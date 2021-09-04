TRIANGLE
Shenandoah 28 Nodaway Valley 26
Underwood 47 Clarinda 7
Red Oak 20 West Central Valley 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Bedford 52 Griswold 0
Lenox 76 East Mills 30
Fremont-Mills 64 Stanton-Essex 36
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 53 Boyer Valley 14
CAM 76 Woodbine 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 40 West Harrison 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 56 Moravia 6
Murray 72 Seymour 6
Southeast Warren 27 Mormon Trail 20
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 68 Melcher-Dallas 0
BGM 91 Twin Cedars 0
Montezuma (1-0) at Grand View Christian (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 51 Ar-We-Va 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 59 River Valley 0
Newell-Fonda (1-0) at Siouxland Christian (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lamoni 50 East Union 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 51 Woodward Academy 6
GTRA 68 Glidden-Ralston 37
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Ogden 54 Wayne 12
Belle Plaine 20 Madrid 6
Lynnville-Sully 46 North Mahaska 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Earlham 40 AHSTW 7
Southwest Valley 29 Sidney 0
Riverside 49 St. Albert 36
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Lawton-Bronson 66 Missouri Valley 32
IKM-Manning 28 Westwood 20
Woodbury Central 18 Logan-Magnolia 13
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Indianola 52 Glenwood 16
Lewis Central 70 Carlisle 22
Kuemper Catholic 34 Atlantic 0
Harlan 56 Grinnell 7
Winterset 28 Creston 7
Abraham Lincoln 45 Denison-Schleswig 36
Tri-Center 14 Treynor 0
Mount Ayr 34 Central Decatur 27
Omaha South 43 Thomas Jefferson 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 21
Sioux City East 54 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City West 42 South Sioux City 41 — OT
LeMars 22 Bishop Heelan Catholic 8
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Clarke 35 Colfax-Mingo 19
Cardinal 66 Central Lee 7
Davis County 29 Van Buren County 8
Pleasantville (1-0) at Interstate 35 (0-1)
Pella Christian 44 Panorama 7
Sigourney-Keota 42 Mid-Prairie 12
ACGC 62 Woodward-Granger 6
Van Meter 20 Williamsburg 0
Eagle Grove 32 MVAOCOU 6
Ridge View 38 East Sac County 14
Cherokee 41 West Monona 27
Greene County 63 Perry 0
Des Moines Christian 45 Des Moines Hoover 0
Carroll 24 Gilbert 7
West Sioux 42 Sioux Center 27
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34 Western Christian 13
ADM 31 Ballard 14
South Tama 33 Saydel 0
Oskaloosa 35 Knoxville 0
Fort Dodge 42 Ames 21
OABCIG 42 Storm Lake 10
Spencer 41 Mason City 8
Webster City 42 Boone 0
Bondurant-Farrar 33 Dallas Center-Grimes 17
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 84 Nodaway Valley 0
Rock Port 60 Platte Valley 12
Mound City 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 6
South Holt 74 Southwest Livingston 0
Stanberry 50 Albany 0
Worth County 72 St. Joseph Christian 0
Bishop LeBlond 34 North Andrew 14
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Harrisonville 28 Maryville 20
Chillicothe 34 Kirksville 14
Lincoln College Prep 60 Cameron 7
Savannah 6 Lathrop 0
Lafayette 50 Atchison KS 21
St. Pius X 56 St. Michael the Archangel 10
Pleasant Hill 50 Benton 19
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Marceline 20 Brookfield 0
Duchesne 21 Macon 14
Bowling Green 45 Palmyra 0
East Buchanan 42 Trenton 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 55 Ralston 7
Auburn 28 Fort Calhoun 6
Raymond Central 42 Falls City 16
Ashland-Greenwood 33 Milford 0
Nebraska City 41 Louisville 28
Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Freeman 60 Conestoga 30
Clarkson/Leigh 46 Elmwood-Murdock 24
Palmyra 68 Omaha Brownell Talbot 24
Weeping Water 40 Tri County 26
Johnson County Central 28 Southern 18
Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Nebraska Lutheran 0
Johnson-Brock 32 BDS 30
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 73 Elba 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice 33 Lexington 13
Crete 24 McCook 14
Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 24 — 2 OT
Superior 42 Fairbury 24
Lincoln Lutheran 23 Lincoln Christian 7
Yutan 34 Malcolm 12
Platteview 19 Boys Town 18
Wahoo 13 Adams Central 8
Norfolk Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 24
Aquinas Catholic 14 Centennial 0
Wilber-Clatonia 36 Sutton 32
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Humboldt-TRS 52 Diller-Odell 44
Mead 38 Allen 26
High Plains Community 57 Omaha Christian Academy 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Red Cloud 67 Lewiston 12
Pawnee City 74 Dorchester 16