KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBAORD

WACO 26 Fremont-Mills 20

Turkey Valley 38 Coon Rapids-Bayard 28

Pattonsburg 54 Rock Port 46

Humboldt-TRS 70 Omaha Brownell Talbot 64

