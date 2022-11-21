NEBRASKA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS SCOREBOARD

Class A: Westside 43 Gretna 41

Class D1: Clarkson/Leigh 48 Neligh-Oakdale 20

Class D2: Hitchcock County 22 Howells-Dodge 12

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.