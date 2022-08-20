KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Winfield-Mount Union 68 Audubon 36

WACO 42 Southeast Warren 20

Murray 62 Twin Cedars 6

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.