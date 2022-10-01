CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Greene County 34 Red Oak 23
Des Moines Christian 41 Clarke 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 39 Unity Christian 7
No. 2 Williamsburg 56 Mid-Prairie 7
No. 3 West Marshall 13 PCM 12
No. 4 Spirit Lake 45 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
No. 5 OABCIG 62 Pocahontas Area 0
No. 6 West Lyon 49 Okoboji, Milford 7
Waukon 28 No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 6
No. 9 Osage 21 No. 8 New Hampton 8
No. 10 Crestwood 44 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills 24 Bedford 18
No. 10 Fremont-Mills 74 East Union 20
No. 7 Lenox 81 Griswold 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 66 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
No. 9 West Harrison 49 Woodbine 0
CAM 60 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Mormon Trail 44
Lamoni 74 Seymour 34
Southeast Warren 50 Moravia 22
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 82 Twin Cedars 12
Melcher-Dallas 74 Woodward Academy 48
BGM, Brooklyn 74 Grand View Christian 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 70 Glidden-Ralston 28
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 No. 5 Newell-Fonda 13
Siouxland Christian 40 River Valley 32
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Stanton-Essex 54 Murray 42
Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 7
Baxter 63 Collins-Maxwell 16
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco 85 GMG 8
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Lone Tree 17
No. 6 Turkey Valley 44 Clarksville 32
Harris-Lake Park 42 No. 8 GTRA 40
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Madrid 61 Wayne 0
Ogden 53 Belle Plaine 26
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 58 Colfax-Mingo 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 4 AHSTW 69 Sidney 8
No. 10 Mount Ayr 43 St. Albert 3
Southwest Valley 21 Earlham 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 18
Tri-Center 34 Lawton-Bronson 19
No. 3 Woodbury Central 40 Westwood 14
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
Riverside 46 Missouri Valley 6
Columbus Junction 71 North Mahaska 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock 31 No. 5 HMS 18
No. 2 Grundy Center 35 Nashua-Plainfield 8
No. 7 Newman Catholic 55 Lake Mills 28
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 28 South O’Brien 20
No. 9 St. Ansgar 68 North Butler 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 48 Van Buren County 0
Pella Christian 54 Pleasantville 7
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 56 Cardinal 3
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
No. 1 Van Meter 42 Nodaway Valley 0
ACGC 23 Interstate 35 20
West Central Valley 49 Panorama 14
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 2 Underwood 54 Treynor 0
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 63 East Sac County 0
MVAOCOU 24 West Monona 16
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch 49 No. 7 Durant 13
No. 5 West Sioux 35 Ridge View 0
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 27 No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 20
No. 9 MFL MarMac 78 Postville 8
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Carroll 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26 2OT
Sioux Center 21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan 54 Atlantic 7
No. 3 ADM 38 No. 6 Creston 7
Knoxville 42 Saydel 6
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 42 No. 10 Davenport Assumption 17
No. 4 Humboldt 24 No. 7 North Polk 14
No. 5 Solon 44 Washington 0
No. 8 Nevada 17 Ballard 12
Independence 21 No. 9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 42 Storm Lake 7
No. 10 Webster City 28 LeMars 7
Spencer 49 Fort Dodge 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 30 Winterset 7
No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Des Moines Hoover 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 48 Thomas Jefferson 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 42 Marion 7
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 47 Pella 0
No. 4 Carlisle 42 Boone 0
No. 5 Indianola 45 Norwalk 33
No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 70 Perry 0
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 68 Mount Pleasant 6
No. 8 North Scott 46 Burlington 7
No. 9 Western Dubuque 38 Decorah 22
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Ames 42 Abraham Lincoln 13
Waukee Northwest 17 No. 10 Sioux City East 7
Waukee 24 Sioux City North 14
Sioux City West 45 Des Moines East 40
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 44 Bettendorf 14
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 42 Johnston 19
No. 3 Ankeny 34 WDM Valley 24
No. 4 Southeast Polk 49 No. 7 Linn-Mar 27
Cedar Falls 23 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45 Waterloo West 14
No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport North 0
No. 9 Ankeny Centennial 28 Urbandale 23
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 60 Mound City 6
King City 72 Rock Port 36
Nodaway Valley 70 DeKalb 34
South Holt 76 Stewartsville-Osborn 56
Platte Valley 66 Southwest Livingston 20
North Andrew 54 Stanberry 6
Worth County 76 Knox County 24
Bishop LeBlond 68 Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) 56
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 55 Benton 7
Savannah 41 Cameron 6
Chillicothe 42 Lafayette 7
St. James Academy (Kan.) 49 St. Pius X 14
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Gross Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 3
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Skutt Catholic 23 Lincoln Pius X 8 (THURSDAY)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fort Calhoun 10
Boys Town 56 Omaha Concordia 0
Roncalli Catholic 31 Platteview 21
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Nebraska City 29 Falls City 0
Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 20
Raymond Central 39 Syracuse 21
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Yutan 63 Louisville 0
Aquinas Catholic 47 David City 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Bishop Neumann 48 North Bend Central 18
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 64 Mead 22
Elmwood-Murdock 65 Conestoga 30
Omaha Brownell Talbot 70 Omaha Christian Academy 30
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central (2-3, 1-1) at Palmyra (4-1, 1-1)
Freeman 44 Southern 0
Thayer Central 46 EMF 14
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (3-2, 1-1) at Humboldt-TRS (3-2, 0-2)
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Diller-Odell 12
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling 24 Dorchester 18
Parkview Christian 43 Pawnee City 16
Meridian 56 Lewiston 52
METRO
Bellevue East 51 Omaha Benson 45 2OT
Gretna 40 Bellevue West 37
Creighton Prep 55 Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South 49 Fremont 7
Millard West 40 Millard North 14
Omaha Bryan 23 South Sioux City 21
Papillon-LaVista 36 Omaha Burke 0
Omaha North 64 Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-LaVista South 66 Omaha South 8
North Platte 21 Omaha Westside 17