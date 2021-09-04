TRIANGLE 

Shenandoah 28 Nodaway Valley 26

Underwood 47 Clarinda 7

Red Oak 20 West Central Valley 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 

Bedford 52 Griswold 0

Lenox 76 East Mills 30

Fremont-Mills 64 Stanton-Essex 36

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10  

Audubon 53 Boyer Valley 14

CAM 76 Woodbine 20

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 40 West Harrison 34

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys 56 Moravia 6

Murray 72 Seymour 6

Southeast Warren 27 Mormon Trail 20

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Baxter 68 Melcher-Dallas 0

BGM 91 Twin Cedars 0 

Montezuma (1-0) at Grand View Christian (0-1)

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Kingsley-Pierson 51 Ar-We-Va 6

Remsen St. Mary’s 59 River Valley 0

Newell-Fonda (1-0) at Siouxland Christian (0-1)

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Lamoni 50 East Union 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 51 Woodward Academy 6

GTRA 68 Glidden-Ralston 37

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Ogden 54 Wayne 12

Belle Plaine 20 Madrid 6

Lynnville-Sully 46 North Mahaska 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Earlham 40 AHSTW 7

Southwest Valley 29 Sidney 0

Riverside 49 St. Albert 36

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Lawton-Bronson 66 Missouri Valley 32

IKM-Manning 28 Westwood 20

Woodbury Central 18 Logan-Magnolia 13

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Indianola 52 Glenwood 16

Lewis Central 70 Carlisle 22

Kuemper Catholic 34 Atlantic 0

Harlan 56 Grinnell 7

Winterset 28 Creston 7

Abraham Lincoln 45 Denison-Schleswig 36

Tri-Center 14 Treynor 0

Mount Ayr 34 Central Decatur 27

Omaha South 43 Thomas Jefferson 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 21

Sioux City East 54 Sioux City North 0

Sioux City West 42 South Sioux City 41 — OT

LeMars 22 Bishop Heelan Catholic 8

KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT

Clarke 35 Colfax-Mingo 19

Cardinal 66 Central Lee 7

Davis County 29 Van Buren County 8

Pleasantville (1-0) at Interstate 35 (0-1)

Pella Christian 44 Panorama 7

Sigourney-Keota 42 Mid-Prairie 12

ACGC 62 Woodward-Granger 6

Van Meter 20 Williamsburg 0

Eagle Grove 32 MVAOCOU 6

Ridge View 38 East Sac County 14

Cherokee 41 West Monona 27

Greene County 63 Perry 0

Des Moines Christian 45 Des Moines Hoover 0

Carroll 24 Gilbert 7

West Sioux 42 Sioux Center 27

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34 Western Christian 13

ADM 31 Ballard 14

South Tama 33 Saydel 0

Oskaloosa 35 Knoxville 0

Fort Dodge 42 Ames 21

OABCIG 42 Storm Lake 10

Spencer 41 Mason City 8

Webster City 42 Boone 0

Bondurant-Farrar 33 Dallas Center-Grimes 17

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 84 Nodaway Valley 0

Rock Port 60 Platte Valley 12

Mound City 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 6

South Holt 74 Southwest Livingston 0

Stanberry 50 Albany 0

Worth County 72 St. Joseph Christian 0

Bishop LeBlond 34 North Andrew 14

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Harrisonville 28 Maryville 20

Chillicothe 34 Kirksville 14

Lincoln College Prep 60 Cameron 7

Savannah 6 Lathrop 0

Lafayette 50 Atchison KS 21

St. Pius X 56 St. Michael the Archangel 10

Pleasant Hill 50 Benton 19

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT

Marceline 20 Brookfield 0

Duchesne 21 Macon 14

Bowling Green 45 Palmyra 0

East Buchanan 42 Trenton 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER  

Plattsmouth 55 Ralston 7 

Auburn 28 Fort Calhoun 6

Raymond Central 42 Falls City 16

Ashland-Greenwood 33 Milford 0

Nebraska City 41 Louisville 28

Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Freeman 60 Conestoga 30

Clarkson/Leigh 46 Elmwood-Murdock 24

Palmyra 68 Omaha Brownell Talbot 24

Weeping Water 40 Tri County 26

Johnson County Central 28 Southern 18

Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Nebraska Lutheran 0

Johnson-Brock 32 BDS 30

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Sterling 73 Elba 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS

Beatrice 33 Lexington 13

Crete 24 McCook 14

Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 24 — 2 OT

Superior 42 Fairbury 24

Lincoln Lutheran 23 Lincoln Christian 7

Yutan 34 Malcolm 12

Platteview 19 Boys Town 18

Wahoo 13 Adams Central 8

Norfolk Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 24

Aquinas Catholic 14 Centennial 0

Wilber-Clatonia 36 Sutton 32 

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS 

Humboldt-TRS 52 Diller-Odell 44

Mead 38 Allen 26

High Plains Community 57 Omaha Christian Academy 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Red Cloud 67 Lewiston 12

Pawnee City 74 Dorchester 16

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.