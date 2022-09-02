TRIANGLE
Shenandoah 20 Nodaway Valley 7
Underwood 59 Clarinda 22
Red Oak 42 West Central Valley 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Bedford 70 Griswold 6
Lenox 50 East Mills 32
Fremont-Mills 42 Stanton-Essex 6
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 50 Boyer Valley 13
CAM 56 Woodbine 16
West Harrison 35 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 32
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Moravia 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 64
Murray 36 Seymour 6
Southeast Warren 59 Mormon Trail 22
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 64 Melcher-Dallas 0
BGM 74 Twin Cedars 6
Montezuma 68 Grand View Christian 26
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 67 Ar-We-Va 19
Remsen St. Mary’s 60 River Valley 6
Newell-Fonda 72 Siouxland Christian 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
East Union 53 Lamoni 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 77 Woodward Academy 14
GTRA 50 Glidden-Ralston 8
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Ogden 55 Wayne 12
Madrid 32 Belle Plaine 26 OT
Lynnville-Sully 50 North Mahaska 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW 50 Earlham 28
Southwest Valley 35 Sidney 0
St. Albert 30 Riverside 28
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Lawton-Bronson 65 Missouri Valley 0
Westwood 26 IKM-Manning 18
Woodbury Central 41 Logan-Magnolia 6
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Indianola 31 Glenwood 17
Lewis Central 28 Carlisle 21
Kuemper Catholic 37 Atlantic 22
Harlan 63 Grinnell 6
Creston 31 Winterset 14
Denison-Schleswig 22 Abraham Lincoln 7
Treynor 34 Tri-Center 22
Mount Ayr 33 Central Decatur 13
Omaha South 48 Thomas Jefferson 7
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City East 28 Sioux City North 2
Sioux City West 35 South Sioux City 33 - THURSDAY
LeMars 28 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Clarke 57 Colfax-Mingo 0
Central Lee 34 Cardinal 14
Davis County 26 Van Buren 14
Interstate 35 (0-1) at Pleasantville (0-1)
Pella Christian 61 Panorama 3
Mid-Prairie 23 Sigourney-Keota 20
ACGC 34 Woodward-Granger 30
Williamsburg 18 Van Meter 13
Eagle Grove 30 MVAOCOU 20
Ridge View 12 East Sac County 3
Cherokee 52 West Monona 30
Greene County 61 Perry 0
Des Moines Christian 48 Des Moines Hoover 7
Gilbert 27 Carroll 14
West Sioux 58 Sioux Center 14
Western Christian 27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20
ADM 59 Ballard 20
South Tama 53 Saydel 0
Oskaloosa 28 Knoxville 6
Ames 36 Fort Dodge 32
OABCIG 42 Storm Lake 0
Spencer 39 Mason City 27
Webster City 54 Boone 0
Bondurant-Farrar 21 Dallas Center-Grimes 14
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 64 Nodaway Valley 6
Platte Valley 54 Rock Port 16
Albany 54 Stanberry 32
Stewartsville-Osborn 40 Mound City 12
South Holt 80 Southwest Livingston 42
Worth County 92 St. Joseph Christian 12
North Andrew 64 Bishop LeBlond 36
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville 49 Harrisonville 6
Kirksville 40 Chillicothe 14
Cameron 22 Southeast 6
Savannah 24 East Buchanan 19
Pleasant Hill 63 Lafayette 7
St. Pius X 42 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Central 47 Benton 13
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Johnson County Central 24 Conestoga 14
Elmwood-Murdock 76 Freeman 20
Johnson-Brock 56 Weeping Water 22
Palmyra 60 Lourdes Central Catholic 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 52 Lawrence-Nelson 44
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Shelby-Rising City 28 Mead 14
Cross County 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
East Butler 60 Omaha Christian Academy 26
EMF 72 McCool Junction 24
Southern 18 Diller-Odell 12
Thayer Central 54 Sutton 16
BDS 50 Superior 21
Deshler (0-1) at Humboldt-TRS (1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Bennington 38 Plattsmouth 0
Ashland-Greenwood 20 Wahoo 0
Syracuse 38 Omaha Concordia 17
Roncalli Catholic 50 Nebraska City 20
Auburn 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snider 13
Fairbury 56 Falls City 7
Wilber-Clatonia 35 Louisville 7
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 63 Omaha Westview 14
Skutt Catholic 21 Northwest 16
Mount Michael Benedictine 28 Ralston 27
Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 15
Oakland-Craig 46 Fort Calhoun 7
Platteview 21 Lincoln Christian 7
Malcolm 38 Raymond Central 13
Cedar Catholic 33 Aquinas Catholic 3
Bishop Neumann 42 Lincoln Lutheran 21
Battle Creek (1-0) at David City (0-1)
Yutan 41 Tri-County 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 40 St. Edward 33
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 63 Meridian 14
Parkview Christian 46 Hampton 6
METRO
Elkhorn South 31 Millard South 28
Norfolk 42 Bellevue East 0
Bellevue West 60 Omaha Burke 13
Gretna 56 Omaha Central 0
Papillion-LaVista South 29 Papillion-LaVista 3
Omaha Westside 37 Grand Island 13
Lincoln High 62 Omaha Northwest 12
Omaha North 14 Millard West 13