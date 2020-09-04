KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 2

Triangle

Shenandoah 28 Sidney 20

Panorama 41 Clarinda 31

Southwest Valley 46 Red Oak 7

8-Man District 7 

CAM 48 Bedford 8

East Mills 36 Stanton-Essex 12

Lenox 80 East Union 6

Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16

8-Man District 8 

Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6

Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 66 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19

West Harrison 56 Glidden-Ralston 44

8-Man District 6

Lamoni 62 Grand View Christian 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Seymour 0

Murray 72 Melcher-Dallas 30

Southeast Warren 62 Mormon Trail 14

8-Man District 4

English Valleys at Moravia

New London 50 WACO, Wayland 10

Colo-Nesco 49 Tri County 8 (ND)

KMAland 11-Man 

Glenwood 37 Treynor 0

Logan-Magnolia 28 St. Albert 7

Lewis Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28

Atlantic 21 Kuemper Catholic 10

Harlan 21 Pella 18

Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 14

Spencer 35 Denison-Schleswig 7

Underwood 41 Tri-Center 8

AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6

Riverside 36 West Monona 2

Southeast Valley 32 IKM-Manning 22

Mount Ayr 41 Nodaway Valley 13

Cardinal 35 Wayne 8

ACGC 43 Central Decatur 7 

Abraham Lincoln 20 Des Moines North 14

Fort Dodge 36 Sioux City East 20

Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 Sioux City North 12

Area District 11-Man

Van Meter 40 Earlham 0

South Hamilton 45 Madrid 6

Woodward-Granger 42 Ogden 14

Ridge View 27 Cherokee 7

Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 20

Unity Christian 27 Woodbury Central 13

North Mahaska 48 Colfax-Mingo 12

Interstate 35, Truro 37 Clarke 0

PCM Pella Christian

Pleasantville 56 Lynnville-Sully 29

Eagle Grove 26 West Central Valley 24

Sioux Central 16 East Sac County 6

MMCRU 20 MVAOCOU 16

OABCIG 27 Spirit Lake 21

Des Moines Christian 36 Chariton 0

South Central Calhoun 34 Greene County 7

West Lyon 28 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Humboldt 28 Storm Lake 7

Webster City 55 Carroll 0

Missouri 8-Man

East Atchison 62 North-West Nodaway 12

Platte Valley 40 Rock Port 36

Mound City 52 Stewartsville 0

Southwest Livingston 76 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 38

King City 50 DeKalb 14

North Andrew 60 Bishop LeBlond 20

Stanberry 38 Albany 34

Worth County 54 Doniphan West 42

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 42 Harrisonville 40

Pleasant Hill 42 Benton 6

Cameron 42 Southeast 0

Kirksville 27 Chillicothe 21

Lafayette 28 Atchison KS 7

St. Pius X 21 St. Michael the Archangel 13

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man 

Louisville 33 Nebraska City 22

Plattsmouth 29 Ralston 20

Auburn 35 Fort Calhoun 7

Ashland-Greenwood 42 Milford 14

Raymond Central 21 Falls City 14

Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 7

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Clarkson/Leight 53 Elmwood-Murdock 8

Tri County 52 Weeping Water 20

Southern 44 Johnson County Central 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Nebraska Lutheran 6

Lourdes Central Catholic Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Omaha Brownell Talbot 58 Palmyra 42

BDS 70 Johnson-Brock 22

KMAland Nebraska 6-Man

Sterling 54 Elba 12

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Beatrice 57 Lexington 0

Norris 35 Elkhorn North 6

Waverly 17 Skutt Catholic 7

Superior 20 Fairbury 0

Lincoln Christian 28 Lincoln Lutheran 14

Yutan 42 Malcolm 13

Boys Town 21 Platteview 14

Adams Central 24 Wahoo 7

Aquinas Catholic 27 Centennial 0

Bishop Neumann 35 Norfolk Catholic 26

Wilber-Clatonia 13 Sutton 12

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Winside 56 Cedar Bluffs 20

Freeman 52 Conestoga 14

Diller-Odell 36 Humboldt-TRS 18

Allen 32 Mead 22

High Plains Omaha Christian Academy

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 0

Dorchester 48 Pawnee City 37

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 55 Bellevue East 0

Creighton Prep 21 Papillion-La Vista 16

Millard South 17 Elkhorn South 14

Millard West 21 Millard North 14

