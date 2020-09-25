KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 5
Class 2A District 9
Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10
Greene County 55 Red Oak 14
Atlantic 38 Des Moines Christian 0
8-Man District 7
East Mills 47 Bedford 12
East Union 18 Griswold 12
CAM 54 Lenox 38
8-Man District 8
Ar-We-Va 50 Boyer Valley 38
Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7
West Harrison 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Woodbine 12
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Grand View Christian 14
Southeast Warren 56 Melcher-Dallas 14
Murray 64 Mormon Trail 14
Lamoni 66 Seymour 6
8-Man District 4
Lone Tree 52 GMG, Garwin 14 (ND)
English Valleys 70 Twin Cedars 40
Montezuma 71 Moravia 7
New London 38 Winfield-Mount Union 0
WACO 32 Tri-County 0
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21
IKM-Manning 20 Ridge View 14
West Monona 36 Westwood 22
Class A District 9
Riverside 49 Sidney 6
Southwest Valley 19 Tri-Center 14
Class A District 8
Nodaway Valley 47 Wayne 0
ADM 63 Earlham 22 (ND)
Class 1A District 9
Underwood 50 East Sac County 7
Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6
OABCIG 63 MVAOCOU 14
Class 1A District 8
Woodward-Granger 36 Kuemper Catholic 17
Van Meter 46 ACGC 12
Panorama 46 West Central Valley 0
Class 1A District 7
Interstate 35, Truro 6 Central Decatur 0 — OT
Pleasantville Colfax-Mingo
Mount Ayr 28 Pella Christian 7
Class 3A District 9
Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 14
Harlan 28 Carroll 14
Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0
Class 3A District 1
Spencer 38 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38 LeMars 13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Storm Lake 21
Class 4A
Abraham Lincoln 43 Sioux City North 6
Indianola 49 Sioux City West 6
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6
Mound City 52 North-West Nodaway 14
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 49 DeKalb 0
Albany 56 Platte Valley 8
North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20
Stanberry 64 Pattonsburg 30
King City 50 Worth County 44
Archie 62 Bishop LeBlond 6
Orrick 38 Santa Fe 6
Southwest Livingston 60 Stewartsville 8
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 27 Cameron 7
St. Pius X 42 Chillicothe 27
Savannah 11 Central 0 (NC)
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 54 Lafayette County 34
Central St. Michael the Archangel
Nebraska Class B District 3
Plattsmouth 38 Crete 8
Norris 35 Beatrice 7
Waverly 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 0 (ND)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Milford 22 Nebraska City 20
Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10
Falls City 55 Fairbury 0
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6
Malcolm 40 Louisville 7
Wahoo 46 Platteview 6
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Centennial 33 Syracuse 15
Yutan 40 Lincoln Lutheran 10
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 35 Omaha Brownell Talbot 18
Weeping Water 60 Cedar Bluffs 14
Class D1 District 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Conestoga 8 (ND)
Freeman 30 Pamyra 22
Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Johnson-Brock 6
Mead Omaha Christian Academy
Southern 42 Diller-Odell 38 (ND)
Class D6 District 1
Sterling 63 Deshler 18
Pawnee City 39 Meridian 16
Parkview Christian 59 Lewiston 13
Metro Conference
Creighton Prep 29 Millard West 26
Papillion-LaVista South 40 Lincoln Southwest 24
Elkhorn South 41 Papillion-LaVista 17
Gretna 41 Bellevue East 18
Bellevue West 49 Kearney 14
Omaha Westside 42 Grand Island 0