KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

TRIANGLE 

Shenandoah 45 Nodaway Valley 8

Treynor 34 Clarinda 28 (OT)

Red Oak 30 West Central Valley 28

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Sidney 52 Griswold 14

CAM 76 East Mills 14

Fremont-Mills 47 Stanton-Essex 24

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9

Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Collins-Maxwell 6

Glidden-Ralston 22 Colo-Nesco 18

Baxter 36 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 34 (OT)

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8

Bedford 41 Lenox 30

Lamoni 50 Mormon Trail 22

Southeast Warren 52 East Union 14

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Montezuma 67 Melcher-Dallas 20

Moravia 53 Belle Plaine 46

OFF: BGM (2-1, 1-0)

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1

Boyer Valley 56 West Harrison 14

Newell-Fonda 54 Woodbine 46

Ar-We-Va 30 Siouxland Christian 8

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Audubon 62 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34

Murray 69 Twin Cedars 6

St. Mary’s, Remsen 34 West Bend-Mallard 18

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6

Wayne 30 Martensdale-St. Marys 26

Madrid 35 Mount Ayr 34 (OT)

Central Decatur 35 North Mahaska 16

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

Earlham 40 IKM-Manning 33

ACGC 55 Panorama 37

South Central Calhoun 34 Riverside 28

IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Woodbury Central 39 Logan-Magnolia 14

Tri-Center 49 West Monona 0

Kingsley-Pierson 25 Westwood 13

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT

Harlan 17 Glenwood 14

Lewis Central 38 ADM 31

Underwood 45 St. Albert 0

Greene County 41 Atlantic 6

Creston 48 Ballard 28

Denison-Schleswig 31 Carroll 7

Kuemper Catholic 21 AHSTW 14 (OT)

East Sac County 24 Missouri Valley 12

Southwest Valley 32 Grand View Christian 28

Abraham Lincoln 40 Des Moines East 20

Thomas Jefferson 26 Storm Lake 24

Bishop Heelan Catholic 29 Sioux City East 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Sioux City West 14

Waukee 42 Sioux City North 0

LeMars 49 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Lynville-Sully 36 Pleasantville 27

Ogden 20 Perry 14

Roland-Story 29 South Hamilton 20

Interstate 35 21 Woodward-Granger 20

Fort Madison 42 Centerville 6

Chariton 17 Albia 10

Des Moines Christian 44 Clarke 35

Van Meter 52 Humboldt 14

Colfax-Mingo 20 Saydel 14

Southeast Valley 28 Clarion-Goldfield 20

MOC-Floyd Valley 41 Okoboji 6

Sioux Center 41 Unity Christian 8

Knoxville 34 South Tama 7

Nevada 27 PCM 7

Dallas Center-Grimes 35 Fort Dodge 0

Spirit Lake 48 Spencer 21

Norwalk 32 Newton 15

Winterset 28 Carlisle 11

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Nodaway Valley 44 East Atchison 22

Rock Port 70 Stewartsville/Osborn 18

Platte Valley 60 Mound City 36

South Holt 69 DeKalb 6

Worth County 54 North Andrew 16

Stanberry 38 King City 16 

Albany 58 St. Joseph Christian 48

Bishop LeBlond 56 Knox County 22

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 50 Chillicothe 0

Savannah 42 Kirksville 0

Lafayette 26 Benton 14

St. Pius X 49 Cameron 8

OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 

Richmond 18 Marshall 14

Lincoln College Prep 14 Pembroke Hill 12

Northeast Kansas City (0-2) at St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.)

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Freeman 38 Conestoga 35

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson County Central 28

Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 52

Stanton 52 Weeping Water 22

Johnson-Brock 46 Mead 0

Nebraska Lutheran 38 Falls City Sacred Heart 28

Southern 64 Humboldt-TRS 26

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Omaha Christian Academy (1-1) at Homer (0-2) — Saturday

Sandy Creek 64 EMF 62 (2OT)

Thayer Central 52 Heartland Lutheran 8

BDS 50 Blue Hill 0

Diller-Odell 62 Deshler 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth 37 Gretna East 0

Ashland-Greenwood 42 Aurora 24

Wahoo 52 Auburn 6

Falls City 61 Omaha Concordia 13

Nebraska City 34 Platteview 31 

Syracuse 40 David City 0

Douglas County West 45 Louisville 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Elkhorn 27 Gross Catholic 13

Omaha South 33 Omaha Buena Vista 6

Skutt Catholic 57 Beatrice 10

Blair 48 Ralston 6

West Point-Beemer 49 Boys Town 40

Wayne 21 Fort Calhoun 20

Roncalli Catholic 43 Raymond Central 14

Lincoln Christian 13 Archbishop Bergan 10

Aquinas Catholic 10 Lincoln Lutheran 7

Bishop Neumann 34 Grand Island Central Catholic 21

Yutan 28 Cedar Catholic 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Hampton 35 Sterling 34

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Red Cloud 66 Dorchester 14

Lewiston 81 St. Edward 41

Harvard 42 Meridian 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54 Parkview Christian 6 

METRO 

Bellevue East 21 Omaha Bryan 7

Omaha Westside 45 Bellevue West 12

Gretna 27 Creighton Prep 24 (2 OT)

Elkhorn South 52 Papillion-LaVista South 14

Millard South 56 Millard North 19

Omaha Westview (1-2) at Omaha Benson (0-2)

Omaha Central 45 Lincoln High 0

Omaha North 40 Columbus 26

South Sioux City 44 Omaha Northwest 0

Elkhorn North 57 Crete 6

