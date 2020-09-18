Class 2A District 7
Shenandoah 41 Red Oak 7
Atlantic 7 Clarinda 0
Greene County 22 Nodaway Valley 19 (ND)
8-Man District 7
Lenox 46 Bedford 6
CAM, Anita 42 East Mills 24
Stanton-Essex 68 Griswold 20
8-Man District 8
Glidden-Ralston 48 Ar-We-Va 34
Audubon 80 Boyer Valley 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 West Harrison 8
Woodbine 50 Hartington-Newcastle 8 (ND)
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 67 Southeast Warren 34
Mormon Trail Grand View Christian
Lamoni 32 Murray 30
Seymour Melcher-Dallas
8-Man District 4
Winfield-Mount Union 28 Iowa Valley 12
Montezuma 49 English Valleys 12
Tri-County 42 Twin Cedars 28
New London 54 Lone Tree 26
WACO, Wayland 44 Moravia 13
Class A District 10
West Monona 20 IKM-Manning 7
Oakland-Craig 38 Logan-Magnolia 0 (ND)
Woodbury Central 27 Okoboji 0
Class A District 9
AHSTW 48 Sidney 22
Riverside 27 Tri-Center 22
St. Albert 31 Southwest Valley 0
Class 1A District 9
Underwood 42 Treynor 0
Missouri Valley 36 MVAOCOU 8
OABCIG 55 East Sac County 7
Class 1A District 8
ACGC 35 Kuemper Catholic 0
Panorama 10 Woodward-Granger 0
Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 6
Class 1A District 7
Mount Ayr 57 Colfax-Mingo 8
Pleasantville 48 Central Decatur 6
Pella Christian 21 Interstate 35, Truro 18
Class 3A District 9
Harlan 35 Denison-Schleswig 0
Glenwood 21 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 14
Lewis Central 35 Carroll 13
Class 3A District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 20
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 LeMars 12
Spencer 42 Storm Lake 18
Class 4A
Ankeny 68 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 34 Sioux City North 0
Missouri 8-Man
Rock Port 50 North-West Nodaway 28
Mound City 40 Southwest Livingston 36
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 52 Platte Valley 6
Worth County 56 Albany 54
North Andrew 60 Stewartsville 18
Bishop LeBlond 62 Keytesville 32
Midland Empire Conference
St. Pius X 26 Maryville 14
Cameron 48 Chillicothe 21
Savannah 23 Lafayette 21
Benton 20 Central 14 (NC)
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Platteview 38 Nebraska City 30
Plattsmouth 35 Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Ashland-Greenwood 28 Wayne 20 — OT
Falls City 46 Louisville 6
Syracuse 21 Superior 20 — OT
Auburn 49 Douglas County West 14
Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 66 East Butler 26 (ND)
Weeping Water 48 Conestoga 8
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60 Cedar Bluffs 0
Class D1 District 2
Thayer Central 52 Johnson County Central 26 (ND)
Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Palmyra 18
Freeman 53 Humboldt-TRS 8
Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart Mead
Diller-Odell 64 Omaha Christian Academy 12
Doniphan West 44 Johnson-Brock 22 (ND)
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Beatrice 47 Elkhorn North 21
Norris 28 Roncalli Catholic 17
Northwest 21 Waverly 20
Fillmore Central 32 Fairbury 14
Lincoln Christian 19 Columbus Lakeview 14
Wahoo 38 Milford 0
Malcolm 30 Centennial 7
Raymond Central 20 Fort Calhoun 6
Bishop Neumann 42 Tekamah-Herman 6
Sutton 42 Lincoln Lutheran 31
Yutan 54 South Sioux City 14
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Spalding Academy 53 Deshler 6
Heartland Lutheran 86 Lewiston 56
Meridian 56 St. Edward 25
Parkview Christian 38 Pawnee City 26
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 49 Millard South 24
Lincoln Southeast 24 Creighton Prep 21
Papillion-LaVista 36 Norfolk 7
Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 23
Elkhorn South 44 Lincoln Southwest 0
Gretna 35 Lincoln Pius X 3