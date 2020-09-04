KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 2
Triangle
Shenandoah 28 Sidney 20
Panorama 41 Clarinda 31
Southwest Valley 46 Red Oak 7
8-Man District 7
CAM 48 Bedford 8
East Mills 36 Stanton-Essex 12
Lenox 80 East Union 6
Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16
8-Man District 8
Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6
Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 66 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19
West Harrison 56 Glidden-Ralston 44
8-Man District 6
Lamoni 62 Grand View Christian 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Seymour 0
Murray 72 Melcher-Dallas 30
Southeast Warren 62 Mormon Trail 14
8-Man District 4
English Valleys at Moravia
New London 50 WACO, Wayland 10
Colo-Nesco 49 Tri County 8 (ND)
KMAland 11-Man
Glenwood 37 Treynor 0
Logan-Magnolia 28 St. Albert 7
Lewis Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Atlantic 21 Kuemper Catholic 10
Harlan 21 Pella 18
Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 14
Spencer 35 Denison-Schleswig 7
Underwood 41 Tri-Center 8
AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6
Riverside 36 West Monona 2
Southeast Valley 32 IKM-Manning 22
Mount Ayr 41 Nodaway Valley 13
Cardinal 35 Wayne 8
ACGC 43 Central Decatur 7
Abraham Lincoln 20 Des Moines North 14
Fort Dodge 36 Sioux City East 20
Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 Sioux City North 12
Area District 11-Man
Van Meter 40 Earlham 0
South Hamilton 45 Madrid 6
Woodward-Granger 42 Ogden 14
Ridge View 27 Cherokee 7
Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 20
Unity Christian 27 Woodbury Central 13
North Mahaska 48 Colfax-Mingo 12
Interstate 35, Truro 37 Clarke 0
PCM Pella Christian
Pleasantville 56 Lynnville-Sully 29
Eagle Grove 26 West Central Valley 24
Sioux Central 16 East Sac County 6
MMCRU 20 MVAOCOU 16
OABCIG 27 Spirit Lake 21
Des Moines Christian 36 Chariton 0
South Central Calhoun 34 Greene County 7
West Lyon 28 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Humboldt 28 Storm Lake 7
Webster City 55 Carroll 0
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison 62 North-West Nodaway 12
Platte Valley 40 Rock Port 36
Mound City 52 Stewartsville 0
Southwest Livingston 76 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 38
King City 50 DeKalb 14
North Andrew 60 Bishop LeBlond 20
Stanberry 38 Albany 34
Worth County 54 Doniphan West 42
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 42 Harrisonville 40
Pleasant Hill 42 Benton 6
Cameron 42 Southeast 0
Kirksville 27 Chillicothe 21
Lafayette 28 Atchison KS 7
St. Pius X 21 St. Michael the Archangel 13
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Louisville 33 Nebraska City 22
Plattsmouth 29 Ralston 20
Auburn 35 Fort Calhoun 7
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Milford 14
Raymond Central 21 Falls City 14
Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 7
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Clarkson/Leight 53 Elmwood-Murdock 8
Tri County 52 Weeping Water 20
Southern 44 Johnson County Central 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Nebraska Lutheran 6
Lourdes Central Catholic Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Omaha Brownell Talbot 58 Palmyra 42
BDS 70 Johnson-Brock 22
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Sterling 54 Elba 12
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Beatrice 57 Lexington 0
Norris 35 Elkhorn North 6
Waverly 17 Skutt Catholic 7
Superior 20 Fairbury 0
Lincoln Christian 28 Lincoln Lutheran 14
Yutan 42 Malcolm 13
Boys Town 21 Platteview 14
Adams Central 24 Wahoo 7
Aquinas Catholic 27 Centennial 0
Bishop Neumann 35 Norfolk Catholic 26
Wilber-Clatonia 13 Sutton 12
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Winside 56 Cedar Bluffs 20
Freeman 52 Conestoga 14
Diller-Odell 36 Humboldt-TRS 18
Allen 32 Mead 22
High Plains Omaha Christian Academy
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 0
Dorchester 48 Pawnee City 37
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 55 Bellevue East 0
Creighton Prep 21 Papillion-La Vista 16
Millard South 17 Elkhorn South 14
Millard West 21 Millard North 14