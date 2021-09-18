CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Red Oak 31 Shenandoah 13

Clarinda 40 Clarke 7

Greene County 55 Des Moines Christian 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9

Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 14

Stanton-Essex 60 Griswold 12

Lenox 75 East Union 21

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Boyer Valley 26 West Harrison 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 54

Audubon 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Lamoni 44

Mormon Trail 40 Murray 34 — OT

Southeast Warren 71 Seymour 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Montezuma 61 Melcher-Dallas 8

Baxter 66 Bishop Garrigan 13

BGM 64 Woodward Academy 28

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Ar-We-Va 61 River Valley 18

Glidden-Ralston 63 Siouxland Christian 6

Remsen St. Mary’s 57 Kingsley-Pierson 26 

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

CAM 78 East Mills 7

Moravia 70 Twin Cedars 6

Newell-Fonda 59 Bishop Garrigan 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

Lynnville-Sully 48 Wayne 8

Ogden 48 North Mahaska 12

Belle Plaine 41 Colfax-Mingo 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 7

Mount Ayr 25 AHSTW 6

Riverside 24 Sidney 0

Southwest Valley 30 St. Albert 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

IKM-Manning 49 Missouri Valley 8

Logan-Magnolia 26 Tri-Center 14

Westwood 49 Lawton-Bronson 28

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Pella Christian def. Van Buren County (FORFEIT)

Sigourney-Keota 42 Pleasantville 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Interstate 35 35 Nodaway Valley 0

Van Meter 77 Panorama 0

ACGC 56 West Central Valley 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Underwood 62 East Sac County 13

Treynor 63 West Monona 21

Kuemper Catholic 49 MVAOCOU 6

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Harlan 41 Glenwood 13

Indianola 14 Lewis Central 9

Ballard 48 Atlantic 0

Creston 49 Gilbert 17

Denison-Schleswig 49 Thomas Jefferson 22

Sioux City North 27 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10

LeMars 17 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 Sioux City East 7

KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT

Earlham 62 Madrid 0

Woodbury Central 41 Akron-Westfield 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58 Algona 21

Spencer 17 Sioux Center 7

Carroll 27 Storm Lake 14

Newton 35 Saydel 6

Winterset 60 ADM 36

Fairfield 42 Knoxville 22

Des Moines Hoover 14 Perry 9

Norwalk 28 Dallas Center-Grimes 9

Webster City 36 Mason City 3

Fort Dodge 22 Marshalltown 21

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 54 DeKalb 6

Rock Port 70 Nodaway Valley 24

Mound City 72 Southwest Livingston 8

South Holt 20 Platte Valley 18

North Andrew 88 Northland Christian 20

Worth County 84 Albany 28

Bishop LeBlond 44 St. Joseph Christian 16

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13

Chillicothe 48 Cameron 7

Lafayette 56 Savannah 49

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Macon 32 Highland 30

Palmyra 23 Brookfield 6

South Shelby 35 Clark County 20

Trenton 26 Putnam County 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth 47 Mount Michael Benedictine 7

Auburn 27 Douglas County West 6

Louisville 57 Falls City 38

Platteview 38 Nebraska City 22

Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wayne 11

Superior 35 Syracuse 10

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Weeping Water 58 Conestoga 0

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36 Cedar Bluffs 8

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Palmyra 26

Freeman 72 Humboldt-TRS 36

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Mead 12

Diller-Odell 48 Omaha Christian Academy 30

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Elmwood-Murdock 64 East Butler 34

Thayer Central 20 Johnson County Central 6

Johnson-Brock 54 Doniphan West 28

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS 

Beatrice 41 Elkhorn North 40 — OT

Crete 56 Lexington 28

Norris 44 Roncalli Catholic 0

Waverly 41 Northwest 34

Fairbury 28 Fillmore Central 7

Columbus Lakeview 49 Lincoln Christian 8

Milford 28 Wahoo 27

Centennial 10 Malcolm 7

Fort Calhoun 45 Raymond Central 35

Bishop Neumann 28 Tekamah-Herman 6

Lincoln Lutheran 14 Sutton 13

Wilber-Clatonia 46 Sandy Creek 14

Yutan 26 BRLD 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Spalding Academy 62 Deshler 14

Lewiston 82 Heartland Lutheran 30

St. Edward 52 Meridian 22

Parkview Christian 54 Pawnee City 36

