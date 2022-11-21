NEBRASKA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS SCOREBOARD
Class A: Westside 43 Gretna 41
Class D1: Clarkson/Leigh 48 Neligh-Oakdale 20
Class D2: Hitchcock County 22 Howells-Dodge 12
