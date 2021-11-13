STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Southeast Valley 50 Waukon 14

West Lyon 20 Williamsburg 14 — OT

Class 3A State Semifinals 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42 Solon 0

Harlan 45 Humboldt 19

