TRIANGLE 

Atlantic 26 Shenandoah 0 

Clarinda 42 Treynor 34

Red Oak 36 Nodaway Valley 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9 

East Mills 65 Griswold 14

Stanton-Essex 34 East Union 24

Lenox 38 Bedford 27

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 35 Boyer Valley 7

West Harrison 29 CAM 22

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41 Woodbine 8

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Southeast Warren 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 12

Moravia 50 Mormon Trail 44

Murray 66 Lamoni 18

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Twin Cedars (0-3, 0-1) at Grand View Christian (1-1, 0-1)

Baxter 72 Woodward Academy 8

BGM 54 Montezuma 50

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Ar-We-Va 38 Glidden-Ralston 28

Newell-Fonda 48 River Valley 6

Remsen St. Mary’s 73 Siouxland Christian 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Fremont-Mills 44 Audubon 0

Melcher-Dallas 44 Seymour 30

Harris-Lake Park 40 Kingsley-Pierson 37

CLASS A DISTRICT 6 

Belle Plaine 42 Wayne 22

Madrid 32 Ogden 13

North Mahaska (0-2, 0-1) at Colfax-Mingo (0-2, 0-1)

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

AHSTW 28 Southwest Valley 0

Mount Ayr 41 Riverside 15

Earlham 55 Sidney 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Woodbury Central 40 IKM-Manning 0

Logan-Magnolia 14 Westwood 6

Tri-Center 63 Missouri Valley 0 

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Glenwood 40 Abraham Lincoln 6 

Lewis Central 49 Norwalk 27

Underwood 57 St. Albert 7

Harlan 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Creston 35 Denison-Schleswig 9

Kuemper Catholic 35 Greene County 0

Central Decatur 61 Panorama 27

Carroll 56 Thomas Jefferson 0

Spencer 31 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Sioux City East 52 LeMars 17 – THURSDAY

Des Moines Hoover 35 Sioux City West 33

Sioux City North 45 Des Moines North 22

KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Lynnville-Sully 49 East Marshall 7

Gehlen Catholic 35 Lawton-Bronson 0

Cardinal (0-2) at Davis County (1-1)

Sigourney-Keota 42 Centerville 7

Pella Christian 28 PCM 7

Pleasantville (1-1) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-2)

Van Buren County 70 Louisa-Muscatine 22

ACGC 32 Des Moines Christian 27

West Central Valley 13 Eagle Grove 12

Interstate 35 24 Woodward-Granger 14

Van Meter 42 Winterset 17

Cherokee 46 MVAOCOU 14

OABCIG 54 East Sac County 7

Ridge View 35 West Monona 0

Clarke 68 Perry 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20 Unity Christian 0

West Lyon 17 Sioux Center 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 41 Storm Lake 0

Chariton 61 Saydel 8

Carlisle 49 Knoxville 0

ADM 29 North Polk 20

Fort Dodge 50 Waterloo East 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 28 Webster City 0

Johnston 44 Dallas Center-Grimes 21

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 46 South Holt 20

Rock Port 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 14

Platte Valley 52 Nodaway Valley 0

Albany 60 Mound City 0

Worth County 64 Bishop LeBlond 12

King City 42 Stanberry 28

North Andrew 68 Pattonsburg 24

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 45 Chillicothe 14

Benton 44 Lafayette 13

St. Pius X 45 Cameron 6

Savannah 29 Kirksville 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Lourdes Central Catholic 26 Johnson County Central 12

Palmyra 52 Elmwood-Murdock 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Nebraska Lutheran 28

Johnson-Brock 54 Mead 6

Freeman 49 Conestoga 34

Stanton 37 Weeping Water 14

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58 Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20

Homer 57 Omaha Christian Academy 20

EMF 36 Sandy Creek 18

Humboldt-TRS 46 Southern 8

Thayer Central 48 Heartland 6

BDS 46 Blue Hill 0

Diller-Odell (0-2) at Deshler (0-2)

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Plattsmouth 78 Lincoln Northwest 7

Aurora 33 Ashland-Greenwood 14

Wahoo 21 Auburn 7

Falls City 27 Omaha Concordia 10

Platteview 47 Nebraska City 13

Syracuse 29 David City 7

Douglas County West 41 Louisville 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Skutt Catholic 26 Beatrice 15

Blair 42 Ralston 3

Lincoln Christian 39 Archbishop Bergan 20

Roncalli Catholic 51 Raymond Central 0

West Point-Beemer (1-1) at Boys Town (0-2)

Fort Calhoun 29 Wayne 14

Bishop Neumann 49 Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Cedar Catholic 35 Yutan 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Sterling 32 Hampton 12

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Red Cloud 52 Dorchester 14

Lewiston 70 St. Edward 65

Harvard 29 Meridian 16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20 Parkview Christian 16

Pawnee City 65 Wetmore, KS 20

METRO

Millard North 20 Millard South 14

Bellevue East 24 Bryan 10

Omaha Westside 56 Bellevue West 35

Gretna 16 Creighton Prep 13

Millard West 42 Omaha Burke 0

Lincoln High 43 Omaha Central 7

Lincoln Southeast 28 Papillion-LaVista 14

South Sioux City 40 Omaha Northwest 20

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.