TRIANGLE
West Central Valley 27 Shenandoah 19
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 0
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Sidney 70 East Mills 32
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44 Stanton-Essex 14
CAM 81 Griswold 12
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Audubon 28 Colo-Nesco 24
Baxter 28 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
St. Edmond 61 Collins-Maxwell 14
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Bedford 71 Murray 20
East Union 38 Lamoni 0
Southeast Warren 56 Mormon Trail 14
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Belle Plaine 92 Melcher-Dallas 6
Moravia 57 Montezuma 55
BGM (1-1) at Twin Cedars (0-2)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Woodbine 14 Boyer Valley 12
Newell-Fonda 64 West Harrison 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48 Siouxland Christian 0
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lenox 52 Fremont-Mills 26
Ar-We-Va 25 Glidden-Ralston 24
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Madrid 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 18
Mount Ayr 42 Wayne 0
Lynnville-Sully 48 North Mahaska 0
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
IKM-Manning 27 Panorama 26
South Central Calhoun 47 Southwest Valley 0
ACGC 28 Earlham 14
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
St. Albert 24 West Monona 8
Logan-Magnolia 42 Kingsley-Pierson 12
Woodbury Central 39 Westwood 22
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood 47 Atlantic 6
Harlan 48 Denison-Schleswig 20
Creston 22 Lewis Central 20
Underwood 24 Kuemper Catholic 14
Treynor 35 Tri-Center 6
AHSTW 41 Riverside 7
Missouri Valley 26 MVAOCOU 24
Central Decatur 23 Nodaway Valley 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Abraham Lincoln 13
Thomas Jefferson 54 Omaha South 0
Sioux City East 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10
South Sioux City 46 Sioux City West 14
LeMars 38 Sioux City North 14
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Colfax-Mingo (0-1) at Grand View Christian (1-0)
Ogden 35 Manson-NW Webster 16
South Hamilton 48 West Marshall 13
Pleasantville 28 Woodward-Granger 14
Davis County (0-1) at Centerville (0-1)
Chariton (1-0) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-1)
Clarke (0-1) at Knoxville (0-1)
Albia 25 Interstate 35 0
Van Meter 56 Des Moines Christian 17
Greene County 55 Perry 14
Nevada 42 Roland-Story 7
Saydel 35 East Marshall 18
Southeast Valley 59 Eagle Grove 6
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 39 West Sioux 6
Gilbert 21 Carroll 14
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Sioux Center 30 Spirit Lake 20
Fort Dodge 42 Mason City 21
Webster City 34 Spencer 7
Boone 37 Storm Lake 20
Newton 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 3
Norwalk 21 Indianola 14
ADM 49 Winterset 27
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Albany 22 East Atchison 18
Stanberry 52 Rock Port 36
Nodaway Valley 26 King City 16
Worth County 74 Mound City 14
Platte Valley 64 Princeton 24
South Holt 82 Pattonsburg 32
North Andrew 62 DeKalb 18
Bishop LeBlond (1-0) at Schuyler County (1-0) – Saturday
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville 50 Harrisonville 12
East Buchanan 14 Savannah 0
Central 54 Benton 6
St. Pius X 59 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Cameron 55 Southeast 14
Chillicothe 42 Kirksville 26
Pleasant Hill 60 Lafayette 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Johnson County Central 40 Conestoga 6
Elmwood-Murdock 48 Freeman 26
Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Palmyra 26
Johnson-Brock 55 Weeping Water 6
Falls City Sacred Heart (0-1) at Lawrence-Nelson (1-0)
Humboldt-TRS 44 Deshler 26
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Shelby-Rising City 50 Mead 14
Cross County (1-0) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-1)
East Butler 56 Omaha Christian Academy 6
Southern 22 Diller-Odell 14
Thayer Central 30 Sutton 12
BDS 56 Superior 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Bennington 28 Plattsmouth 20
Wahoo 28 Ashland-Greenwood 21
Auburn 34 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13
Falls City 29 Fairbury 15
Roncalli Catholic 35 Nebraska City 0
Syracuse 40 Omaha Concordia 7
Wilber-Clatonia 42 Louisville 20
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 28 Omaha Westview 0
Skutt Catholic 30 Northwest 14
Ralston 28 Mount Michael Benedictine 14
Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 21
Oakland-Craig 22 Fort Calhoun 20
Lincoln Christian 20 Platteview 13
Malcolm 49 Raymond Central 13
Cedar Catholic 25 Aquinas Catholic 13
Bishop Neumann 62 Lincoln Lutheran 10
Battle Creek 47 David City 0
Yutan 55 Tri County 7
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 40 Meridian 0
Parkview Christian 37 Hampton 0
Pawnee City 53 Franklin 20
METRO
Norfolk 27 Bellevue East 0
Bellevue West 41 Omaha Burke 28
Millard South 33 Elkhorn South 0
Gretna 48 Omaha Central 28
Millard West 19 Omaha North 16
Omaha Bryan 61 Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 0
Papillion-LaVista 28 Papillion-LaVista South 7
Gretna East 63 Omaha Buena Vista 6