Shenandoah 20 Nodaway Valley 7

Underwood 59 Clarinda 22

Red Oak 42 West Central Valley 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 

Bedford 70 Griswold 6

Lenox 50 East Mills 32

Fremont-Mills 42 Stanton-Essex 6

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Audubon 50 Boyer Valley 13

CAM 56 Woodbine 16

West Harrison 35 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 32

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Moravia 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 64

Murray 36 Seymour 6

Southeast Warren 59 Mormon Trail 22

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Baxter 64 Melcher-Dallas 0

BGM 74 Twin Cedars 6

Montezuma 68 Grand View Christian 26

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Kingsley-Pierson 67 Ar-We-Va 19

Remsen St. Mary’s 60 River Valley 6

Newell-Fonda 72 Siouxland Christian 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

East Union 53 Lamoni 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 77 Woodward Academy 14

GTRA 50 Glidden-Ralston 8

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

Ogden 55 Wayne 12

Madrid 32 Belle Plaine 26 OT

Lynnville-Sully 50 North Mahaska 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

AHSTW 50 Earlham 28

Southwest Valley 35 Sidney 0

St. Albert 30 Riverside 28

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Lawton-Bronson 65 Missouri Valley 0

Westwood 26 IKM-Manning 18

Woodbury Central 41 Logan-Magnolia 6

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Indianola 31 Glenwood 17

Lewis Central 28 Carlisle 21

Kuemper Catholic 37 Atlantic 22

Harlan 63 Grinnell 6

Creston 31 Winterset 14

Denison-Schleswig 22 Abraham Lincoln 7

Treynor 34 Tri-Center 22

Mount Ayr 33 Central Decatur 13

Omaha South 48 Thomas Jefferson 7

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City East 28 Sioux City North 2

Sioux City West 35 South Sioux City 33 - THURSDAY

LeMars 28 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Clarke 57 Colfax-Mingo 0

Central Lee 34 Cardinal 14

Davis County 26 Van Buren 14

Interstate 35 (0-1) at Pleasantville (0-1)

Pella Christian 61 Panorama 3

Mid-Prairie 23 Sigourney-Keota 20

ACGC 34 Woodward-Granger 30

Williamsburg 18 Van Meter 13

Eagle Grove 30 MVAOCOU 20

Ridge View 12 East Sac County 3

Cherokee 52 West Monona 30

Greene County 61 Perry 0

Des Moines Christian 48 Des Moines Hoover 7

Gilbert 27 Carroll 14

West Sioux 58 Sioux Center 14

Western Christian 27 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20

ADM 59 Ballard 20

South Tama 53 Saydel 0

Oskaloosa 28 Knoxville 6

Ames 36 Fort Dodge 32

OABCIG 42 Storm Lake 0

Spencer 39 Mason City 27

Webster City 54 Boone 0

Bondurant-Farrar 21 Dallas Center-Grimes 14

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 64 Nodaway Valley 6

Platte Valley 54 Rock Port 16

Albany 54 Stanberry 32

Stewartsville-Osborn 40 Mound City 12

South Holt 80 Southwest Livingston 42

Worth County 92 St. Joseph Christian 12

North Andrew 64 Bishop LeBlond 36

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Maryville 49 Harrisonville 6

Kirksville 40 Chillicothe 14

Cameron 22 Southeast 6

Savannah 24 East Buchanan 19

Pleasant Hill 63 Lafayette 7

St. Pius X 42 St. Michael the Archangel 0

Central 47 Benton 13

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Johnson County Central 24 Conestoga 14

Elmwood-Murdock 76 Freeman 20

Johnson-Brock 56 Weeping Water 22

Palmyra 60 Lourdes Central Catholic 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 52 Lawrence-Nelson 44

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Shelby-Rising City 28 Mead 14

Cross County 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

East Butler 60 Omaha Christian Academy 26

EMF 72 McCool Junction 24

Southern 18 Diller-Odell 12

Thayer Central 54 Sutton 16

BDS 50 Superior 21

Deshler (0-1) at Humboldt-TRS (1-0)

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Bennington 38 Plattsmouth 0

Ashland-Greenwood 20 Wahoo 0

Syracuse 38 Omaha Concordia 17

Roncalli Catholic 50 Nebraska City 20

Auburn 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snider 13

Fairbury 56 Falls City 7

Wilber-Clatonia 35 Louisville 7

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Gross Catholic 63 Omaha Westview 14

Skutt Catholic 21 Northwest 16

Mount Michael Benedictine 28 Ralston 27

Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 15

Oakland-Craig 46 Fort Calhoun 7

Platteview 21 Lincoln Christian 7

Malcolm 38 Raymond Central 13

Cedar Catholic 33 Aquinas Catholic 3

Bishop Neumann 42 Lincoln Lutheran 21

Battle Creek (1-0) at David City (0-1)

Yutan 41 Tri-County 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Sterling 40 St. Edward 33

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Red Cloud 63 Meridian 14

Parkview Christian 46 Hampton 6

METRO

Elkhorn South 31 Millard South 28

Norfolk 42 Bellevue East 0

Bellevue West 60 Omaha Burke 13

Gretna 56 Omaha Central 0

Papillion-LaVista South 29 Papillion-LaVista 3

Omaha Westside 37 Grand Island 13

Lincoln High 62 Omaha Northwest 12

Omaha North 14 Millard West 13

