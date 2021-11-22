NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class B Final: Bennington 42 Aurora 14

Class D1 Final: Howells-Dodge 42 Cross County 12

Class D2 Final: Kenesaw 46 Sandhills/Thedford 40

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.