West Central Valley 27 Shenandoah 19

Clarinda 56 Red Oak 0

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10

Sidney 70 East Mills 32

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44 Stanton-Essex 14

CAM 81 Griswold 12

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9

Audubon 28 Colo-Nesco 24

Baxter 28 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

St. Edmond 61 Collins-Maxwell 14

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8

Bedford 71 Murray 20

East Union 38 Lamoni 0

Southeast Warren 56 Mormon Trail 14

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Belle Plaine 92 Melcher-Dallas 6

Moravia 57 Montezuma 55

BGM (1-1) at Twin Cedars (0-2)

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1

Woodbine 14 Boyer Valley 12

Newell-Fonda 64 West Harrison 28

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48 Siouxland Christian 0

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Lenox 52 Fremont-Mills 26

Ar-We-Va 25 Glidden-Ralston 24

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Madrid 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 18

Mount Ayr 42 Wayne 0

Lynnville-Sully 48 North Mahaska 0

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

IKM-Manning 27 Panorama 26

South Central Calhoun 47 Southwest Valley 0

ACGC 28 Earlham 14

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

St. Albert 24 West Monona 8

Logan-Magnolia 42 Kingsley-Pierson 12

Woodbury Central 39 Westwood 22

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Glenwood 47 Atlantic 6

Harlan 48 Denison-Schleswig 20

Creston 22 Lewis Central 20

Underwood 24 Kuemper Catholic 14

Treynor 35 Tri-Center 6

AHSTW 41 Riverside 7

Missouri Valley 26 MVAOCOU 24

Central Decatur 23 Nodaway Valley 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Abraham Lincoln 13

Thomas Jefferson 54 Omaha South 0

Sioux City East 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10

South Sioux City 46 Sioux City West 14

LeMars 38 Sioux City North 14

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Colfax-Mingo (0-1) at Grand View Christian (1-0)

Ogden 35 Manson-NW Webster 16

South Hamilton 48 West Marshall 13

Pleasantville 28 Woodward-Granger 14

Davis County (0-1) at Centerville (0-1)

Chariton (1-0) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-1)

Clarke (0-1) at Knoxville (0-1)

Albia 25 Interstate 35 0

Van Meter 56 Des Moines Christian 17

Greene County 55 Perry 14

Nevada 42 Roland-Story 7

Saydel 35 East Marshall 18

Southeast Valley 59 Eagle Grove 6

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 39 West Sioux 6

Gilbert 21 Carroll 14

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Sioux Center 30 Spirit Lake 20

Fort Dodge 42 Mason City 21

Webster City 34 Spencer 7

Boone 37 Storm Lake 20

Newton 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 3

Norwalk 21 Indianola 14

ADM 49 Winterset 27

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Albany 22 East Atchison 18

Stanberry 52 Rock Port 36

Nodaway Valley 26 King City 16

Worth County 74 Mound City 14

Platte Valley 64 Princeton 24

South Holt 82 Pattonsburg 32

North Andrew 62 DeKalb 18

Bishop LeBlond (1-0) at Schuyler County (1-0) – Saturday

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Maryville 50 Harrisonville 12

East Buchanan 14 Savannah 0

Central 54 Benton 6

St. Pius X 59 St. Michael the Archangel 0

Cameron 55 Southeast 14

Chillicothe 42 Kirksville 26

Pleasant Hill 60 Lafayette 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Johnson County Central 40 Conestoga 6

Elmwood-Murdock 48 Freeman 26

Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Palmyra 26

Johnson-Brock 55 Weeping Water 6

Falls City Sacred Heart (0-1) at Lawrence-Nelson (1-0)

Humboldt-TRS 44 Deshler 26

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Shelby-Rising City 50 Mead 14

Cross County (1-0) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-1)

East Butler 56 Omaha Christian Academy 6

Southern 22 Diller-Odell 14

Thayer Central 30 Sutton 12

BDS 56 Superior 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Bennington 28 Plattsmouth 20

Wahoo 28 Ashland-Greenwood 21

Auburn 34 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13

Falls City 29 Fairbury 15

Roncalli Catholic 35 Nebraska City 0

Syracuse 40 Omaha Concordia 7

Wilber-Clatonia 42 Louisville 20

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Gross Catholic 28 Omaha Westview 0

Skutt Catholic 30 Northwest 14

Ralston 28 Mount Michael Benedictine 14

Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 21

Oakland-Craig 22 Fort Calhoun 20

Lincoln Christian 20 Platteview 13

Malcolm 49 Raymond Central 13

Cedar Catholic 25 Aquinas Catholic 13

Bishop Neumann 62 Lincoln Lutheran 10

Battle Creek 47 David City 0

Yutan 55 Tri County 7

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Red Cloud 40 Meridian 0

Parkview Christian 37 Hampton 0

Pawnee City 53 Franklin 20

METRO 

Norfolk 27 Bellevue East 0

Bellevue West 41 Omaha Burke 28

Millard South 33 Elkhorn South 0

Gretna 48 Omaha Central 28

Millard West 19 Omaha North 16

Omaha Bryan 61 Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 0

Papillion-LaVista 28 Papillion-LaVista South 7

Gretna East 63 Omaha Buena Vista 6

