
Algona 53 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20
Sioux Center 35 Spencer 14
Knoxville 50 Des Moines Hoover 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24 Nevada 21
Perry (1-2) at Storm Lake (1-2)
Fort Dodge 45 Waterloo East 27
Ballard 24 Dallas Center-Grimes 0
ADM 47 Norwalk 14
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Mound City 14 East Atchison 12
Rock Port 64 DeKalb 0
Platte Valley 40 Nodaway Valley 26
South Holt 77 Stewartsville/Osborn 0
Worth County 66 Albany 12
North Andrew 38 St. Joseph Christian 34
Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 30
Princeton 62 King City/Union Star 26
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 46 St. Pius X 42
Savannah 50 Lafayette 0
Chillicothe 26 Cameron 20 (OT)
Lincoln College Prep 23 Benton 20 (OT)
OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Knob Noster 47 Kansas City Northeast 14
St. Michael the Archangel 35 Pembroke Hill 13
Van Horn 29 Richmond 12
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 44 Conestoga 9
Elmwood-Murdock 70 Omaha Christian Academy 12
Mead 52 Omaha Brownell Talbot 20
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central 38 Southern 6
Thayer Central 54 Palmyra 46
EMF 60 Freeman 6
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Diller-Odell 32
Johnson-Brock 69 Humboldt-TRS 12
Lourdes Central Catholic 34 BDS 28
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 41 Mt. Michael Benedictine 7
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Auburn 0
Boys Town 26 Falls City 0
Wahoo 62 Nebraska City 0
Adams Central 27 Syracuse 8
Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Blair 22 Gross Catholic 7
Omaha Bryan 62 Omaha Buena Vista 6
Skutt Catholic 45 Elkhorn 0
Ralston 35 Gretna East 14
Central City 28 Fort Calhoun 14
Lincoln Lutheran 37 Omaha Concordia 14
Pierce 37 Roncalli Catholic 28
Aurora 55 Platteview 14
Lincoln Christian 34 Arlington 6
Raymond Central 35 Wayne 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 29 Bishop Neumann 25
Tri County 33 David City 7
Yutan 28 North Bend Central 20
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
OFF: Sterling (2-1)
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Harvard 34 Dorchester 32
Wilcox-Hildreth 59 Lewiston 14
Franklin def. Meridian (Forfeit)
Pawnee City 58 Red Cloud 22
METRO
Kearney 16 Bellevue West 14
Millard West 20 Creighton Prep 7
Elkhorn South 32 Omaha Central 21
Millard South 38 Gretna 7
Omaha Westside 49 Millard North 7
Papilliion-LaVista South 55 Omaha Burke 8
Papilliion-LaVista South 55 Omaha Burke 8
South Sioux City 67 Omaha South 7
Papillion-LaVista 28 Lincoln Southwest 14