CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarke 34 Shenandoah 7 

Greene County 41 Clarinda 0

Des Moines Christian 40 Red Oak 13

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9  

Fremont-Mills 54 East Mills 48

East Union 57 Griswold 12

Lenox 38 Stanton-Essex 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

CAM 58 Audubon 42

West Harrison 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

Boyer Valley 38 Woodbine 32

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 34 Murray 8

Lamoni 54 Mormon Trail 18

Moravia 66 Seymour 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Baxter 74 BGM 44

Grand View Christian def. Woodward Academy (forfeit)

Melcher-Dallas (1-3, 0-2) at Twin Cedars (0-4, 0-2)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Ar-We-Va 53 Siouxland Christian 16

Glidden-Ralston 67 River Valley 14

Newell-Fonda 41 Kingsley-Pierson 34

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37 Bedford 30

Montezuma 41 Southeast Warren 12

Remsen St. Mary’s 58 St. Edmond 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

Belle Plaine 54 North Mahaska 12

Lynnville-Sully 21 Madrid 14

Colfax-Mingo 38 Ogden 26

CLASS A DISTRICT 7

AHSTW 47 Riverside 12

Mount Ayr 49 Sidney 12

Earlham 49 St. Albert 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

IKM-Manning 16 Tri-Center 6

Logan-Magnolia 47 Missouri Valley 14

Woodbury Central 47 Lawton-Bronson 7

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur 38 Pleasantville 28

Cardinal 60 Van Buren County 6

Sigourney-Keota 20 Pella Christian 13

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

ACGC 52 Nodaway Valley 6

Interstate 35 26 Panorama 20

Van Meter 70 West Central Valley 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Underwood 70 MVAOCOU 6

Treynor 34 East Sac County 7

Kuemper Catholic 38 West Monona 13

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

MOC-Floyd Valley 28 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Sioux Center 9

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 62 Carroll 6

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

Harlan 64 Saydel 0

ADM 40 Atlantic 16

Creston 49 Knoxville 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Spencer 43 Denison-Schleswig 0

LeMars 36 Storm Lake 14

Webster City 41 Fort Dodge 14

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood 42 Des Moines Hoover 0

Lewis Central 49 Thomas Jefferson 20 

Winterset 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 13

CLASS 5A KMALAND 

Dowling Catholic 58 Abraham Lincoln 7

Waukee Northwest 74 Sioux City West 0

Ames 27 Sioux City North 14

Ankeny Centennial 30 Sioux City East 0

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER  

East Atchison 48 Rock Port 0

Mound City 58 Nodaway Valley 14

South Holt 64 DeKalb 6

Platte Valley 56 Albany 38

Worth County 44 King City 34

Stanberry 75 Pattonsburg 14

North Andrew 74 St. Joseph Christian 6

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 52 Cameron 0

St. Pius X 40 Chillicothe 0

Savannah 27 Benton 0

Central 63 Lafayette 56 — OT

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Trenton 18 Milan 14

Monroe City 18 Palmyra 13

Brookfield 32 Macon 28

Centralia 20 Clark County 0

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 55 Crete 0

Beatrice 35 Norris 21

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Milford 56 Nebraska City 28

Auburn 50 Lincoln Christian 7 

Falls City 28 Fairbury 20

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 42 Raymond Central 7

Malcolm 28 Louisville 14

Wahoo 22 Platteview 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Centennial 42 Syracuse 12

Bishop Neumann 24 Wilber-Clatonia 14

Yutan 30 Lincoln Lutheran 13

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Weeping Water 52 Cedar Bluffs 6

Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell Talbot (Forfeit)

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Freeman 30 Palmyra 22

Johnson County Central 66 Humboldt-TRS 30

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Johnson-Brock 20

Mead 58 Omaha Christian Academy 16

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Pawnee City 77 Meridian 29

KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT 

Waverly 38 Mount Michael Benedictine 7

Lourdes Central Catholic 66 Conestoga 28

Southern (0-4) at Diller-Odell (1-3, 1-0 D2-1)

Parkview Christian def. Lewiston (forfeit)

