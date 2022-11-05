KMALAND MISSOURI PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4

Platte Valley 50 South Holt 20

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Archie 58 Greenfield 0 

Liberal 50 Appleton City 36

Lockwood 55 Jasper 26 

