Class 2A District 7  

Shenandoah 41 Red Oak 7

Atlantic 7 Clarinda 0

Greene County 22 Nodaway Valley 19 (ND)

8-Man District 7 

Lenox 46 Bedford 6

CAM, Anita 42 East Mills 24

Stanton-Essex 68 Griswold 20

8-Man District 8 

Glidden-Ralston 48 Ar-We-Va 34

Audubon 80 Boyer Valley 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 West Harrison 8

Woodbine 50 Hartington-Newcastle 8 (ND)

8-Man District 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 67 Southeast Warren 34

Mormon Trail Grand View Christian

Lamoni 32 Murray 30

Seymour Melcher-Dallas

8-Man District 4

Winfield-Mount Union 28 Iowa Valley 12

Montezuma 49 English Valleys 12

Tri-County 42 Twin Cedars 28

New London 54 Lone Tree 26

WACO, Wayland 44 Moravia 13

Class A District 10 

West Monona 20 IKM-Manning 7

Oakland-Craig 38 Logan-Magnolia 0 (ND)

Woodbury Central 27 Okoboji 0

Class A District 9 

AHSTW 48 Sidney 22

Riverside 27 Tri-Center 22

St. Albert 31 Southwest Valley 0

Class 1A District 9 

Underwood 42 Treynor 0

Missouri Valley 36 MVAOCOU 8

OABCIG 55 East Sac County 7

Class 1A District 8 

ACGC 35 Kuemper Catholic 0

Panorama 10 Woodward-Granger 0

Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 6

Class 1A District 7 

Mount Ayr 57 Colfax-Mingo 8

Pleasantville 48 Central Decatur 6

Pella Christian 21 Interstate 35, Truro 18

Class 3A District 9  

Harlan 35 Denison-Schleswig 0

Glenwood 21 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 14

Lewis Central 35 Carroll 13

Class 3A District 1 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 20

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 LeMars 12

Spencer 42 Storm Lake 18

Class 4A 

Ankeny 68 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 34 Sioux City North 0

Missouri 8-Man 

Rock Port 50 North-West Nodaway 28

Mound City 40 Southwest Livingston 36

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 52 Platte Valley 6

Worth County 56 Albany 54

North Andrew 60 Stewartsville 18

Bishop LeBlond 62 Keytesville 32

Midland Empire Conference

St. Pius X 26 Maryville 14

Cameron 48 Chillicothe 21

Savannah 23 Lafayette 21

Benton 20 Central 14 (NC)

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man 

Platteview 38 Nebraska City 30

Plattsmouth 35 Mount Michael Benedictine 7

Ashland-Greenwood 28 Wayne 20 — OT

Falls City 46 Louisville 6

Syracuse 21 Superior 20 — OT

Auburn 49 Douglas County West 14

Class D1 District 1

Elmwood-Murdock 66 East Butler 26 (ND)

Weeping Water 48 Conestoga 8

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60 Cedar Bluffs 0

Class D1 District 2 

Thayer Central 52 Johnson County Central 26 (ND)

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Palmyra 18

Freeman 53 Humboldt-TRS 8

Class D2 District 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart Mead

Diller-Odell 64 Omaha Christian Academy 12

Doniphan West 44 Johnson-Brock 22 (ND)

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Beatrice 47 Elkhorn North 21

Norris 28 Roncalli Catholic 17

Northwest 21 Waverly 20

Fillmore Central 32 Fairbury 14

Lincoln Christian 19 Columbus Lakeview 14

Wahoo 38 Milford 0

Malcolm 30 Centennial 7

Raymond Central 20 Fort Calhoun 6

Bishop Neumann 42 Tekamah-Herman 6

Sutton 42 Lincoln Lutheran 31

Yutan 54 South Sioux City 14

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Spalding Academy 53 Deshler 6

Heartland Lutheran 86 Lewiston 56

Meridian 56 St. Edward 25

Parkview Christian 38 Pawnee City 26

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 49 Millard South 24

Lincoln Southeast 24 Creighton Prep 21

Papillion-LaVista 36 Norfolk 7

Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 23

Elkhorn South 44 Lincoln Southwest 0

Gretna 35 Lincoln Pius X 3

