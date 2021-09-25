CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarke 34 Shenandoah 7
Greene County 41 Clarinda 0
Des Moines Christian 40 Red Oak 13
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 54 East Mills 48
East Union 57 Griswold 12
Lenox 38 Stanton-Essex 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM 58 Audubon 42
West Harrison 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Boyer Valley 38 Woodbine 32
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 34 Murray 8
Lamoni 54 Mormon Trail 18
Moravia 66 Seymour 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 74 BGM 44
Grand View Christian def. Woodward Academy (forfeit)
Melcher-Dallas (1-3, 0-2) at Twin Cedars (0-4, 0-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 53 Siouxland Christian 16
Glidden-Ralston 67 River Valley 14
Newell-Fonda 41 Kingsley-Pierson 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37 Bedford 30
Montezuma 41 Southeast Warren 12
Remsen St. Mary’s 58 St. Edmond 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Belle Plaine 54 North Mahaska 12
Lynnville-Sully 21 Madrid 14
Colfax-Mingo 38 Ogden 26
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW 47 Riverside 12
Mount Ayr 49 Sidney 12
Earlham 49 St. Albert 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning 16 Tri-Center 6
Logan-Magnolia 47 Missouri Valley 14
Woodbury Central 47 Lawton-Bronson 7
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 38 Pleasantville 28
Cardinal 60 Van Buren County 6
Sigourney-Keota 20 Pella Christian 13
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
ACGC 52 Nodaway Valley 6
Interstate 35 26 Panorama 20
Van Meter 70 West Central Valley 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood 70 MVAOCOU 6
Treynor 34 East Sac County 7
Kuemper Catholic 38 West Monona 13
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 28 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Sioux Center 9
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 62 Carroll 6
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan 64 Saydel 0
ADM 40 Atlantic 16
Creston 49 Knoxville 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Spencer 43 Denison-Schleswig 0
LeMars 36 Storm Lake 14
Webster City 41 Fort Dodge 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 42 Des Moines Hoover 0
Lewis Central 49 Thomas Jefferson 20
Winterset 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 13
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Dowling Catholic 58 Abraham Lincoln 7
Waukee Northwest 74 Sioux City West 0
Ames 27 Sioux City North 14
Ankeny Centennial 30 Sioux City East 0
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 48 Rock Port 0
Mound City 58 Nodaway Valley 14
South Holt 64 DeKalb 6
Platte Valley 56 Albany 38
Worth County 44 King City 34
Stanberry 75 Pattonsburg 14
North Andrew 74 St. Joseph Christian 6
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 52 Cameron 0
St. Pius X 40 Chillicothe 0
Savannah 27 Benton 0
Central 63 Lafayette 56 — OT
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Trenton 18 Milan 14
Monroe City 18 Palmyra 13
Brookfield 32 Macon 28
Centralia 20 Clark County 0
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 55 Crete 0
Beatrice 35 Norris 21
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Milford 56 Nebraska City 28
Auburn 50 Lincoln Christian 7
Falls City 28 Fairbury 20
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Raymond Central 7
Malcolm 28 Louisville 14
Wahoo 22 Platteview 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Centennial 42 Syracuse 12
Bishop Neumann 24 Wilber-Clatonia 14
Yutan 30 Lincoln Lutheran 13
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 52 Cedar Bluffs 6
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell Talbot (Forfeit)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Freeman 30 Palmyra 22
Johnson County Central 66 Humboldt-TRS 30
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Johnson-Brock 20
Mead 58 Omaha Christian Academy 16
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City 77 Meridian 29
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Waverly 38 Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Lourdes Central Catholic 66 Conestoga 28
Southern (0-4) at Diller-Odell (1-3, 1-0 D2-1)
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston (forfeit)