KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah 45 Nodaway Valley 8
Treynor 34 Clarinda 28 (OT)
Red Oak 30 West Central Valley 28
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Sidney 52 Griswold 14
CAM 76 East Mills 14
Fremont-Mills 47 Stanton-Essex 24
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Collins-Maxwell 6
Glidden-Ralston 22 Colo-Nesco 18
Baxter 36 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 34 (OT)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Bedford 41 Lenox 30
Lamoni 50 Mormon Trail 22
Southeast Warren 52 East Union 14
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 67 Melcher-Dallas 20
Moravia 53 Belle Plaine 46
OFF: BGM (2-1, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Boyer Valley 56 West Harrison 14
Newell-Fonda 54 Woodbine 46
Ar-We-Va 30 Siouxland Christian 8
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Audubon 62 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
Murray 69 Twin Cedars 6
St. Mary’s, Remsen 34 West Bend-Mallard 18
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Wayne 30 Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Madrid 35 Mount Ayr 34 (OT)
Central Decatur 35 North Mahaska 16
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Earlham 40 IKM-Manning 33
ACGC 55 Panorama 37
South Central Calhoun 34 Riverside 28
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Woodbury Central 39 Logan-Magnolia 14
Tri-Center 49 West Monona 0
Kingsley-Pierson 25 Westwood 13
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Harlan 17 Glenwood 14
Lewis Central 38 ADM 31
Underwood 45 St. Albert 0
Greene County 41 Atlantic 6
Creston 48 Ballard 28
Denison-Schleswig 31 Carroll 7
Kuemper Catholic 21 AHSTW 14 (OT)
East Sac County 24 Missouri Valley 12
Southwest Valley 32 Grand View Christian 28
Abraham Lincoln 40 Des Moines East 20
Thomas Jefferson 26 Storm Lake 24
Bishop Heelan Catholic 29 Sioux City East 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Sioux City West 14
Waukee 42 Sioux City North 0
LeMars 49 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Lynville-Sully 36 Pleasantville 27
Ogden 20 Perry 14
Roland-Story 29 South Hamilton 20
Interstate 35 21 Woodward-Granger 20
Fort Madison 42 Centerville 6
Chariton 17 Albia 10
Des Moines Christian 44 Clarke 35
Van Meter 52 Humboldt 14
Colfax-Mingo 20 Saydel 14
Southeast Valley 28 Clarion-Goldfield 20
MOC-Floyd Valley 41 Okoboji 6
Sioux Center 41 Unity Christian 8
Knoxville 34 South Tama 7
Nevada 27 PCM 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 35 Fort Dodge 0
Spirit Lake 48 Spencer 21
Norwalk 32 Newton 15
Winterset 28 Carlisle 11
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Nodaway Valley 44 East Atchison 22
Rock Port 70 Stewartsville/Osborn 18
Platte Valley 60 Mound City 36
South Holt 69 DeKalb 6
Worth County 54 North Andrew 16
Stanberry 38 King City 16
Albany 58 St. Joseph Christian 48
Bishop LeBlond 56 Knox County 22
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 50 Chillicothe 0
Savannah 42 Kirksville 0
Lafayette 26 Benton 14
St. Pius X 49 Cameron 8
OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Richmond 18 Marshall 14
Lincoln College Prep 14 Pembroke Hill 12
Northeast Kansas City (0-2) at St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Freeman 38 Conestoga 35
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson County Central 28
Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 52
Stanton 52 Weeping Water 22
Johnson-Brock 46 Mead 0
Nebraska Lutheran 38 Falls City Sacred Heart 28
Southern 64 Humboldt-TRS 26
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Omaha Christian Academy (1-1) at Homer (0-2) — Saturday
Sandy Creek 64 EMF 62 (2OT)
Thayer Central 52 Heartland Lutheran 8
BDS 50 Blue Hill 0
Diller-Odell 62 Deshler 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 37 Gretna East 0
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Aurora 24
Wahoo 52 Auburn 6
Falls City 61 Omaha Concordia 13
Nebraska City 34 Platteview 31
Syracuse 40 David City 0
Douglas County West 45 Louisville 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Elkhorn 27 Gross Catholic 13
Omaha South 33 Omaha Buena Vista 6
Skutt Catholic 57 Beatrice 10
Blair 48 Ralston 6
West Point-Beemer 49 Boys Town 40
Wayne 21 Fort Calhoun 20
Roncalli Catholic 43 Raymond Central 14
Lincoln Christian 13 Archbishop Bergan 10
Aquinas Catholic 10 Lincoln Lutheran 7
Bishop Neumann 34 Grand Island Central Catholic 21
Yutan 28 Cedar Catholic 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Hampton 35 Sterling 34
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 66 Dorchester 14
Lewiston 81 St. Edward 41
Harvard 42 Meridian 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54 Parkview Christian 6
METRO
Bellevue East 21 Omaha Bryan 7
Omaha Westside 45 Bellevue West 12
Gretna 27 Creighton Prep 24 (2 OT)
Elkhorn South 52 Papillion-LaVista South 14
Millard South 56 Millard North 19
Omaha Westview (1-2) at Omaha Benson (0-2)
Omaha Central 45 Lincoln High 0
Omaha North 40 Columbus 26
South Sioux City 44 Omaha Northwest 0
Elkhorn North 57 Crete 6