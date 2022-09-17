CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8

No. 9 Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 28 Clarke 7

Greene County 30 Des Moines Christian 22

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 

Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 20

Stanton-Essex 54 Griswold 6

No. 7 Lenox 70 East Union 36

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

No. 10 West Harrison 35 Boyer Valley 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Woodbine 36

Audubon 64 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Lamoni 0 

Mormon Trail 40 Murray 36

Southeast Warren 63 Seymour 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Montezuma 59 Melcher-Dallas 14

Baxter 84 Grand View Christian 40

BGM 88 Woodward Academy 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Ar-We-Va 51 River Valley 38

Glidden-Ralston 44 Siouxland Christian 6

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Kingsley-Pierson 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

East Mills 40 CAM 38

Moravia 71 Twin Cedars 0

No. 5 Newell-Fonda 19 Bishop Garrigan 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 51 Wayne 0

Ogden 49 North Mahaska 0

Belle Plaine 66 Colfax-Mingo 7

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

No. 10 AHSTW 41 No. 4 Mount Ayr 13

Riverside 47 Sidney 16

Southwest Valley 14 St. Albert 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

IKM-Manning 56 Missouri Valley 6

Logan-Magnolia 29 Tri-Center 26

Westwood 29 Lawton-Bronson 23

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur 56 Cardinal 20

Pella Christian 45 Van Buren County 0

Sigourney-Keota 35 Pleasantville 13

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Interstate 35, Truro 35 Nodaway Valley 0

ACGC 28 West Central Valley 26

No. 1 Van Meter 69 Panorama 3

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 2 Underwood 55 East Sac County 0

Treynor 48 West Monona 0

No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 55 MVAOCOU 12

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

3A No. 1 Harlan 49 Glenwood 14

4A No. 1 Lewis Central 34 4A No. 6 Indianola 16

Atlantic 15 Ballard 12

3A No. 8 Creston 40 Gilbert 36

Abraham Lincoln 36 Sioux City West 0

Denison-Schleswig 41 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City North 22 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14

LeMars 24 MOC-Floyd Valley 22

Sioux City East 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Madrid 42 Earlham 13

Class A No. 3 Woodbury Central 41 Akron-Westfield 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19 Algona 7

Spencer 29 Sioux Center 7

Carroll 63 Storm Lake 14

Newton 44 Saydel 0

ADM 42 Winterset 14

Fairfield 29 Knoxville 28

Perry 27 Des Moines Hoover 21

Norwalk 42 Dallas Center-Grimes 28

Webster City 49 Mason City 14

Fort Dodge 37 Marshalltown 23

KMA SPORTS CLASS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

No. 2 Don Bosco 63 Colo-Nesco 16

No. 3 Easton Valley 66 Springville 0

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 54 Iowa Valley 26

No. 6 Turkey Valley 62 Riceville 14

No. 8 GTRA 62 North Iowa 15

No. 9 West Bend-Mallard 57 Northwood-Kensett 6

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

No. 1 West Hancock 59 West Fork 0

No. 2 Grundy Center 47 Hudson 0

No. 5 HMS 66 MMCRU 34

East Buchanan 34 No. 7 Alburnett 27

No. 8 North Linn 63 Clayton Ridge 0

No. 9 Newman Catholic 45 St. Ansgar 43

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch 86 Louisa-Muscatine 0

No. 5 West Sioux 52 Emmetsburg 28

No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 33 South Hardin 8

Cascade 14 No. 7 Beckman Catholic 13

No. 8 Pella Christian 45 Van Buren County 0

Mediapolis 17 No. 9 Iowa City Regina 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 21 No. 10 Denver 0

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 OABCIG 28 No. 10 Southeast Valley 8

No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38 No. 6 West Lyon 17

No. 3 Williamsburg 65 Central Lee 7

Waukon 45 No. 4 North Fayette Valley 23

No. 5 West Marshall 28 Chariton 7

No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 42 Union, LaPorte City 7

No. 8 Spirit Lake 47 Pocahontas Area 6

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

No. 2 Mount Vernon 42 Center Point-Urbana 6

No. 4 Humboldt 37 Boone 0

No. 10 Nevada 24 No. 5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

Marion 20 No. 6 Central DeWitt 13

No. 7 Solon 35 Davenport Assumption 10

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19 No. 9 Algona 7

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 42 West Delaware 7

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 No. 5 North Scott 0

No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar 35 Pella 14

No. 7 Western Dubuque 48 Dubuque Hempstead 6

No. 8 Iowa City Liberty 55 Clear Creek-Amana 7

No. 9 Webster City 49 Mason City 14

No. 10 Carlisle 53 Des Moines Lincoln 14

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10 

No. 5 Ankeny 31 No. 1 Southeast Polk 14

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 34 No. 7 Iowa City High 0

No. 3 Pleasant Valley 49 Muscatine 9

No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18 Bettendorf 17

No. 8 Linn-Mar 30 Cedar Rapids Washington 12 (THURSDAY)

Ankeny Centennial 28 No. 10 Cedar Falls 14

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 72 DeKalb 0

Rock Port 58 Nodaway Valley 18

Platte Valley 46 South Holt 6

Mound City 68 Southwest Livingston 44

Stanberry 72 Knox County 38

Albany 36 Worth County 34

North Andrew 1 Northland Christian 0 FORFEIT

Bishop LeBlond 66 St. Joseph Christian 12

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

St. Pius X 34 Maryville 27

Chilicothe 42 Cameron 0

Savannah 69 Lafayette 0

Benton 63 Central (Kansas City) 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Weeping Water 64 Conestoga 6

Elmwood-Murdock 73 Omaha Christian Academy 28

Mead 42 Brownell Talbot 14

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Johnson County Central 38 Southern 12

Thayer Central 48 Palmyra 36

EMF 74 Freeman 61

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 18

Johnson-Brock 52 Humboldt-TRS 8

BDS 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Plattsmouth 13 Mt. Michael Benedictine 10

Ashland-Greenwood 40 Auburn 0

Boys Town 59 Falls City 6

Wahoo 37 Nebraska City 0

Adams Central 29 Syracuse 7

Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 7

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Gross Catholic 34 Blair 7

Elkhorn 34 Skutt Catholic 13

Ralston 51 Omaha Westview 7

Central City 48 Fort Calhoun 19

Lincoln Lutheran 47 Omaha Concordia 12

Pierce 57 Roncalli Catholic 35

Aurora 58 Platteview 6

Lincoln Christian 32 Arlington 7

Wayne 27 Raymond Central 26

Aquinas Catholic 38 Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 44 Bishop Neumann 34 

Tri County 24 David City 21

Yutan 41 North Bend Central 8

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER AREA DISTRICT

Parkview Christian 61 Heartland Lutheran 6

Dorchester 24 Harvard 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 51 Lewiston 14

Franklin 70 Meridian 20

Red Cloud 55 Pawnee City 30

METRO

Bellevue East 53 Omaha Northwest 19

Omaha Westside 35 Millard North 23

Papillion-La Vista South 51 Omaha Burke 14

South Sioux City 67 Omaha South 60

