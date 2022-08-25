KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 30 Harlan 27

Sioux City North 44 South Sioux City 0

Johnson-Brock 46 Southern 6

Sterling 49 Heartland Lutheran 14

Gretna 44 Omaha Burke 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.