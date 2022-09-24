CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarke 94 Shenandoah 0

Greene County 43 Clarinda 12

Des Moines Christian 19 No. 9 Red Oak 13

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 43 Cherokee 8

No. 5 Spirit Lake 28 No. 2 OABCIG 13

No. 3 Williamsburg 55 Centerville 7

No. 4 West Marshall 42 Iowa Falls-Alden 14

No. 6 West Lyon 29 Sheldon 3

No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 48 North Fayette Valley 14

No. 10 New Hampton 24 No. 8 Crestwood 14

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9  

Fremont-Mills 44 East Mills 25

No. 7 Lenox 70 Stanton-Essex 20

East Union 47 Griswold 12

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Woodbine 32 Boyer Valley 21

CAM 42 Audubon 8

No. 10 West Harrison 35 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Mormon Trail 48 Lamoni 0

Moravia 84 Seymour 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Murray 14

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Melcher-Dallas 44 Twin Cedars 6

Grand View Christian 73 Woodward Academy 34

Baxter 46 BGM 44

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Ar-We-Va 44 Siouxland Christian 20

Glidden-Ralston 46 River Valley 14

No. 5 Newell-Fonda 48 Kingsley-Pierson 28

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Bedford 30 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 26

Southeast Warren 52 Montezuma 20

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 63 St. Edmond 0

KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

Dunkerton (0-4) at No. 2 Don Bosco (4-0)

No. 3 Easton Valley 49 Central City 6

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 43 New London 14

No. 6 Turkey Valley 61 Janesville 8

No. 8 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 38 No. 9 West Bend-Mallard 24

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Ogden 56 Colfax-Mingo 20

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 36 Madrid 14

Belle Plaine (2-2, 2-1) at North Mahaska (1-3, 1-2)

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

No. 4 AHSTW 39 Riverside 19

No. 10 Mount Ayr 56 Sidney 6

Earlham 38 St. Albert 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Tri-Center 44 IKM-Manning 0

Logan-Magnolia 41 Missouri Valley 8

No. 3 Woodbury Central 42 Lawton-Bronson 0

CLASS A NON-DISTRICT 

Southwest Valley 43 Wayne 0

Hinton 32 Westwood 6

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

No. 1 West Hancock 60 North Union 27

No. 2 Grundy Center 35 AGWSR 0

No. 5 HMS 51 Alta-Aurelia 16

No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 North Butler 15

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 48 Akron-Westfield 26

No. 9 Saint Ansgar 42 North Tama 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur 27 Pleasantville 0

Van Buren County 22 Cardinal 16

Sigourney-Keota 15 No. 9 Pella Christian 13

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

ACGC 51 Nodaway Valley 0

Interstate 35, Truro 47 Panorama 0

No. 1 Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 2 Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 12

Treynor 55 East Sac County 0

No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 57 West Monona 6

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch 35 No. 10 Mediapolis 13

No. 5 West Sioux 49 No. 7 Western Christian 22

No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 62 East Marshall 0

No. 8 Durant 56 Louisa-Muscatine 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28 Sioux Center 6

Carroll 35 No. 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Harlan 62 Saydel 6

No. 3 ADM 56 Atlantic 27

No. 8 Creston 39 Knoxville 0

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Benton 0

No. 4 Humboldt 26 Ballard 24

No. 5 Solon 36 West Burlington, Notre Dame 0

No. 6 Nevada 25 Gilbert 22

No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33 Charles City 0

No. 9 North Polk 55 Algona 28

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Spencer 28 Denison-Schleswig 14

LeMars 49 Storm Lake 10 

No. 10 Webster City 62 Fort Dodge 23

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood 49 Des Moines Hoover 7

No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 0

Winterset 9 Dallas Center-Grimes 7

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 56 Waterloo East 0

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 38 Cedar Rapids Washington 0

No. 8 Carlisle 36 No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar 20

No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 20 No. 5 North Scott 16

No. 6 Western Dubuque 42 Marion 7

No. 9 Indianola 49 Perry 0

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 52 Abraham Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 31 No. 9 Sioux City East 28

Ames 57 Sioux City North 28

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Davenport North 12

No. 3 Ankeny 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 18

No. 4 Southeast Polk 56 Waterloo West 0

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38 Dubuque Senior 0

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Ottumwa 14

No. 7 Linn-Mar 56 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

No. 8 Iowa City High 49 No. 10 Iowa City West 0

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Nodaway Valley 46 Mound City 12

South Holt 64 DeKalb 30

Albany 36 Platte Valley 34

North Andrew 86 St. Joseph Christian 20

Stanberry 84 Pattonsburg 48

Worth County 42 King City 8

Archie 56 Bishop LeBlond 28

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 49 Cameron 0

Savannah 54 Benton 22

Chillicothe 29 St. Pius X 20

Sarcoxie 18 Lafayette 7

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Gross Catholic 49 Ralston 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Beatrice 28 Plattsmouth 23

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 49 Omaha Concordia 0

Roncalli Catholic 38 Boys Town 7

Platteview 48 Fort Calhoun 13

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Lincoln Christian 62 Nebraska City 26

Auburn 27 Raymond Central 16

Syracuse 30 Falls City 8

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Aquinas Catholic 56 Louisville 14

Bishop Neumann 44 Yutan 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Centura 50 David City 6

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Weeping Water 54 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Conestoga 66 Omaha Christian Academy 20

Elmwood-Murdock 30 Mead 22

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Freeman 36 Johnson County Central 26 

Palmyra 48 EMF 44

Thayer Central 36 Southern 6

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

BDS 52 Falls City Sacred Heart 26

Johnson-Brock 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 6

Diller-Odell 48 Humboldt-TRS 44

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Parkview Christian 59 Sterling 20

Meridian 48 Dorchester 34

Pawnee City 64 Lewiston 27

METRO

Gretna 63 Bellevue East 9

Bellevue West 68 Omaha South 17

Creighton Prep 37 Omaha Burke 0

Elkhorn South 84 Omaha Northwest 14

Millard South 49 Lincoln North Star 10

Millard West 63 South Sioux City 0

Papillion-LaVista 44 Omaha Benson 10

Omaha Westside 48 Norfolk 0

