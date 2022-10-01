CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Greene County 34 Red Oak 23

Des Moines Christian 41 Clarke 14

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 39 Unity Christian 7 

No. 2 Williamsburg 56 Mid-Prairie 7

No. 3 West Marshall 13 PCM 12

No. 4 Spirit Lake 45 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0

No. 5 OABCIG 62 Pocahontas Area 0

No. 6 West Lyon 49 Okoboji, Milford 7

Waukon 28 No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 6

No. 9 Osage 21 No. 8 New Hampton 8

No. 10 Crestwood 44 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9  

East Mills 24 Bedford 18

No. 10 Fremont-Mills 74 East Union 20

No. 7 Lenox 81 Griswold 14

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Audubon 66 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

No. 9 West Harrison 49 Woodbine 0

CAM 60 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Mormon Trail 44

Lamoni 74 Seymour 34

Southeast Warren 50 Moravia 22

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Montezuma 82 Twin Cedars 12

Melcher-Dallas 74 Woodward Academy 48

BGM, Brooklyn 74 Grand View Christian 14

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Kingsley-Pierson 70 Glidden-Ralston 28

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 No. 5 Newell-Fonda 13

Siouxland Christian 40 River Valley 32

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Stanton-Essex 54 Murray 42

Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 7

Baxter 63 Collins-Maxwell 16

KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

No. 2 Don Bosco 85 GMG 8

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Lone Tree 17

No. 6 Turkey Valley 44 Clarksville 32

Harris-Lake Park 42 No. 8 GTRA 40

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Madrid 61 Wayne 0

Ogden 53 Belle Plaine 26

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 58 Colfax-Mingo 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

No. 4 AHSTW 69 Sidney 8

No. 10 Mount Ayr 43 St. Albert 3

Southwest Valley 21 Earlham 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 18

Tri-Center 34 Lawton-Bronson 19

No. 3 Woodbury Central 40 Westwood 14

CLASS A NON-DISTRICT 

Riverside 46 Missouri Valley 6

Columbus Junction 71 North Mahaska 14 

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

No. 1 West Hancock 31 No. 5 HMS 18

No. 2 Grundy Center 35 Nashua-Plainfield 8

No. 7 Newman Catholic 55 Lake Mills 28

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 28 South O’Brien 20

No. 9 St. Ansgar 68 North Butler 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur 48 Van Buren County 0

Pella Christian 54 Pleasantville 7

No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 56 Cardinal 3

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

No. 1 Van Meter 42 Nodaway Valley 0 

ACGC 23 Interstate 35 20

West Central Valley 49 Panorama 14

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 2 Underwood 54 Treynor 0

No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 63 East Sac County 0

MVAOCOU 24 West Monona 16

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch 49 No. 7 Durant 13

No. 5 West Sioux 35 Ridge View 0

No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 27 No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 20

No. 9 MFL MarMac 78 Postville 8

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Carroll 6

MOC-Floyd Valley 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26 2OT

Sioux Center 21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Harlan 54 Atlantic 7

No. 3 ADM 38 No. 6 Creston 7

Knoxville 42 Saydel 6

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

No. 2 Mount Vernon 42 No. 10 Davenport Assumption 17

No. 4 Humboldt 24 No. 7 North Polk 14

No. 5 Solon 44 Washington 0

No. 8 Nevada 17 Ballard 12

Independence 21 No. 9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Denison-Schleswig 42 Storm Lake 7

No. 10 Webster City 28 LeMars 7

Spencer 49 Fort Dodge 14

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood 30 Winterset 7

No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Des Moines Hoover 14

Dallas Center-Grimes 48 Thomas Jefferson 0

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 42 Marion 7

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 47 Pella 0

No. 4 Carlisle 42 Boone 0

No. 5 Indianola 45 Norwalk 33

No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 70 Perry 0

No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 68 Mount Pleasant 6

No. 8 North Scott 46 Burlington 7

No. 9 Western Dubuque 38 Decorah 22

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

Ames 42 Abraham Lincoln 13

Waukee Northwest 17 No. 10 Sioux City East 7

Waukee 24 Sioux City North 14

Sioux City West 45 Des Moines East 40

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley 44 Bettendorf 14

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 42 Johnston 19

No. 3 Ankeny 34 WDM Valley 24

No. 4 Southeast Polk 49 No. 7 Linn-Mar 27

Cedar Falls 23 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45 Waterloo West 14

No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport North 0

No. 9 Ankeny Centennial 28 Urbandale 23

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 60 Mound City 6

King City 72 Rock Port 36

Nodaway Valley 70 DeKalb 34

South Holt 76 Stewartsville-Osborn 56

Platte Valley 66 Southwest Livingston 20

North Andrew 54 Stanberry 6

Worth County 76 Knox County 24

Bishop LeBlond 68 Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) 56

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 55 Benton 7

Savannah 41 Cameron 6

Chillicothe 42 Lafayette 7

St. James Academy (Kan.) 49 St. Pius X 14

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Gross Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 3

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Skutt Catholic 23 Lincoln Pius X 8 (THURSDAY)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fort Calhoun 10

Boys Town 56 Omaha Concordia 0

Roncalli Catholic 31 Platteview 21

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Nebraska City 29 Falls City 0

Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 20

Raymond Central 39 Syracuse 21

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Yutan 63 Louisville 0 

Aquinas Catholic 47 David City 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Bishop Neumann 48 North Bend Central 18

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Weeping Water 64 Mead 22

Elmwood-Murdock 65 Conestoga 30

Omaha Brownell Talbot 70 Omaha Christian Academy 30

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Johnson County Central (2-3, 1-1) at Palmyra (4-1, 1-1)

Freeman 44 Southern 0

Thayer Central 46 EMF 14

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart (3-2, 1-1) at Humboldt-TRS (3-2, 0-2)

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Diller-Odell 12

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 24 Dorchester 18

Parkview Christian 43 Pawnee City 16

Meridian 56 Lewiston 52

METRO

Bellevue East 51 Omaha Benson 45 2OT

Gretna 40 Bellevue West 37

Creighton Prep 55 Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn South 49 Fremont 7

Millard West 40 Millard North 14

Omaha Bryan 23 South Sioux City 21

Papillon-LaVista 36 Omaha Burke 0

Omaha North 64 Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-LaVista South 66 Omaha South 8

North Platte 21 Omaha Westside 17

