STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
Class 2A State Semifinals
Southeast Valley 50 Waukon 14
West Lyon 20 Williamsburg 14 — OT
Class 3A State Semifinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42 Solon 0
Harlan 45 Humboldt 19
