CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Red Oak 31 Shenandoah 13
Clarinda 40 Clarke 7
Greene County 55 Des Moines Christian 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 14
Stanton-Essex 60 Griswold 12
Lenox 75 East Union 21
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Boyer Valley 26 West Harrison 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 54
Audubon 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Lamoni 44
Mormon Trail 40 Murray 34 — OT
Southeast Warren 71 Seymour 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 61 Melcher-Dallas 8
Baxter 66 Bishop Garrigan 13
BGM 64 Woodward Academy 28
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 61 River Valley 18
Glidden-Ralston 63 Siouxland Christian 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 57 Kingsley-Pierson 26
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
CAM 78 East Mills 7
Moravia 70 Twin Cedars 6
Newell-Fonda 59 Bishop Garrigan 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Lynnville-Sully 48 Wayne 8
Ogden 48 North Mahaska 12
Belle Plaine 41 Colfax-Mingo 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr 25 AHSTW 6
Riverside 24 Sidney 0
Southwest Valley 30 St. Albert 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning 49 Missouri Valley 8
Logan-Magnolia 26 Tri-Center 14
Westwood 49 Lawton-Bronson 28
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Pella Christian def. Van Buren County (FORFEIT)
Sigourney-Keota 42 Pleasantville 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Interstate 35 35 Nodaway Valley 0
Van Meter 77 Panorama 0
ACGC 56 West Central Valley 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 62 East Sac County 13
Treynor 63 West Monona 21
Kuemper Catholic 49 MVAOCOU 6
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Harlan 41 Glenwood 13
Indianola 14 Lewis Central 9
Ballard 48 Atlantic 0
Creston 49 Gilbert 17
Denison-Schleswig 49 Thomas Jefferson 22
Sioux City North 27 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10
LeMars 17 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 Sioux City East 7
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Earlham 62 Madrid 0
Woodbury Central 41 Akron-Westfield 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58 Algona 21
Spencer 17 Sioux Center 7
Carroll 27 Storm Lake 14
Newton 35 Saydel 6
Winterset 60 ADM 36
Fairfield 42 Knoxville 22
Des Moines Hoover 14 Perry 9
Norwalk 28 Dallas Center-Grimes 9
Webster City 36 Mason City 3
Fort Dodge 22 Marshalltown 21
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 54 DeKalb 6
Rock Port 70 Nodaway Valley 24
Mound City 72 Southwest Livingston 8
South Holt 20 Platte Valley 18
North Andrew 88 Northland Christian 20
Worth County 84 Albany 28
Bishop LeBlond 44 St. Joseph Christian 16
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13
Chillicothe 48 Cameron 7
Lafayette 56 Savannah 49
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Macon 32 Highland 30
Palmyra 23 Brookfield 6
South Shelby 35 Clark County 20
Trenton 26 Putnam County 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 47 Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Auburn 27 Douglas County West 6
Louisville 57 Falls City 38
Platteview 38 Nebraska City 22
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wayne 11
Superior 35 Syracuse 10
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 58 Conestoga 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36 Cedar Bluffs 8
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Palmyra 26
Freeman 72 Humboldt-TRS 36
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Mead 12
Diller-Odell 48 Omaha Christian Academy 30
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Elmwood-Murdock 64 East Butler 34
Thayer Central 20 Johnson County Central 6
Johnson-Brock 54 Doniphan West 28
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice 41 Elkhorn North 40 — OT
Crete 56 Lexington 28
Norris 44 Roncalli Catholic 0
Waverly 41 Northwest 34
Fairbury 28 Fillmore Central 7
Columbus Lakeview 49 Lincoln Christian 8
Milford 28 Wahoo 27
Centennial 10 Malcolm 7
Fort Calhoun 45 Raymond Central 35
Bishop Neumann 28 Tekamah-Herman 6
Lincoln Lutheran 14 Sutton 13
Wilber-Clatonia 46 Sandy Creek 14
Yutan 26 BRLD 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Spalding Academy 62 Deshler 14
Lewiston 82 Heartland Lutheran 30
St. Edward 52 Meridian 22
Parkview Christian 54 Pawnee City 36