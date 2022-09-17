CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
No. 9 Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 28 Clarke 7
Greene County 30 Des Moines Christian 22
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 20
Stanton-Essex 54 Griswold 6
No. 7 Lenox 70 East Union 36
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
No. 10 West Harrison 35 Boyer Valley 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Woodbine 36
Audubon 64 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Lamoni 0
Mormon Trail 40 Murray 36
Southeast Warren 63 Seymour 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 59 Melcher-Dallas 14
Baxter 84 Grand View Christian 40
BGM 88 Woodward Academy 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 51 River Valley 38
Glidden-Ralston 44 Siouxland Christian 6
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Kingsley-Pierson 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
East Mills 40 CAM 38
Moravia 71 Twin Cedars 0
No. 5 Newell-Fonda 19 Bishop Garrigan 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 51 Wayne 0
Ogden 49 North Mahaska 0
Belle Plaine 66 Colfax-Mingo 7
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 10 AHSTW 41 No. 4 Mount Ayr 13
Riverside 47 Sidney 16
Southwest Valley 14 St. Albert 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning 56 Missouri Valley 6
Logan-Magnolia 29 Tri-Center 26
Westwood 29 Lawton-Bronson 23
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 56 Cardinal 20
Pella Christian 45 Van Buren County 0
Sigourney-Keota 35 Pleasantville 13
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Interstate 35, Truro 35 Nodaway Valley 0
ACGC 28 West Central Valley 26
No. 1 Van Meter 69 Panorama 3
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 2 Underwood 55 East Sac County 0
Treynor 48 West Monona 0
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 55 MVAOCOU 12
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
3A No. 1 Harlan 49 Glenwood 14
4A No. 1 Lewis Central 34 4A No. 6 Indianola 16
Atlantic 15 Ballard 12
3A No. 8 Creston 40 Gilbert 36
Abraham Lincoln 36 Sioux City West 0
Denison-Schleswig 41 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City North 22 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14
LeMars 24 MOC-Floyd Valley 22
Sioux City East 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Madrid 42 Earlham 13
Class A No. 3 Woodbury Central 41 Akron-Westfield 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19 Algona 7
Spencer 29 Sioux Center 7
Carroll 63 Storm Lake 14
Newton 44 Saydel 0
ADM 42 Winterset 14
Fairfield 29 Knoxville 28
Perry 27 Des Moines Hoover 21
Norwalk 42 Dallas Center-Grimes 28
Webster City 49 Mason City 14
Fort Dodge 37 Marshalltown 23
KMA SPORTS CLASS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco 63 Colo-Nesco 16
No. 3 Easton Valley 66 Springville 0
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 54 Iowa Valley 26
No. 6 Turkey Valley 62 Riceville 14
No. 8 GTRA 62 North Iowa 15
No. 9 West Bend-Mallard 57 Northwood-Kensett 6
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock 59 West Fork 0
No. 2 Grundy Center 47 Hudson 0
No. 5 HMS 66 MMCRU 34
East Buchanan 34 No. 7 Alburnett 27
No. 8 North Linn 63 Clayton Ridge 0
No. 9 Newman Catholic 45 St. Ansgar 43
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch 86 Louisa-Muscatine 0
No. 5 West Sioux 52 Emmetsburg 28
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 33 South Hardin 8
Cascade 14 No. 7 Beckman Catholic 13
No. 8 Pella Christian 45 Van Buren County 0
Mediapolis 17 No. 9 Iowa City Regina 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 21 No. 10 Denver 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 OABCIG 28 No. 10 Southeast Valley 8
No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38 No. 6 West Lyon 17
No. 3 Williamsburg 65 Central Lee 7
Waukon 45 No. 4 North Fayette Valley 23
No. 5 West Marshall 28 Chariton 7
No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 42 Union, LaPorte City 7
No. 8 Spirit Lake 47 Pocahontas Area 6
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 42 Center Point-Urbana 6
No. 4 Humboldt 37 Boone 0
No. 10 Nevada 24 No. 5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
Marion 20 No. 6 Central DeWitt 13
No. 7 Solon 35 Davenport Assumption 10
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19 No. 9 Algona 7
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 42 West Delaware 7
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17 No. 5 North Scott 0
No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar 35 Pella 14
No. 7 Western Dubuque 48 Dubuque Hempstead 6
No. 8 Iowa City Liberty 55 Clear Creek-Amana 7
No. 9 Webster City 49 Mason City 14
No. 10 Carlisle 53 Des Moines Lincoln 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 5 Ankeny 31 No. 1 Southeast Polk 14
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 34 No. 7 Iowa City High 0
No. 3 Pleasant Valley 49 Muscatine 9
No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18 Bettendorf 17
No. 8 Linn-Mar 30 Cedar Rapids Washington 12 (THURSDAY)
Ankeny Centennial 28 No. 10 Cedar Falls 14
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 72 DeKalb 0
Rock Port 58 Nodaway Valley 18
Platte Valley 46 South Holt 6
Mound City 68 Southwest Livingston 44
Stanberry 72 Knox County 38
Albany 36 Worth County 34
North Andrew 1 Northland Christian 0 FORFEIT
Bishop LeBlond 66 St. Joseph Christian 12
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X 34 Maryville 27
Chilicothe 42 Cameron 0
Savannah 69 Lafayette 0
Benton 63 Central (Kansas City) 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 64 Conestoga 6
Elmwood-Murdock 73 Omaha Christian Academy 28
Mead 42 Brownell Talbot 14
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central 38 Southern 12
Thayer Central 48 Palmyra 36
EMF 74 Freeman 61
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 18
Johnson-Brock 52 Humboldt-TRS 8
BDS 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 13 Mt. Michael Benedictine 10
Ashland-Greenwood 40 Auburn 0
Boys Town 59 Falls City 6
Wahoo 37 Nebraska City 0
Adams Central 29 Syracuse 7
Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 7
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 34 Blair 7
Elkhorn 34 Skutt Catholic 13
Ralston 51 Omaha Westview 7
Central City 48 Fort Calhoun 19
Lincoln Lutheran 47 Omaha Concordia 12
Pierce 57 Roncalli Catholic 35
Aurora 58 Platteview 6
Lincoln Christian 32 Arlington 7
Wayne 27 Raymond Central 26
Aquinas Catholic 38 Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 44 Bishop Neumann 34
Tri County 24 David City 21
Yutan 41 North Bend Central 8
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER AREA DISTRICT
Parkview Christian 61 Heartland Lutheran 6
Dorchester 24 Harvard 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 51 Lewiston 14
Franklin 70 Meridian 20
Red Cloud 55 Pawnee City 30
METRO
Bellevue East 53 Omaha Northwest 19
Omaha Westside 35 Millard North 23
Papillion-La Vista South 51 Omaha Burke 14
South Sioux City 67 Omaha South 60