TRIANGLE
Atlantic 26 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 42 Treynor 34
Red Oak 36 Nodaway Valley 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills 65 Griswold 14
Stanton-Essex 34 East Union 24
Lenox 38 Bedford 27
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Coon Rapids-Bayard 35 Boyer Valley 7
West Harrison 29 CAM 22
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41 Woodbine 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 12
Moravia 50 Mormon Trail 44
Murray 66 Lamoni 18
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Twin Cedars (0-3, 0-1) at Grand View Christian (1-1, 0-1)
Baxter 72 Woodward Academy 8
BGM 54 Montezuma 50
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 38 Glidden-Ralston 28
Newell-Fonda 48 River Valley 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 73 Siouxland Christian 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Fremont-Mills 44 Audubon 0
Melcher-Dallas 44 Seymour 30
Harris-Lake Park 40 Kingsley-Pierson 37
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Belle Plaine 42 Wayne 22
Madrid 32 Ogden 13
North Mahaska (0-2, 0-1) at Colfax-Mingo (0-2, 0-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW 28 Southwest Valley 0
Mount Ayr 41 Riverside 15
Earlham 55 Sidney 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Woodbury Central 40 IKM-Manning 0
Logan-Magnolia 14 Westwood 6
Tri-Center 63 Missouri Valley 0
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood 40 Abraham Lincoln 6
Lewis Central 49 Norwalk 27
Underwood 57 St. Albert 7
Harlan 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Creston 35 Denison-Schleswig 9
Kuemper Catholic 35 Greene County 0
Central Decatur 61 Panorama 27
Carroll 56 Thomas Jefferson 0
Spencer 31 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sioux City East 52 LeMars 17 – THURSDAY
Des Moines Hoover 35 Sioux City West 33
Sioux City North 45 Des Moines North 22
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Lynnville-Sully 49 East Marshall 7
Gehlen Catholic 35 Lawton-Bronson 0
Cardinal (0-2) at Davis County (1-1)
Sigourney-Keota 42 Centerville 7
Pella Christian 28 PCM 7
Pleasantville (1-1) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-2)
Van Buren County 70 Louisa-Muscatine 22
ACGC 32 Des Moines Christian 27
West Central Valley 13 Eagle Grove 12
Interstate 35 24 Woodward-Granger 14
Van Meter 42 Winterset 17
Cherokee 46 MVAOCOU 14
OABCIG 54 East Sac County 7
Ridge View 35 West Monona 0
Clarke 68 Perry 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20 Unity Christian 0
West Lyon 17 Sioux Center 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 41 Storm Lake 0
Chariton 61 Saydel 8
Carlisle 49 Knoxville 0
ADM 29 North Polk 20
Fort Dodge 50 Waterloo East 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 28 Webster City 0
Johnston 44 Dallas Center-Grimes 21
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 46 South Holt 20
Rock Port 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 14
Platte Valley 52 Nodaway Valley 0
Albany 60 Mound City 0
Worth County 64 Bishop LeBlond 12
King City 42 Stanberry 28
North Andrew 68 Pattonsburg 24
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 45 Chillicothe 14
Benton 44 Lafayette 13
St. Pius X 45 Cameron 6
Savannah 29 Kirksville 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Lourdes Central Catholic 26 Johnson County Central 12
Palmyra 52 Elmwood-Murdock 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Nebraska Lutheran 28
Johnson-Brock 54 Mead 6
Freeman 49 Conestoga 34
Stanton 37 Weeping Water 14
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58 Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Homer 57 Omaha Christian Academy 20
EMF 36 Sandy Creek 18
Humboldt-TRS 46 Southern 8
Thayer Central 48 Heartland 6
BDS 46 Blue Hill 0
Diller-Odell (0-2) at Deshler (0-2)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 78 Lincoln Northwest 7
Aurora 33 Ashland-Greenwood 14
Wahoo 21 Auburn 7
Falls City 27 Omaha Concordia 10
Platteview 47 Nebraska City 13
Syracuse 29 David City 7
Douglas County West 41 Louisville 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Skutt Catholic 26 Beatrice 15
Blair 42 Ralston 3
Lincoln Christian 39 Archbishop Bergan 20
Roncalli Catholic 51 Raymond Central 0
West Point-Beemer (1-1) at Boys Town (0-2)
Fort Calhoun 29 Wayne 14
Bishop Neumann 49 Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Cedar Catholic 35 Yutan 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 32 Hampton 12
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 52 Dorchester 14
Lewiston 70 St. Edward 65
Harvard 29 Meridian 16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20 Parkview Christian 16
Pawnee City 65 Wetmore, KS 20
METRO
Millard North 20 Millard South 14
Bellevue East 24 Bryan 10
Omaha Westside 56 Bellevue West 35
Gretna 16 Creighton Prep 13
Millard West 42 Omaha Burke 0
Lincoln High 43 Omaha Central 7
Lincoln Southeast 28 Papillion-LaVista 14
South Sioux City 40 Omaha Northwest 20