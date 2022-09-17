Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.