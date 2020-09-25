KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 5

Class 2A District 9  

Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10

Greene County 55 Red Oak 14

Atlantic 38 Des Moines Christian 0

8-Man District 7 

East Mills 47 Bedford 12

East Union 18 Griswold 12

CAM 54 Lenox 38

8-Man District 8 

Ar-We-Va 50 Boyer Valley 38

Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7

West Harrison 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Woodbine 12

8-Man District 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Grand View Christian 14

Southeast Warren 56 Melcher-Dallas 14

Murray 64 Mormon Trail 14

Lamoni 66 Seymour 6

8-Man District 4

Lone Tree 52 GMG, Garwin 14 (ND)

English Valleys 70 Twin Cedars 40

Montezuma 71 Moravia 7

New London 38 Winfield-Mount Union 0

WACO 32 Tri-County 0

Class A District 10 

Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21

IKM-Manning 20 Ridge View 14

West Monona 36 Westwood 22

Class A District 9 

Riverside 49 Sidney 6

Southwest Valley 19 Tri-Center 14

Class A District 8 

Nodaway Valley 47 Wayne 0

ADM 63 Earlham 22 (ND)

Class 1A District 9 

Underwood 50 East Sac County 7

Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6

OABCIG 63 MVAOCOU 14

Class 1A District 8 

Woodward-Granger 36 Kuemper Catholic 17

Van Meter 46 ACGC 12

Panorama 46 West Central Valley 0

Class 1A District 7 

Interstate 35, Truro 6 Central Decatur 0 — OT

Pleasantville Colfax-Mingo

Mount Ayr 28 Pella Christian 7

Class 3A District 9  

Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 14

Harlan 28 Carroll 14

Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0

Class 3A District 1 

Spencer 38 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38 LeMars 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Storm Lake 21

Class 4A  

Abraham Lincoln 43 Sioux City North 6

Indianola 49 Sioux City West 6

Missouri 8-Man 

East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6

Mound City 52 North-West Nodaway 14

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 49 DeKalb 0

Albany 56 Platte Valley 8

North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20

Stanberry 64 Pattonsburg 30

King City 50 Worth County 44

Archie 62 Bishop LeBlond 6

Orrick 38 Santa Fe 6

Southwest Livingston 60 Stewartsville 8

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 27 Cameron 7

St. Pius X 42 Chillicothe 27

Savannah 11 Central 0 (NC)

Class 3 District 8 

Richmond 54 Lafayette County 34

Central St. Michael the Archangel 

Nebraska Class B District 3

Plattsmouth 38 Crete 8

Norris 35 Beatrice 7

Waverly 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 0 (ND)

Nebraska Class C1 District 1 

Milford 22 Nebraska City 20

Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10

Falls City 55 Fairbury 0

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6

Malcolm 40 Louisville 7

Wahoo 46 Platteview 6

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Centennial 33 Syracuse 15

Yutan 40 Lincoln Lutheran 10

Nebraska Class D1 District 1 

Elmwood-Murdock 35 Omaha Brownell Talbot 18

Weeping Water 60 Cedar Bluffs 14

Class D1 District 2 

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Conestoga 8 (ND)

Freeman 30 Pamyra 22

Class D2 District 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Johnson-Brock 6

Mead Omaha Christian Academy

Southern 42 Diller-Odell 38 (ND)

Class D6 District 1 

Sterling 63 Deshler 18

Pawnee City 39 Meridian 16

Parkview Christian 59 Lewiston 13

Metro Conference

Creighton Prep 29 Millard West 26

Papillion-LaVista South 40 Lincoln Southwest 24

Elkhorn South 41 Papillion-LaVista 17

Gretna 41 Bellevue East 18

Bellevue West 49 Kearney 14

Omaha Westside 42 Grand Island 0

